Home Home Internet

Google Fiber is Making a Comeback

It's the first expansion into a new state in five years.

Imad Khan headshot
Imad Khan
Google Fiber
Google Fiber will undergo a major expansion, bringing high-speed internet service to five additional states. 
Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Fiber is back. The online giant willl bring high-speed internet service to Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska and Nevada in the next several years, marking a major expansion of a service that has largely flown under the radar. 

Google Fiber CEO Dinni Jain laid out the plans in a blog post Wednesday. 

In March, the company launched its service in West Des Moines, Iowa, marking the first expansion into a new state in five years. 

Cities confirmed to get Google Fiber so far include Mesa, Arizona, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. Fiber is talking to city leaders to see where to bring service next. 

Google declined to comment beyond the blog post. 

Story is developing.