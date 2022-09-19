Should You Upgrade to iPhone 14? iPhone 14 Deals iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Don't Update to iOS 16 Yet Apple Watch 8 Review Apple Watch SE (2022) Review Apple Watch 8 Deal Google's $100M Settlement
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Home Home Internet

Pricing for Google's Rumored Nest Wifi Pro Leaks Ahead of Launch

A two-pack of the new mesh router from Google will reportedly cost $300.

Sarah Lord headshot
Sarah Lord
Google Nest Wifi two-pack
The Google Nest Wifi line is expected to get a yet-to-be-released Nest Wifi Pro version that will reportedly cost $300 for a two-pack.
Google

The "Made by Google" event is still a few weeks away, but a leak has already revealed a product that's set to be announced. The Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E router, an updated version of Google's popular mesh router, was listed on the B&H website over the weekend, as reported earlier by 9to5 Mac. A screen grab listed the price as $200 for a single router. A two-pack reportedly will cost $300, while a three-pack will set customers back $400. 

The listing had been taken down on B&H by Monday.

The new device will reportedly come in four different colors and feature Wi-Fi 6E, which uses bandwidth between 6Hz and 7Hz to ease device congestion and increase speeds. 

If accurate, the new pricing will mark a $31 increase over the 2019 Google Nest Wifi, which originally cost $169 for a single router. Google didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for a comment. 

The "Made by Google" event will take place on Oct. 6, with the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch likely making their debuts. 

See also: Best Wi-Fi Routers for 2022