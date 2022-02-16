T-Mobile; screenshot by CNET

When T-Mobile officially launched its fixed wireless home internet service nationwide in April of 2021, the carrier made the offering available to nearly 30 million homes. On Wednesday, T-Mobile said it's expanding access to approximately 5 million more households in the US.

Customers in 62 cities and towns across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio will now have access to T-Mobile Home Internet, the company's home broadband product that utilizes its 5G and 4G LTE networks to bring internet connectivity to homes that might not have previously had access.

T-Mobile Home Internet is $50 a month (with AutoPay), which includes all setup fees, taxes and equipment costs. There are no data caps or term contracts required. Per T-Mobile's FAQs, customers can expect average download speeds over 100 megabits per second and a typical range of between 35-115Mbps.

A T-Mobile spokesperson previously shared with CNET that a main focus for the company will be expanding its footprint within rural America. At the moment, about a third of its current availability is within rural cities and towns. Some of the towns it's targeted are places like Greensburg, Indiana, and Morgantown, Kentucky, where more than one in four residents haven't had access to high speed internet.

The news follows Verizon's announcement earlier this week that it had furthered the reach of its 5G home internet service as well. It would appear these two mobile companies will be going head-to-head with their fixed wireless solutions throughout the year. Once you add recent multi-gig announcements from AT&T and Ziply Fiber, it looks to be a busy year for broadband developments.