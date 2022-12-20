Slow Wi-Fi? Your ISP Could Be Throttling Your Internet Connection

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out.

Is your internet suddenly moving slowly? It could be due to an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues may need only an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network (which also has to be set up in the right spot) or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.

Yes, you read that right. Your ISP could be making your Wi-Fi slower on purpose. Because of a 2019 Supreme Court decision in which the court declined to hear an appeal on net neutrality, ISPs can still legally stifle your internet, limiting your broadband if you're streaming more TV than they want and serving slower connections to websites owned by their competitors.

Shopping for a faster internet speed? We’ll send you the fastest internet options, so you don’t have to find them.

One solution to slow Wi-Fi (if it's caused by internet throttling) is a virtual private network . Basically, ISPs need to see your IP address to slow down your internet, and a good VPN will shield that identity -- though this comes with some limitations and downsides, which I'll discuss below. We'll walk you through how to tell if throttling is to blame and, if not, what to do about fixing your crummy Wi-Fi. (You can also learn more about how to get free Wi-Fi anywhere in the world.)

Step 1 First, troubleshoot your slow internet connection So your Wi-Fi is slow and you think your service provider is throttling your connection. Before you jump to those conclusions, it's important to run through the usual troubleshooting list: Check that your router is centrally located in your home, reposition its antennas, double-check your network security and so on. If you want to read about more ways to optimize your Wi-Fi, check out our suggestions. If you've run through the laundry list and your Wi-Fi is still chugging slowly, move on to the next step.

Screenshot by David Priest/CNET Step 2 Test your internet speed Once you've made sure there are no simple explanations to your Wi-Fi woes, you can get a more in-depth measurement of the health of your internet in a number of ways. I would suggest starting out with a simple test through M-Lab. This will check your connection speed, essentially gauging whether your ISP is providing consistent performance no matter the content you're accessing. This measurement isn't perfect, but it's a good starting place. How fast is your internet connection? Here's an easy way to find out.

Norton Step 3 Find a reliable VPN If you've done a basic first test on your internet health, and you still think something may be awry with your ISP, start researching VPNs. There are dozens of reasons to get a VPN, and just as many factors to take into account while searching for the best virtual private network, such as security, price and server locations. Luckily, we've done that work for you already. Check out our suggestions: CNET's picks for best VPNs.

Screenshot by David Priest/CNET Step 4 Compare your speed with the VPN Next, test your internet speed somewhere like Fast.com or Speedtest.net. Compare the results with the same test when your VPN is active. The use of any VPN should cut your speed considerably, so the speed tests should show a discrepancy, with the VPN-active speed being notably slower than the VPN-inactive speed. But a VPN also hides the IP address that providers use to identify you, so if your speed test with the VPN is faster than without the VPN, that may mean your ISP is targeting your IP address for throttling.

Screenshot by David Priest/CNET Step 5 Fix your internet OK, this is the hard part. Even if you find out your provider is throttling your internet, there may not be much you can actually do. Many people in the US live in regions with ISP monopolies or duopolies, so you might not be able to find a better provider. But here are a few useful responses: If you do have options, use the best provider in your area. Measurement Lab provides a good resource for finding info specific to your region, and that can guide you to a more reliable ISP.

Use your VPN to maintain more consistent speeds. A VPN can't solve a bad connection or other reasons behind your slow service, but it can mitigate throttling from unscrupulous ISPs.

Call your provider and threaten to switch providers if they don't stop throttling your internet. This might seem old-fashioned, and I can't guarantee lasting results, but providers have responded positively to such tactics when I've used them.

Read more about the best VPNs to use while working from home, the fastest VPNs and VPNs you can try free before buying. And here are the best high-speed ISPs and the best Wi-Fi extender for almost everybody.

Correction, Feb. 10, 2020: This article previously misattributed 2019's net neutrality ruling to the Supreme Court, rather than the DC Circuit Court that decided the case. The Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal.

More home internet and broadband resources