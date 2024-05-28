Point Broadband Internet Plans: Pricing, Speed and Availability Compared

Unavailable in Provider unavailable in 90001 Edit . . . See at Point Broadband Or call: Or call to learn more: Point Broadband home internet rating 6.5 /10 CNET Score We score internet providers for speed, value and customer care. Our data sources include the FCC, J.D. Power, The American Customer Satisfaction Index and extensive in-house research. Read more How we calculated our rating 6.5 / 10 SCORE Speed 7/10 Value 7.5/10 Customer Care 5/10 Pros Competitive rates and a three-year price lock for new customers

Competitive rates and a three-year price lock for new customers Unlimited data on all plans

Unlimited data on all plans No contracts

No contracts 30-day money-back guarantee Cons Limited availability, just ten states

Limited availability, just ten states Steep additional fees when starting service

Steep additional fees when starting service Poor customer satisfaction See more pros and cons

Best Point Broadband internet plans and pricing

Plan Monthly price Max speeds Fees and service details Performance Plus Internet $60 300Mbps down, 300Mbps up $14 router rental (optional), No data caps or contracts Ultra Internet $70 500Mbps down, 500Mbps up $14 router rental (optional), No data caps or contracts Extreme Internet $80 1,000Mbps down, 1,000Mbps up $14 router rental (optional), No data caps or contracts Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

With Point Broadband, you can choose between three offerings featuring straightforward service terms: no data caps or contracts. Unlike many internet service providers, Point Broadband does not hike its prices after 12 months. Instead, customers get a three-year price lock on all plans. Whichever tier you choose, each offers the symmetrical speeds you can expect from a fiber-optic connection.

The lowest speed tier features symmetrical download and upload speeds of 300 megabits per second, which is great for a starting plan. Some other fiber internet providers, like Frontier, offer a starting plan at 200Mbps.

Locating local internet providers

CNET's pick for Point Broadband's best plan is the Extreme Internet tier because it offers the best value. It boasts a cost per Mbps of 8 cents (compared to 14 cents for Ultra Internet and 20 cents for Performance Plus) and offers symmetrical gigabit speeds at a flat rate of $80 a month for three years.

Point Broadband internet review

Point Broadband launched as an all-fiber company in 2017. Since then, this ISP has provided services to over 75,000 customers in small towns and rural areas. Early this year, Point Broadband appointed a new position to its leadership team, welcoming Patricia Martin as president.

Locating local internet providers

If you reside in a rural area, your broadband options are often limited to fixed wireless, satellite and DSL connections. Point Broadband joins the list of other ISPs like Ziply Fiber, Quantum Fiber, and Frontier in bringing fast speeds to underserved communities. As we like to say in our CNET ISP reviews, a fiber-optic connection trumps all other internet connection types, and if you're in one of the 10 states that Point Broadband services, then you're in luck.

Take our quiz Get Started Progress Step 1 of 4 How many members of your household use the internet? 1-2 people

3-5 people

6-9 people

10+ people Next

While Point Broadband might not be a familiar name to some, don’t be fooled. This ISP has seven years of experience delivering symmetrical speeds across its fiber footprint. Unlike its competitors, Ziply Fiber and Quantum Fiber, which launched in 2020 and 2023, respectively, Point Broadband has been in the fiber internet space for longer. All plans feature competitive prices and straightforward service terms, making it a solid broadband option for your household.

Last year, the company made headways on expanding its fiber reach by partnering with Berkshire Partners. “As we continue to prioritize growth and extend access to our 100% fiber-optic internet service, the sector expertise and resources Berkshire Partners brings in digital infrastructure are the perfect fit to help expand our reach and bring quality service to customers in underserved markets,” Point Broadband CEO, Todd Holt, writes on a company press release.

To that point, in January 2024, two new Florida cities gained access to Point Broadband's multi-gigabit speed tiers. These multi-gigabit plans are only available in select areas. Moreover, residents in Mexico Beach and Port St. Joe now have access to download and upload speeds of up to 5 gigabits.

Here's where Point Broadband offers internet service

Point Broadband's coverage spans across 10 states in the US. FCC/Mapbox

Point Broadband is headquartered in Alabama, but its fiber-optic coverage extends across 10 states:

Customers can also find coverage in major cities like Opelika, Alabama and Gainesville, Georgia.

While speeds can vary based on where you are on the coverage map, customers can sign up for service in a handful of Point Broadband's established service areas:

Baldwin County, Alabama Dawsonville, Georgia South Central Ohio Hazel Green, Alabama Southwest Georgia Springboro, Ohio Lake Martin, Alabama Hagerstown, Maryland Hohenwald, Tennessee Lillian, Alabama Central Michigan Northeast Tennessee Freeport, Florida Mid-Michigan Winchester, Tennessee Canton, Georgia Rose City, Michigan Royse City, Texas Colquitt, Georgia Finger Lakes Region, New York Abingdon, Virginia Cornelia, Georgia Amanda & SW Fairfield County, Ohio Bristol, Virginia Dahlonega, Georgia Commercial Point, Ohio Southwest Virginia Show more (4 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

What kind of internet connection does Point Broadband offer?

Point Broadband touts a 100% fiber-optic connection. This might be the case for most households, but very select communities in Michigan and Georgia have access to its lesser-known fixed wireless 5G plans.

Point Broadband's fixed wireless connections is only limited to select areas in Michigan and Georgia. FCC

According to the latest data from the Federal Communications Commission, Point Broadband's internet coverage consists mostly of fiber connections, but its fixed wireless connection provides about 0.058% of unit coverage. Residents in Donalsonville, Georgia, can expect to see 83% coverage. Other nearby cities like Colquitt and Bainbridge will also have some availability. Meanwhile, coverage is limited for residents outside Grand Rapids, Michigan, near Cannon Township. If you go further up west of Michigan, about 94% of households in Big Rapids have coverage.

If you live in one of the select areas that can access Point Broadband's fixed wireless plans, you should expect speeds of up to 200Mbps. The fiber plans are always the optimal choice, but if you want to avoid the slow and inconsistent speeds from DSL and satellite internet connections, a fixed wireless connection from Point Broadband is a decent alternative.

Point Broadband internet speeds and pricing

Point Broadband features competitive rates for its three main offerings: 300Mbps for $60 monthly, 500Mbps for $70, and the top-end gigabit tier for $80 per month. It boasts a three-year price lock for all plans, which not all ISPs can match. What should you expect after those first 36 months? While the standard rates of these plans will vary by location, customers should see their monthly bill increase by $25 to $30 in the fourth year.

In addition to the flat rate, Point Broadband offers symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 1 gigabit. Some areas may have access to its multi-gigabit tiers, but these are only available to select households. How much speed do you actually need?

According to OpenVault's first quarter 2024 report, over a third of Americans use the internet at gigabit speeds, which is a 20% increase from the previous year. Conversely, a sharp decline of 31% was seen for those using speeds of 200Mbps and below. It's safe to say that Point Broadband's gigabit tier should be plenty enough for your household.

Straightforward terms for Point Broadband internet

Point Broadband's services are fairly simple: there are no data caps or contracts. There are some things you should look out for. Let's examine the details more closely.

Additional monthly fees

While Point Broadband provides you with some equipment at no extra cost, there's a potential additional charge, too. Point Broadband will supply customers with an Optical Network Unit (ONU), which is included in your service. This device allows fiber connectivity into your home. If you want Wi-Fi throughout your household, you'll need to rent a router for an additional $14 monthly charge. You can avoid that fee by using your own router. Point Broadband recommends a Wi-Fi 6 router or better. It should be noted that some areas may be eligible for a promotion where the router is included in your plan costs.

Customers should also be aware of an $8 monthly charge that you can incur. The Point Guard Care Plan is essentially insurance in the case of equipment damages and other service disruptions. It's not a mandatory fee -- you can opt-out at any time or cancel if you choose.

One-time installation fees

Your initial monthly bill could rack up quickly when starting service. Standard professional installation will cost you $150. Residents in select areas may receive a promotional offer that includes installation free of charge.

No data caps

Unlike many cable internet providers, such as Xfinity and Mediacom, Point Broadband does not enforce data caps on any of its plans. That means you don't have to worry about your overage fees or having Point Broadband throttle your speeds once you hit some arbitrary data threshold.

Money-back guarantee

Point Broadband does not require a long-term contract. For a limited time, it is offering new customers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Point Broadband vs. its competitors: Poor customer satisfaction

With its customer reach mainly limited to rural areas, Point Broadband did not place on The American Customer Satisfaction Index or the J.D. Power survey. The Better Business Bureau offers some perspective. It ranked Point Broadband with an average score of 1.3 out of 5 stars, which is not great. To be fair, it resolved 34 complaints in the last three years. Finally, Point Broadband took home a B-minus rating, which might seem promising, but Ziply Fiber and Frontier Fiber topped it with B and A-minus ratings, respectively.

Reddit users helped shed some light on a couple of issues, such as frequent outages, miscommunication in customer service and disruptions when setting up service.

On the bright side, Point Broadband features some competitive rates. For example, its 300Mbps plan is priced at $60 a month. Ziply Fiber offers a similar plan for $40 a month, but that price jumps to $65 after 12 months. Unlike other fiber ISPs, Point Broadband has a three-year price lock on all of its plans, which means customers don't have to worry about any surprises after a year of service.

What's the bottom line on Point Broadband?

If you reside in a rural area or small town, you might have had to settle for the slow speeds from DSL and satellite connections. Point Broadband's fiber offerings, featuring symmetrical speeds up to a gig, and its competitive pricing make it a solid choice.

If you're looking to become a new customer, you'll also need to consider the additional costs of setting up the service. Further, research the poor customer satisfaction ratings before signing up.

Point Broadband internet FAQs

Where can I get Point Broadband's internet services? Point Broadband's fiber offerings are available in the following 10 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Certain residents in select areas may have access to Point Broadband's fixed wireless connection, but coverage is very limited.

Do Point Broadband internet plans come with data caps? No. Point Broadband features unlimited data on all of its plans. Customers don't have to worry about paying data overage fees or facing throttled speeds.

Is Point Broadband internet cheap? Point Broadband offers a 300Mbps plan for $60 a month. Ziply Fiber offers a similar plan at a cheaper rate, $40 a month, but that jumps to $65 in the second year. Point Broadband offers a three-year price lock, making it a better deal over the long term.