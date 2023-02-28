Dish Says Outage Due to 'Cybersecurity Incident'

Dish Network confirmed Tuesday that an outage that started last week impacting its websites, customer call centers and internal communications was the result of a "cybersecurity incident."

In a statement on its website, the satellite TV provider said "certain data was extracted from our IT systems" as part of the incident. Dish said its investigation is ongoing and could reveal that "extracted data includes personal information." If so, the company said, Dish will notify impacted customers.

The data breach, which was earlier reported by CNBC, took place Feb. 23, and Dish is still working to restore its systems. The company said many customers have been unable to make payments, access their accounts or reach customer service desks.

Dish didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.