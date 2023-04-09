Home Internet Cheat Sheet: A Guide to Saving Money on Your Bill

From choosing an internet provider to keeping your Wi-Fi speedy, we answer all your broadband questions.
If you're fortunate enough to live in an area with multiple internet service providers, you face a tough choice: Which ISP will provide the best home internet connection for the greatest value? How can you connect to Wi-Fi for free while trying to decide?
Whether using your home internet connection for work, school or play, broadband has become a utility on par with electricity and water. Here at CNET, we've put together a cheat sheet full of our expert advice to help answer your most pressing home internet questions.
Picking an internet service provider isn't easy, especially these days when you have more options -- hello, 5G fixed wireless! -- than ever before. CNET has taken the time to examine some of the top ISPs in the country to help level the playing field for you. We can help you cut through the clutter to determine the right provider for you and what plans best fit your household's needs.
Locating local internet providers
Once you've decided on an ISP, you might consider choosing a router. We've tested dozens of routers over the last few years and can help you find what you're looking for -- whether it's a Wi-Fi 6 router, a mesh router system, a gaming router or a Wi-Fi extender system.
Finding ways to save money is top of mind for most of us. Just as we might scrutinize how often we leave the lights on when trying to trim our electricity bill, we can explore ways to save a little money on our broadband service. Whether investing in a router or learning to better manage your data caps, we have suggestions to help you save.
We all want to get the most out of what we pay for. But even if we're subscribing to our provider's fastest plan, we may not feel the effects of those zippy download speeds in our Wi-Fi. Here are some avenues to explore to see if your setup could be better maximized, or perhaps your ISP may be to blame.
One way to save money (and time) is to learn how to diagnose problems independently without calling in professionals. We've got you covered, whether you're battling choppy video calls or simply trying to avoid the fee that comes with a technician visit.
You might be well versed in spotting phishing scams but not as tuned into the dangers posed to your household's wireless broadband connections. Let CNET get you up to speed.
Whether you're researching the best providers for unlimited data, the best ISPs in Chicago or trying to track down how fast your internet connection really is, you can count on CNET to get the content you need.
Stay connected to CNET for more home internet insights and broadband updates.