Astound Broadband

Five regional internet service providers will on Wednesday be unified under the new name, Astound Broadband. Digital West, enTouch, Grande, RCN and Wave combine to boast coverage in eight of the top 10 metro areas across the country and 10 different states.

"This is probably the worst-kept secret in the industry," Jim Holanda, CEO of Astound Broadband, told CNET about the launch. "Given the fact that most of our press releases referred to us as Astound Broadband over the last year and half, I think people have seen it coming. But we're excited to get it formalized and unite all our brands under this aspirational umbrella."

Astound Broadband covers some of the biggest cities in the US, including Austin, Texas; Boston; Chicago; Dallas; Houston; New York City; Philadelphia; Portland, Oregon; San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, DC.

While Astound Broadband will be leading the charge moving forward, Holanda added that the regional brands will still be included in this new evolution of the company. For example, markets in the northeastern US will fall under Astound Broadband powered by RCN, and so forth.

"Our brands are powerful, with a lot of good reputation behind them," Holanda said. "We don't want to lose that as a function of this change."

In 2021, Astound purchased Harris Broadband, a fiber-to-the-home provider in central Texas, as well as three markets from WideOpenWest -- Chicago; Evansville, Indiana; and Anne Arundel County, Maryland -- to add to its portfolio.

While those new markets won't be fully incorporated into Astound Broadband until sometime in mid-2022 (probably June or July, is Holanda's guess), their inclusion brings Astound up to approximately 1.2 million residential and business internet subscribers with around 15% fiber-to-the-home coverage in total.

Overall, Astound Broadband is available in parts of California, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington. It also covers Washington, DC.