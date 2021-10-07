Save $120 on an Eero Pro 6 mesh router 3-pack

Ry Crist/CNET

For the best performance from a mesh router, you're going to want to look for two things. First, you'll want to look for one with a tri-band design, meaning that it has the usual 2.4 and 5GHz bands, plus an additional 5GHz band that the system can use as a wireless backhaul connection between the router and its satellites. Next, it's well worth it to go with a model that supports Wi-Fi 6, the newest and fastest version of Wi-Fi.

The Eero Pro 6 mesh router checks both of those boxes, and it performed like a champ when we tested it out last year, landing it a spot on our list of the best mesh routers worth buying. Usually available in a 3-pack for $599, the system is currently marked down to $479 on Amazon and at Best Buy, saving you $120.

Yes, $479 is still a lot of money -- but it's a relatively good deal for a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh router from a reputable name in home networking. For comparison, a 2-piece Asus ZenWifi AX system costs $450 and lacks the third satellite node that you get with Eero. Meanwhile, a 3-piece system from Netgear Orbi AX6000 can cost as much as $1,000.

I've tested the Eero Pro 6 in my own home, where I have incoming fiber internet speeds of up to 300Mbps. Across my entire house, the Eero Pro 6 delivered average speeds of 251Mbps, which is about 15% faster than Nest Wifi. If your connection is a little faster than mine, then a system like Eero Pro 6 should offer even more of an upgrade.

The Eero Pro 6 also offers strong performance at range. In our lab tests, we clocked its top wireless transfer rate at 1,008Mbps (just over 1 gigabit per second) at a close-range distance of 5 feet. When we increased the distance to 75 feet, our speed only fell by about 17%, ringing in at 838Mbps. That's one of the best "range ratios" we've ever seen.

Aside from speed, the Eero Pro 6 also features a well-designed, easy-to-use control app, as well as a built-in Zigbee radio that makes it easy to add things like smart lights and smart locks. And while it doesn't have a built-in smart speaker, like Nest Wifi does, the router does support Alexa commands like "pause the kids Wi-Fi" or "turn on the guest network."

All of that makes this a very decent deal at $479, especially if your home networking gear is starting to get a little dusty. And if three Eero devices is more than your home needs, don't worry -- standalone Eero Pro 6 devices and Eero Pro 6 2-packs are on sale, too.