Starlink Mini Dish Release Appears to Be Imminent as New Images Surface

Starlink is one step closer to launching the Starlink Mini dish. SpaceX updated its app over the weekend and with the update came some official images of the dish itself, which will start rolling out to select areas as soon as next month. Starlink dishes provide satellite-based internet connectivity, often to underserved areas.

The new images were posted to X by Ukrainian engineer Oleg Kutkov, along with some internal images from the Mini's recent certification by the Federal Communications Commission (PDF). According to that FCC certification, the Starlink Mini houses a built-in router that will support 2.4 and 5GHz bands along with 802.11ax and 3x3 MIMO. There's also an Ethernet port for those who want to connect directly.

Elon Musk responded to Kutkov's tweet stating that he had "just set (the dish) up right now" and that it took him about five minutes. Musk also said that the dish could be easily carried in a backpack.

Locating local internet providers

In a follow-up tweet, the SpaceX CEO posted a screenshot showing 100 megabit per second download speeds, 11.5Mbps upload speeds, and latency of 23 milliseconds.

That means that the Starlink Mini will likely pull slower speeds than its full-sized stablemate. However, 100Mbps is more than enough for multiple 4K video streams, video calls, voice chats and file downloads. Online gaming might even be possible if the latency is consistent.

Locating local internet providers

Starlink Mini dish is a smaller version of the standard dish

According to the FCC certification, the Starlink Mini measures 11.4 by 9.8 inches. For reference, the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro is 11.97 by 8.36 inches. That means Musk was right when he said that the Starlink Mini could fit in a backpack. The kickstand on the Mini also comes on the regular dish, although the regular dish is meant for roof mounting whereas the Mini seems intended for travel use.

According to Musk, the Starlink Mini will cost about half of what the full-sized version does. The full version costs $499, although new subscribers can get it at a discounted rate of $299. That should put the Mini in the ballpark of $249 retail and $149 for new customers. That makes it much more palatable for folks looking to spend less who may not need anything faster than 100Mbps.

CNET tested out Starlink's Internet service when it launched and found it to be a pretty decent option, especially in areas where there are few other options, as is the case in much of rural America.

The Starlink Mini seems to lean into that identity by making it easy to mount the dish on campers and RVs, carry it in backpacks, and generally bring it anywhere else where you'd like the Internet that normally doesn't have it.