If you're willing to start from scratch with a new router, getting end-to-end coverage in almost any home is easy peasy these days: Get a mesh Wi-Fi system, which uses multiple satellite transmitters to ensure thorough coverage. But if you need to fill in a dead zone and want to do it on the cheap, you can try a range extender instead. Right now, you can get the when you apply promo code 7SYDKM8A at checkout. That's 40% off the regular price of $35, and so cheap it's almost a no-brainer to give it a shot if you need to solve a dead spot issue in your home.

Let's be honest: Range extenders are a mixed bag. Yes, if your Wi-Fi network doesn't reach the extremities of your home, an extender can blast delicious, life-giving internet radiation wherever you need. But positioning an extender can be an exercise in frustration. Too close to the router and it doesn't do any good, failing to reach the dead zone. Too far into the dead zone and it won't be able to receive a signal from the router. You need to position it perfectly in the Goldilocks zone for your particular dead zone. And I've seen homes in which a wall is seemingly made of lead, stopping the signal from routers and extenders alike.

Even more annoying, most extenders need to broadcast their own SSID, so as you walk around your home, your devices will need to switch from one network to the other. That's… not ideal.

That's the reality of extenders in general, but this Rockspace model might be just the ticket to solve your Wi-Fi woes. It's a dual zone extender, so you get both 2GHz and 5GHz connectivity at speeds up to 750Mbps (that's 300Mbps at 2.4GHz and 433Mbps on the 5GHz band), adding about 1,200 square feet of coverage to your router's footprint.

Setup is simple, either using your smartphone or the WPS button on your router. If you can put up with the annoyances, you can use the Rockspace extender to fill in your spotty home network at a bargain price. And honestly, at just $21, this is definitely worth trying.

