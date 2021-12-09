Eero's mesh Wi-Fi router 3-pack is 20% off for today only

Chris Monroe/CNET

The holidays are right around the corner, and that means that you may have an influx of people at your house who will all have connected devices with them. You don't want to be the house with struggling internet connections in different rooms, and that's why this deal is perfect for you.

The , which is the lowest it's ever sold for. Now, this is the older Eero hardware (not the ).

I can personally attest to this being a worthy purchase, as a happy Eero owner since spring 2020. Like everyone else, I had to convert my residence into a home office, and that meant configuring a corner of my bedroom as a workstation. Despite the fact that I have a one-bedroom apartment, the main router just one room over was effectively inaccessible -- I was lucky to pull in email, let alone have enough bandwidth for a Zoom call.

The obvious answer was a mesh network, which gives you multiple overlapping Wi-Fi access points for better coverage. And once I got the Eero triple-pack up and running, it was a new world: My speeds went from unusable to around 180 megabits per second. And setup was a dream, too. Eero delivers an Apple-style guided setup that you run through via the iOS or Android app on your phone.

More than a year later, I've rarely experienced hiccups or coverage problems, and I'm now a die-hard mesh network evangelist. If you have anything larger than a studio apartment, you should be opting for a mesh network setup. And with the best mesh networking systems often costing upwards of $250 or more, being able to get a three-pack for under $170 is a great deal.