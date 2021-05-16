Save up to $100 filling in your Wi-Fi dead zones during this Rockspace router sale

Wi-Fi dead spots are the modern scourge that keeps us from enjoying Netflix in the back room or getting the smart scale in the bathroom to sync with the internet. Rather than buying beefier, ever-more-expensive routers, you can try a three-piece mesh router that blankets the whole house with distributed satellite units, or just add a Wi-Fi extender to your existing network. Right now, Rockspace has a sale on both kinds of Wi-Fi gadgets.

Rock Space The Rockspace AC 2100 Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System usually sells for $300, but you can get it for $200 right now if you check the coupon on the product page. The deal should run through May 20, or while supplies last. This mesh router uses a trio of black, cube-shaped satellites and achieves speed up to 2,100Mbps using MU-MIMO technology. Rockspace says this system can cover about 6,000 square feet. Like any mesh router, it gives you a single SSID for your whole home (that's the downside of most Wi-Fi extenders -- SSIDs that change depending upon where you are in the house) and is easy to set up and configure via a mobile app. The tri-band system give you both 2.4 and 5GHz networks, and can be expanded to include a total of six satellites for better coverage.

Rock Space The Rockspace 750Mbps Wi-Fi Range Extender usually sells for $35, but you can get it for $17 and change right now when you apply the coupon on the product page and apply promo code RSCNET750 at checkout. The deal expires May 20, or while supplies last. This dual-band extender plugs directly into the wall and delivers up to 300Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 433Mbps at 5GHz. You should be able to extend your network by about 1,292 square feet, and it also includes a Gigabit Ethernet port to connect to local devices. Configuration is via the WPS button, or you can set it up via your browser.

Rock Space The Rockspace 1,200Mbps Wi-Fi Range Extender usually sells for $45, but is currently $18.40 when you apply the coupon and use promo code ROCKSPACE20 at checkout. The deal expires May 20, while supplies last. This dual-band router plugs directly into a wall outlet and provides up to 300Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 867Mbps at 5GHz. It also covers 1,292 square feet and has a Gigabit Ethernet port. It's easily set up with your existing router by pressing the WPS button or in a browser window.

This article was published last year. It has been updated with the latest deals.

