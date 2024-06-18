Got a Brand-New Gaming Rig? Here's the Internet Equipment You Need to Make the Most of It

Games are unprecedentedly large nowadays. It’s just been revealed that the new Call of Duty game, Black Ops 6, will clock in at over 309 gigabytes. More and more, gamers buy their shiny new games and then sit around for hours waiting to play them.

Whether you’ve just invested in a new PlayStation, Xbox, Switch or PC, you need to make sure you have a strong internet broadband connection as well.

There are investments you can make that’ll help alleviate some of these woes. You’re already paying your internet service provider for a particular top speed, so you might as well look into getting equipment that lets you reach them.

Locating local internet providers

If you're going wireless, start with your modem and router

When setting anything up for the first time, you must start with the basics. For a wireless broadband connection, those are your modem and router. The modem you choose will set the bar for your internet speeds, and the router is the lynchpin of the entire setup, connecting different devices to the modem.

While most ISPs will loan you this equipment, many will charge you an additional monthly fee. If you buy your own broadband equipment, you have more control over the speed of your home broadband connection… and you save money in the long run.

Think about it like this: your modem might set the speed limit for your broadband connection, but the router allows your devices to connect to the modem. Invariably, the router acting as an intermediary between your device and the modem will slow down the response when you send signals back and forth between your device and the internet.

Investing in a better router will limit this delay and bring you closer to the broadband speeds you’re paying for. Just make sure you’re not buying equipment that is advertised as much faster than the speeds you’re paying for with your ISP. No matter how fancy or high-end the router is, you won’t achieve speeds beyond what you’re paying for from your provider.

Still having trouble with your router's connection? There's a fix for that

If you have your router set up properly and you’re still not getting the right upload and download speeds, there are a couple of possible solutions. First and foremost, you need to try disconnecting some devices from your network. They may be interfering with the Wi-Fi signal on the way to your gaming rig and are gobbling up some of your speed. You can also tinker with the placement of your devices to try and get everything working better, but if these all fail, you might need to get more internet equipment.

Other quick fixes to try before you look into more hardware

Before spending money on more products, try to get the connection working yourself. I like to start by turning the router off and then on again. There are multiple channels for Wi-Fi, and it’s possible you were on an extremely crowded channel locally. Restarting the router will bring it online on the least crowded channel, which means you can rule that out as the source of your problems.

The other easy fix is to move your router closer to your gaming rig and set it up on a higher shelf. It’s common for interference from other devices to scuttle your connection, and moving the router and your console or PC closer together can be just what you need to get your normal speeds back.

Wi-Fi extenders can boost the router's range to your gaming rig

If neither of those quick fixes works for you, the next piece of equipment to look into is a Wi-Fi extender. If you plug a Wi-Fi extender into an outlet at the edge of your router’s operating range, the Wi-Fi radio within the extender will rebroadcast the signal, boosting it and allowing you to connect to it in a much larger area.

If your gaming rig is in a dead zone, struggling to connect, this signal boost might be needed to get the right upload and download speeds you see with the other devices around your house.

It bears repeating that the equipment you’re using can’t exceed the speeds you’re paying for -- what we’re looking for here is a broadband connection approaching your provider’s advertised speed.

The best connection is a wired connection

If you’re working with a sizable budget, it’s well worth forgoing a wireless connection entirely. A wired broadband setup will likely outperform a Wi-Fi connection, so one of the better investments you could make is an Ethernet cable you can run to your console or PC.

The biggest issue with buying into an Ethernet setup is that it isn’t convenient and could quickly become pricey depending on your home’s setup. You need to run your Ethernet cable between your chosen device -- in this case, either your console or your PC -- and one of several places.

If everything works out in your favor, your ISP’s modem or your router will be located near where you play games, and you’ll be able to run the cable directly from that piece of equipment to your gaming rig.

If there’s no modem or router near your gaming setup, you’ll need to invest in installing Ethernet ports throughout your home. Installation fees vary for this service, depending on the length of the Ethernet cable needed, the complexity of the installation and the labor used.

A wired connection will get you as close as possible to your advertised internet speeds, but it can cost well over $1,000 to get everything installed properly. Considering you just invested a decent chunk of change into your gaming rig, you might hold off on shelling out for a wired connection now and revisit the decision later.