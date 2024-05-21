Spectrum Crowned Fastest US Internet Provider in New Opensignal Report

Fiber may be the talk of the internet world these days, but cable is still holding its own, according to a new report from the network analysis company Opensignal.

In its latest Fixed Broadband Experience report, Opensignal studied the five internet providers that offer service to more than a third of US homes: AT&T, Spectrum (Charter), T-Mobile, Verizon, and Xfinity (Comcast).

Opensignal examined four key characteristics that can make or break a user’s experience with their internet provider: download speed, upload speed, consistency and video quality. The company also conducted head-to-head comparisons of providers that have overlapping service areas.

Overall, cable companies fared surprisingly well, with Spectrum and Xfinity winning the most head-to-head matchups against AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. But it’s important to note that Opensignal didn’t differentiate between connection types in its tests. That means that AT&T’s fiber service (very good) was being lumped in with its DSL service (not very good). Similarly, Verizon was being graded on both its fiber and wireless plans. Spectrum and Xfinity, on the other hand, offer only one type of connection: cable internet.

Spectrum provides the fastest download speeds

Source: Opensignal USA Fixed Broadband Experience — National View — May 2024 Opensignal

Cable internet providers took the top two spots for download speeds in Opensignal’s report. Spectrum came in first, with average speeds of 169.2 megabits per second (Mbps). While that might seem surprising given Spectrum’s below-average customer satisfaction scores, it’s actually in line with what other data has found. Ookla’s speed test data, for example, found that Spectrum has the second-highest median download speeds nationwide after Cox, which wasn't large enough to be included in Opensignal’s report.

AT&T provides the fastest upload speeds

Source: Opensignal USA Fixed Broadband Experience — National View — May 2024 Opensignal

Though cable dominated the portion of Opensignal’s report that covers download speeds, there was a significant gap in the upload speeds of the fiber providers and everyone else. That’s not entirely surprising -- fast upload speeds are one of the main selling points of fiber internet -- but what was eye-opening was how far ahead of the cable companies they were. AT&T’s average upload speeds were nearly six times higher than Spectrum’s, which topped out at 14Mbps -- well below the new benchmark set by the US Federal Communications Commission for minimum broadband upload speeds of 20Mbps.

Xfinity has the best consistency and video quality

One of the most frustrating experiences for internet users is seeing their favorite TV show interrupted by a buffering wheel. Xfinity swept the competition in the two areas that matter here: consistency and video quality.

Source: Opensignal USA Fixed Broadband Experience — National View — May 2024 Opensignal

Xfinity’s users were able to play HD videos, participate in group video calls or play online games 84.3% of the time. The least consistent provider, AT&T, provided enough speed for these activities only 70.7% of the time.

Each of the five internet service providers tested earned a score in the Very Good range for Video Experience on Opensignal’s 100-point scale, but Xfinity earned the top spot here, too. This measured how often users were able to stream video at 1080p or better “with satisfactory loading times and little stalling.”

What else to consider when choosing an internet provider

Performance is only one ingredient in a happy relationship with your internet provider. Here are some other factors to consider when shopping for internet: