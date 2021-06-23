Prime Day Wi-Fi and mesh router deals still available

Deal Savings Price





















Editor's note, June 23: Prime Day has officially ended at Amazon, but Walmart's sale continues throughout Wednesday. Check out the best Prime Day deals still available, and some other favorite Prime Day deals that are hanging on.

Amazon Prime Day is over, but you can still get some good prices from around the web even if they're not part of its much-hyped sale event. And some of Amazon's post-Prime Day prices are even lower than they were.

And it's never a bad time to start shopping for a new router for a decent price. If you've been planning to upgrade to a home-wide mesh system, a current-gen Wi-Fi 6 router or a budget-friendly Wi-Fi 5 model, you can always find some good deals; the next time we'll see price cuts like we did during the Prime Day brouhaha will be Black Friday. Think about upgrading if you and your family members will still be working from home for the near future or if someone in the household has become an avid gamer. The right router quarterbacking your home network can make a huge difference.

Always check out our lists of best Wi-Fi routers, best mesh routers and best gaming routers, because finding a great deal on a great router or mesh system trumps just a great deal.

I'll update these recommendations regularly with all of the best home networking deals we've spotted across the web until the last deal dissipates into the ether.

Router deals available now

TP-Link If you don't need a mesh router, but you want to upgrade your home network to one that supports Wi-Fi 6 without breaking the bank, then take a look at the TP-Link Archer AX20. It's an entry-level Wi-Fi 6 router, so you'll probably want something more robust if you're paying for gigabit speeds. But short of that, it'll get the job done in most small to medium-sized homes, and $80 is a great price for it; it's $129 at B&H plus a $50 coupon when you add it to your cart. That's even better than the Prime Day price was.

Netgear It doesn't support Wi-Fi 6, but the AC1200 version of the Netgear Orbi is still a solid and dependable mesh router, and it impressed us with surprisingly strong signal strength when we tested it out at the CNET Smart Home. Back then, we called the two-piece version of this system a terrific value at $129, and now it's back to its Black Friday pricing for the three-piece version with an extra range extender for just $100 ($120, with another $20 coupon applied at checkout). A three-piece mesh system like this one is the best way to cover a large home with a steady, reliable Wi-Fi connection, and $100 is as low a price as you'll ever see for a well-reviewed, name-brand option that can cover a lot of ground like this one. Read our Netgear Orbi AC1200 review.

TP-Link This isn't the newest or fastest Deco mesh system, and it doesn't include support for Wi-Fi 6, but with a router and two extenders, it'll still do wonders to spread a more reliable connection throughout your entire home. That makes it an ideal pick if you're having trouble connecting in a back room -- even without Wi-Fi 6, a decent 3-piece mesh system will still make a world of difference in that regard, and $100 is an excellent price. Cheaper than the Prime Day price, in fact.

Netgear $109 isn't an all-time low price for this entry-level gaming router -- that's closer to $90 -- but it's still lower than it's been for a while, so you may want to think about grabbing it, if not now, then during another sale season. The Nighthawk AX4 features a dual-core processor and support for 4X4 MU-MIMO connections to aggregate faster speeds to devices with multiple antennas of their own. Amazon's price keeps wobbling in the range between $115 and $109.

Chris Monroe/CNET It doesn't support Wi-Fi 6, but the Nest Wifi mesh router still punches well above its weight with stable, reliable performance and enough advanced features to feel like an upgrade. The 3-pack is now on sale at the terrific price of $259, less than the normal price of the 2-pack. Plus, the 2-pack with the router and one extender is also on sale for $189 ($80 off), just $20 over the price of the router alone. Read our Nest Wifi review.

