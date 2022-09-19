Pricing for Google's Rumored Nest Wifi Pro Leaks Ahead of Launch

The "Made by Google" event is still a few weeks away, but a leak has already revealed a product that's set to be announced. The Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E router, an updated version of Google's popular mesh router, was listed on the B&H website over the weekend, as reported earlier by 9to5 Mac. A screen grab listed the price as $200 for a single router. A two-pack reportedly will cost $300, while a three-pack will set customers back $400.

The listing had been taken down on B&H by Monday.

The new device will reportedly come in four different colors and feature Wi-Fi 6E, which uses bandwidth between 6Hz and 7Hz to ease device congestion and increase speeds.

If accurate, the new pricing will mark a $31 increase over the 2019 Google Nest Wifi, which originally cost $169 for a single router. Google didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for a comment.

The "Made by Google" event will take place on Oct. 6, with the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch likely making their debuts.

See also: Best Wi-Fi Routers for 2022