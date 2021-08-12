Save big today on TP-Link home Wi-Fi gear

Enlarge Image Ry Crist/CNET

If you're in the market for a new router, Wi-Fi range extender or mesh wireless networking system, today may be your lucky day. Amazon has , the purveyor of home networking hardware. With a baseline savings of about 20%, some prices have been slashed as much as 43% off of their usual sticker price.

While we haven't reviewed these specific products ourselves, TP-Link does have a history of making solid gear. For instance, the TP-Link Archer AX6000 is one of our favorite Wi-Fi 6 router picks, after it zipped through our performance tests and delivered the some of the fastest transfer speeds we'd ever seen. It also demonstrated excellent range and low latency, all key traits in a quality home router.

We like TP-Link's Wi-Fi range extenders too. Two models, the TP-Link RE505X and TP-Link RE220, round out our current top three products in this category. So if you've been meaning to make upgrades to your home network but were still on the fence, today's deals could be worth a look.

