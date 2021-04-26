Rise Broadband internet overview: What to know before signing up

Internet options are harder to come by in rural areas. When exploring those options, here's one you may want to consider: fixed wireless. Specifically, fixed wireless from Rise Broadband.

What's fixed wireless? Glad you asked. A fixed wireless connection beams internet signals from nearby cell towers to a small antenna at your home. From there, a modem converts the signals into the internet connection you use for streaming and browsing the web. It's a bit like satellite internet, only without having to mount a dish or deal with high latency and stiff data restrictions.

Now, take that technology, add broadband speeds, unlimited data options and mesh Wi-Fi capabilities and you've got Rise Broadband. There's more to it than that, however, and you'll want to know it all before deciding if the provider is right for your home, so let's get to it.

Is Rise Broadband any good?

It can be. If satellite and DSL are your only other options, I'd definitely prefer Rise Broadband due to its pricing, speeds and data allowances. On the other hand, if cable or fiber internet is available, Rise Broadband will likely not be your best option.

Let's take a look at what there is to like about Rise Broadband, along with some things you'll want to be aware of before signing up.

Pros

Availability - Rise Broadband is the largest fixed wireless provider in the US. Coverage spans 16 states with serviceability greatest in suburban and rural areas. No direct cables to the home are required.

- Rise Broadband is the largest fixed wireless provider in the US. Coverage spans 16 states with serviceability greatest in suburban and rural areas. No direct cables to the home are required. Data allowance - As a rural internet provider, Rise Broadband is a bit more generous with data than most. Plans include 250GB per month, or are unlimited.

- As a rural internet provider, Rise Broadband is a bit more generous with data than most. Plans include 250GB per month, or are unlimited. Wi-Fi equipment - Three Wi-Fi options are available, including a mesh network setup -- a luxury hard to come by with many providers, rural or otherwise. The Premium Mesh Package will add $15 to your monthly bill, but it's well worth considering for whole-home connectivity.

Cons

Speeds - Rise Broadband boasts a 250Mbps plan and gig service, but speeds of 25 and 50Mbps seem to be the norm. If 250Mbps and gig plans are available somewhere, good luck finding them. I couldn't.

- Rise Broadband boasts a 250Mbps plan and gig service, but speeds of 25 and 50Mbps seem to be the norm. If 250Mbps and gig plans are available somewhere, good luck finding them. I couldn't. Line of sight connection - Fixed wireless internet requires a direct line of sight between the signal tower and the antenna. That means obstructions such as trees and buildings could prevent serviceability.

- Fixed wireless internet requires a direct line of sight between the signal tower and the antenna. That means obstructions such as trees and buildings could prevent serviceability. Service disruptions in bad weather - Like satellite internet, fixed wireless is vulnerable to inclement weather. Rain, snow, even strong winds could cause temporary signal loss.

That's a brief overview of what you can expect from Rise Broadband. If you can take the good with the bad, you'll find plan information, service details and comparisons to other popular rural internet options below.

Rise Broadband plans and service details

Aside from the elusive 250Mbps and gigabit plans, Rise Broadband offers four internet plans in most areas. There isn't much speed variety, unfortunately, as the four plans offer just two speeds (25 or 50Mbps) and two data options between them. In some locations, only the 25Mbps plans are available.

Rise Broadband home internet plans

Plan Starting price Max download speeds Max upload speeds Monthly data allowance 25Mbps Internet $35 25Mbps 4Mbps 250GB 25Mbps Internet + Unlimited Data $45 25Mbps 4Mbps Unlimited 50Mbps Internet $55 50Mbps 5Mbps 250GB 50Mbps Internet + Unlimited Data $65 50Mbps 5Mbps Unlimited











The 25 and 50Mbps tiers are fairly consistent across Rise Broadband service areas, but pricing may vary a bit from one market to another. For example, the 50Mbps Unlimited plan is $65 in Greeley, Colorado, but the same plan is $70 a month in Springfield, Illinois. A somewhat trivial difference, sure, but it's something to be aware of.

Rise Broadband equipment and fees

Regardless of your service area and the plan you choose, expect an unavoidable $11 equipment fee to add to your bill. That's just for the antenna and the modem. If you want to rent a Wi-Fi router, you can rent from Rise Broadband or supply your own.

Renting your Wi-Fi router will add to your overall monthly costs, but you'll likely find the added fee to be worth it. At just $5 per Deco M4 device, Rise Broadband's router rental fees are lower than most providers, but you do have the option to use your own and avoid the fee. If you rent a router, one or two devices are suitable for smaller homes. For larger homes, or if you simply don't mind the $15 fee, Rise Broadband's Premium Mesh Package will offer the best whole-home connection with three devices and the convenience of a mesh network.

A Rise Broadband technician will install and configure your router(s) during the initial installation, even if you supply your own. That means you'll need the router you intend to use at the time of installation. Rise Broadband's installation fee for new service is $150, but that fee is often waived when you sign up.

Data caps, contracts and the fine print

While some Rise Broadband plans come with unlimited data, others have a 250GB cap. 250GB is a good amount of data, but you'll want to be mindful of your usage as the average household used 344GB per month in 2020.

Exceeding your monthly data cap will result in a $10 charge for each 10GB block required to accommodate your overage. So if you had a 250GB cap and used the same amount as the average household in 2020, you'd be over the limit by 94GB, and subsequently hit with a $100 added fee.

Rise Broadband does make it easy to monitor your monthly data usage online, and the company will send you a notification each time a $10 data fee is charged. To be safe, I'd recommend just choosing a plan with unlimited data. You can also change your existing service to an unlimited plan, if you're not under a contract, that is.

Speaking of contracts, Rise Broadband is mostly a month to month service, meaning no contract is required. That said, a one- or two-year contract may be required in certain locations.

I won't bore you with any more of the service agreement terms, including cancellation, privacy and acceptable use policies, but if you're interested, you can find them here.

How does Rise Broadband compare?

As far as other fixed wireless providers, Rise Broadband has greater availability and faster speeds, though pricing is somewhat higher, especially when considering the added fees. It's not likely that you'll have the choice of Rise Broadband and other fixed wireless providers, however. Satellite, cellular, DSL and cable internet services are a different story.

If your internet connection comes down to Rise Broadband and satellite from either HughesNet or Viasat, Rise Broadband will be the better value. Compared to satellite internet, Rise Broadband comes with lower pricing, latency low enough to support online gaming and much, much more data.

Cellular internet providers, like Verizon LTE and T-Mobile Home Internet, are comparable to Rise Broadband. Verizon offers speeds up to 25Mbps and unlimited data starting at $60 a month ($40 a month for qualifying Verizon mobile customers) and T-Mobile has a $60 a month unlimited plan that comes with speeds up to 50Mbps or higher.

As 5G service from these providers and others becomes more widely available, cellular internet may become more enticing, but for now, there is little difference if any to Rise Broadband fixed wireless in terms of speeds and pricing. You're likely to get better equipment and service reliability with Rise Broadband over cellular internet, but if installing the antenna is a concern, you may want to consider Verizon LTE or T-Mobile Home Internet.

DSL internet service, another popular choice for rural internet, can vary widely by provider and location. In some areas, DSL providers such as CenturyLink, Frontier and Windstream can deliver speeds of 100Mbps for prices comparable to Rise Broadband. These speeds aren't common with DSL, however, and many rural locations will only be eligible for sub-broadband download speeds (less than 25Mbps). If that's the case in your area, you'll probably find Rise Broadband to be the better provider.

Cable providers including Mediacom, Spectrum and Xfinity are available in many Rise Broadband service areas. Some locations, such as Irving, Texas and Salt Lake City, may also have access to fiber-optic internet. Cable and fiber-optic services will almost always offer faster speeds than you can get with Rise Broadband. You're also likely to have more plan options and better reliability since you'll have a wired connection. In short, if cable internet or fiber-optic service is available, it's probably going to be the better option.

What do customers think of Rise Broadband?

Customer satisfaction resources like The American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power do not include Rise Broadband in their reports, so official customer satisfaction indicators are scarce.

Turning to the Better Business Bureau, Rise Broadband has held an A+ rating since 2015. Overall, the number of filed complaints is relatively low with only 337 over the past three years. Additionally, 360 Rise Broadband customers who left a review gave the provider an average of 3.39 out of 5 stars -- a score that is exceptionally high among internet service providers.

To sum it up

Rise Broadband is a great choice for rural internet service with 25 and 50Mbps plans available in 16 states. Unlimited data options are available -- a rarity for rural internet -- but even if you don't choose an unlimited plan, the 250GB you get with the company's non-unlimited plans is enough for lots of online activity. Just try to avoid going over the data cap if you have one, as doing so will add to the monthly equipment fees.