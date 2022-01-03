Get this Google Nest Wifi 2-pack for $80 off

Chris Monroe/CNET

Between work, school and even just catching up with family and friends, more of our lives than ever before take place in the virtual world. Which means that it has never been more essential to have a stable, reliable internet connection. Having the right router can make all the difference, and right now you can grab one of our current favorites for $189, or $80 off.

This Google Nest Wifi system comes with two nodes, one to act as the actual router and one as an extender to bridge your connection to a second area of your home while keeping your connection lightning fast. (The drives home what a good deal the 2-pack is.) While this two piece set-up is missing Wi-Fi 6 support, it still offers some of the fastest speeds out there for a Wi-Fi 5 router, with coverage of up to 3,800 square feet. Nest Wi-Fi points -- that is, the non-router nodes -- are also equipped with a speaker and Google Assistant, so it doubles as a simple smart speaker. Just ask it to play music, check the weather and even deactivate Wi-Fi on specific devices. The system is compatible with the previous generation of Google Wi-Fi system as well.