Elon Musk says 15,000 Starlink Terminals Have Been Sent to Ukraine

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he's has sent 15,000 Starlink terminals to Ukraine since Russia's invasion of the country started in February.

On June 5, Musk tweeted a short video presentation that he said was shared with his SpaceX employers earlier in the week. One of the slides shows several Starlink terminals laid out in a large outdoor area. The text on the slide states that 15,000 Starlinks were delivered to Ukraine.

Deck from SpaceX all-hands update talk I gave last week pic.twitter.com/ApsdPjjukh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2022

Starlink is the name of SpaceX's network of about 2,000 low Earth orbit satellites which are designed to offer fast Wi-Fi around the world. Starlink didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

