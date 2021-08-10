T-Mobile pilots fiber-optic service in Manhattan

T-Mobile is synonymous with 5G and fixed wireless home internet, but fiber-optic? Not so much, and while the company isn't necessarily trying to change that, it appears fiber-optic home internet service isn't totally out of the question for the mobile carrier.

In a move to enter the competitive fiber-optic market, the mobile giant recently launched a pilot program in parts of Manhattan. Exactly which buildings are eligible for service is unknown (you can check availability here), as is the monthly cost, unfortunately.

What we do know about the service is that it comes with download and upload speeds up to 940 megabits per second, unlimited data and no contract requirements, which is similar to what you'll find from competing fiber-optic (and mobile) providers AT&T and Verizon. A Wi-Fi 6 router is also included.

While T-Mobile's fiber-optic service is new, the fiber lines in use aren't. A T-Mobile spokesperson tells CNET that "we recently launched a pilot program in select Manhattan residential buildings to deliver home internet over fiber-optic lines, using a local fiber provider's fiber-optic network."

So T-Mobile isn't laying new fiber lines but rather using ones that are already there, which isn't completely unheard of. Google Fiber, EarthLink and others have been able to deliver fiber-optic service in much the same way. It keeps initial costs low, and could be the perfect way for T-Mobile to determine if fiber-optic service is something worth pursuing further.

It's doubtful that the pilot program will expand to other areas anytime soon -- the T-Mobile spokesperson confirmed with CNET that this "remains a very limited pilot" and "fixed wireless service will continue to be our flagship home internet offering," but it's exciting to see a new competitor enter the fiber-optic market. We'll keep you posted on the new service, including if and when a commercial launch will happen as details become available.