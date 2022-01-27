FCC proposes 'nutrition labels' for broadband service

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday proposed rules that would require internet service providers to display cost and service information for consumers in easy to understand labels. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel described them as broadband nutrition labels, comparing them to the nutrition labels found on foods.

"In a grocery store nutrition labels make it easy to compare calories & carbohydrates," Rosenworcel said in a tweet. "We need the same simple labels for broadband--so we can compare price, speed & data. No more fees in fine print."

The proposal would require broadband providers to "display, at the point of sale, labels that show prices, including introductory rates, as well as speeds, data allowances, network management practices, and other critical broadband service information," the FCC said in a release. The commission added that this "simple-to-understand" information will help consumers make informed choices and encourage competition in the marketplace.

The proposed rules are now subject to public comment, and the FCC said its seeking more information on how consumers evaluate broadband service plans and whether new guidance is needed on how labels are displayed.

More to come.