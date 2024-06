Hopes for ACP Renewal Fade as Senate Cancels Vote. These Alternatives Remain

Advocates for the Affordable Connectivity Program took a serious blow on Tuesday as the Senate cancelled a planned markup session on a bill that would have provided $7 billion in funding for the subsidy. The ACP provided a $30 to $75 monthly discount on internet to low-income households and expired in May.

There have been a number of bills proposed in Congress throughout the year to extend the program, but none have been brought to a vote. Last week, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, announced the Secure and Affordable Broadband Extension Act, with a slew of bipartisan cosponsors. The more likely route to an ACP extension was thought to be through the Spectrum and National Security Act. The bill was scheduled for a markup session on June 18, but was cancelled for the fourth time.

Where previous sessions had been characterized as "postponed," the panel described Tuesday's session as cancelled. The bill's sponsor, Senate Commerce Chair Maria Cantwell (D-WA), told reporters that she's "not giving up" on the bill, despite the fact that there's no new markup date scheduled.

“I hope my colleagues will stop with obstructing and get back to negotiating on the important legislation that will deliver these national security priorities and help Americans continue to have access to something as essential as affordable broadband,” Cantwell said in a statement.

Nearly half of ACP subscribers have been military families, according to a White House fact sheet. Older Americans, African Americans and Latinos have also relied on the ACP at higher rates.

"It's been the difference between choosing to have a roof over my head, whether to eat or whether to pay for the internet, which has things like virtual appointments with my psychiatrist," Kenneth Sigler, a small-business owner from Hernando, Mississippi, who used the ACP, told CNET. "It basically helps me to keep from having to choose what bills I'm going to pay."

While there’s no single resource that can replace the $14.2 billion ACP, there are a variety of local and state subsidies, nonprofits and discounted plans from providers that can help ease the transition. Here's everything that's currently available.

Lifeline

Lifeline is a federal subsidy that provides $9.25 per month to low-income households for home internet or cellphone plans. Its eligibility requirements are a little stricter than those of the ACP. Your income must be 135% or less than the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or $40,500 for a family of four.

Lifeline income requirements

Household size 48 contiguous states, DC and territories Alaska Hawaii 1 $19,683 $24,584 $22,640 2 $26,622 $33,264 $30,618 3 $33,561 $41,945 $38,597 4 $40,500 $50,625 $46,575 5 $47,439 $59,306 $54,554 6 $54,378 $67,986 $62,532 7 $61,317 $76,667 $70,511 8 $68,256 $85,347 $78,489 For each additional person, add: $6,939 $8,681 $7,979 Show more (4 items) Shop providers at my address

You can also get Lifeline if you (or someone who lives with you) participates in any of the following programs:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly known as Food Stamps)

Medicaid

Supplemental Security Income, or SSI

Federal Public Housing Assistance, or FPHA

Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit

If you live in California, Oregon or Texas, you must check with your internet provider or visit your state's website to apply for the program.

State and local resources

Some states and cities across the country offer their own local versions of the ACP to help low-income households pay for internet. California, for example, has a website that allows you to search affordable options in your ZIP code based on various eligibility criteria, and Oregon provides an enhanced Lifeline benefit of $19.25 monthly.

Cities like Chicago offer free internet to families in Chicago public schools and eligible city colleges through its Chicago Connected program. The best way for you to find these resources is by going to Google and searching for "[location] internet resources."

You can also check to see how your state is using the $2.75 billion allocated in the Digital Equity Act to help close the digital divide.

Low-income programs from internet providers

Many internet providers have their own discounted plans available for low-income households, including AT&T, Spectrum and Xfinity. Requirements vary, but they're usually similar to the ACP: one must meet certain income requirements or participate in a federal program like SNAP or the National School Lunch Program.

Internet provider discounts

To determine which providers are available in your area, enter your address on the Federal Communication Commission's broadband map.

Nonprofit organizations

There are a number of nonprofits around the country with the goal of closing the digital divide. Some help with monthly internet costs, while others provide devices that connect you to the internet. These organizations all received nonprofit status from the IRS and were vetted by watchdogs like Charity Navigator and Guidestar.org:

Explore other internet plans in your area

If your bill's going up dramatically with the end of the ACP, another option is to search for other internet providers in your area. Most ISPs offer plans under $50 monthly, and you can often find additional discounts for things like bundling with a cellphone plan or signing an annual contract.

Purchasing your own equipment can also save you some extra money each month. It usually costs around $15 to rent a modem and router from your internet provider, while you can buy your own for as little as $100, especially if you go with refurbished equipment. That said, you'll need to ensure your modem is compatible with your provider before you purchase.

