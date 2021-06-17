How much internet speed do you need? 73% of us have no clue

Sarah Tew/CNET

Plenty of people wonder how much internet speed they actually need at home -- now a new survey suggests that a lot of us don't even know what speed we're actually paying for, either.

Released earlier this week, the report on internet know-how comes from Allconnect, a partner site of CNET under parent company Red Ventures. Among the key findings: 73% of respondents said they didn't know how much internet speed they really needed at home, while 36% of respondents -- nearly two in five -- couldn't say what speed they were paying for, to begin with.

Still, a majority of respondents expressed satisfaction with the speed of their connection -- 66% overall and, interestingly, 80% among respondents who didn't know how fast their own connection was.

"This was a surprising finding," the report reads, noting that internet providers are notorious poor performers by most customer satisfaction metrics. "This leads us to believe that the problem is not with the broadband connections themselves, but the billing and customer service issues that come along with them."

Allconnect's study was conducted by the market research firm YouGov from May 14 to 17, with a total sample size of 1,214 adult respondents in the US.