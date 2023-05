Moving day is stressful, but it's a lot more fun when you can order some food or stream a movie after a long day of hauling heavy boxes and furniture. Getting your internet service set up before you move in is a big step toward making your new place feel like home.

Most internet providers make it easy to transfer service when you move, but if your current provider does not serve your new address, you'll have to take a few extra steps to switch internet providers. Even if your current provider is available at your new address, it may be worth checking whether any new ISPs are available in the area.

Here's how to go about a seamless transition of internet services from your current address to your new home, whether transferring service or signing up with a new provider. For more moving tips, check out our picks for the best moving companies, how much you should tip movers and how to figure out which size moving truck you need.

Locating local internet providers

Internet service moving checklist

Check to see what providers and plans are available at your new address

Decide whether to sign up for a new ISP or transfer your current service (if applicable)

Contact your current provider regarding transferring or canceling your service

Set up service with your new provider (if applicable)

Carefully pack equipment and take it to your new home if transferring service, or follow the provider's instructions for returning it

Set up your existing or new equipment in a suitable location in your new home

Which ISPs are available at my new address?

Before you can decide to transfer your internet service or sign up for a new one, you'll need to know your options. Many websites enable you to check for local internet providers, including CNET -- just click "Edit Location" on the tool above and enter your address to view available providers and plans.

When using these sites or tools, or checking availability on a provider's official site, you'll get the best results when using an address opposed to something general like "internet providers in Charlotte, North Carolina." Most providers operate in specific service areas, so availability can vary by ZIP code or even neighborhood. During a cross-town move, it's not always safe to assume that your current provider will be available at your new address or that your new home won't have more internet options than your current address.

What if I'm moving to an apartment?

When moving into a new apartment, check with the leasing office to see if the complex has a primary internet provider. While the Federal Communications Commission seeks to increase broadband competition in apartments, your apartment may be wired for a specific internet service type, such as cable, fiber or even fixed wireless. In such cases, your best option will likely be to go with whatever provider serves the complex, but you may be able to seek out other options. Again, speak with your leasing office about what's available before moving in.

How to switch or transfer internet service

Once you've decided on the internet provider you want, whether that's your current provider or a new one, and the plan that best fits your needs, it's time to connect with the providers.

Obviously, you'll only have to contact one provider and give them your move-out and move-in dates if you're transferring service. Some providers, such as Verizon Fios and Xfinity, let you schedule your service transfer online, whereas others, like Spectrum, require you to call customer service.

Your provider may charge a transfer fee. My advice would be to negotiate with your provider and see if they'll waive the fee. This may require a call to customer service, even if you can transfer your service online, which may not be worth your time when you're trying to pack. Service transfer fees are often low, in the $10 to $20 range, but every dollar counts when moving.

Changing to a new internet service provider

In the case of switching providers, I'd recommend contacting your current provider first. That way, you can schedule the disconnect date and get the details on any remaining payments and what you need to do with your equipment, all of which are good things to know before moving day.

Additionally, suppose your current provider is also available at your new address and you express interest in switching to a new provider. In that case, they may offer you a lower rate or other incentives to keep your business -- perks that you may not get when simply transferring your service.

When switching to a new provider, either because your current provider isn't available or your new address presents options for a faster ISP with cheaper plans, try to set up your new service well before your move. That way, you'll have the best chance of scheduling your installation as close to your move-in date and time as possible. Most providers allow you to sign up for service online and schedule your installation date right from your computer or phone. In some cases, you can also pick a preferred window of time for the installation.

If self-installation is available, and you're comfortable with it, that may be the best way to ensure service is set up when you want it. Just keep in mind that self-installation may require picking up the gear or waiting for it to arrive in the mail.

Here's what to do with the equipment

Your provider will handle things on the service side of your internet connection, but you'll be responsible for the equipment.

When transferring service, or if you use your own network devices, you'll probably be expected to pack it up and take it with you. If you still have the box the hardware came in, that'll be your best option for storing and moving it. Otherwise, feel free to throw it in a box with other stuff, though you may want to wrap it in a towel or thin blanket to prevent damage during the move. Also, and this is important, make sure your equipment doesn't get wet.

Switching providers will involve returning your old equipment and getting your new devices. Many providers have brick-and-mortar locations where you can return your gear, but if yours does not, or if the trip and waiting in line is out of your way, mailing it back may be an option as well.

Getting your new equipment comes down to self versus professional installation. For self install, you may have to pick your devices up at a brick-and-mortar location or receive it by mail. If it's not out of your way, I'd recommend picking it up in person so you have it on the day of your move. Again, try to transfer the hardware in the box it came in and, above all, keep it from getting wet.

If you opt for professional installation, you can count on the tech to bring the necessary accessories and cords -- one less thing to worry about when moving.

Setting up your network

With a professional installation, your tech will know the best place to install your devices and should test your connection before leaving. However, there are times when you may want to move your equipment after installation to get the best Wi-Fi connection throughout your home.

During self-installation or when moving your equipment after a professional installation, try to place your router in a central location in your home, as high as possible and away from large obstructions like walls or other electronics. An extra-long ethernet cable can be handy to have on hand, making it easier to move the router to a good location that isn't necessarily right next to the modem.

After installation, be sure to test your internet connection. If you aren't getting the speeds you expect, try resetting or repositioning your router. Once you've got your equipment set up and are satisfied with your speeds, moving your internet service is complete. Now, onto those boxes labeled "kitchen."

Internet service FAQs when moving

Where should I place my router in my new home? Try to place your router in a central location in your home so that your router's Wi-Fi range can reach all corners of your home. It's also recommended to place your router somewhere high, like the top of a bookshelf, and free of obstructions. Avoid "hiding" it as doing so can limit range and possibly cause your router to overheat. If your router is in the ideal spot but you're still experiencing dead spots, consider adding a Wi-Fi extender to your network or upgrading to a mesh Wi-Fi system for better coverage.

Will my ISP set up the internet in my new home if I transfer service? Unless you have an internet connection that requires professional installation, such as satellite internet, don't count on it. If your new home is already wired for service, setup is little more than plugging in your router and creating your new Wi-Fi network. You won't need a technician for that, and your ISP likely won't send one out, though they should provide technical support online or over the phone if you need assistance.