Say Goodbye to Dead Zones and Buffering With This $319 Mesh Router 2-Pack (Save $80)

If you're looking to upgrade your home router, now is the perfect time to consider a mesh router. Mesh routers are like a team of routers that can relay your wireless traffic back to the modem better than a traditional router. This can be a major advantage if you live in a large home or one with a lot of walls, as it can help to eliminate dead spots.

With a mesh router, you can enjoy faster speeds, better coverage and more reliable connections. These systems tend to be expensive, but sometimes you can snag a good price. And right now, the Eero Pro 6 is marked down to $319 at Amazon, saving you . However, this offer expires tonight.

The Eero Pro 6 features a tri-band design, which includes the usual 2.4 and 5Ghz bands, plus an additional 5Ghz band that serves as a wireless backhaul connection between the router and its satellites, which can greatly improve the system performance. The Pro 6 also includes full support for Wi-Fi 6, as well as a Zigbee radio that allows Alexa users to pair with compatible smart lights, locks and other devices without the need for additional hub hardware.

You can easily connect 75 devices or more without slowing down, and this system will cover up to 3,500 square feet, supporting Wi-Fi speeds up to a gigabit, so you can stream 4K video, do online gaming, hold video conferences and more without being interrupted by buffering. Plus, setup is a breeze and takes just a few minutes.