Cyber Monday 2021: The best router deals we've seen

Deal Savings Price













Show more (4 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Friday is behind us, but Cyber Monday is here -- and the deals are flying fast. That includes some intriguing deals on a variety of different routers, including multipoint mesh routers that can extend your network's range, Wi-Fi 6 routers capable of faster, more efficient transmissions and even cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6E routers that can transmit in the newly unlocked 6GHz band.

We've been tracking deals like those all week, so bookmark this post if you're in need of some new networking hardware. When a new deal goes live, we'll update our list to include it and let you know if we think it's worth considering.

Got it? Good. Let's get to the deals.

Deals live now

Linksys The Linksys Atlas Max mesh router supports Wi-Fi 6E, and Linksys is currently offering a three-pack for $800, which is $400 off the regular sale price -- and $200 less than the best price we saw on Black Friday. For the money, you're getting three separate Wi-Fi 6E networking devices capable of relaying traffic throughout your home on the 2.4, 5 and 6GHz bands. The latter of those is ultrawide and free from interference from previous-gen devices, due to the fact that the Federal Communications Commission only voted to open it up for unlicensed Wi-Fi use last year. Just keep in mind that it's still very early for Wi-Fi 6E, so it might be a year or so before you've got multiple devices in your home that are even capable of connecting to that fancy 6GHz band. But still, if you're an early adopter, $400 off is pretty tempting.

Ry Crist/CNET If you're looking for a bargain on a router that supports Wi-Fi 6, the TP-Link Archer AX21 is priced well to begin with, retailing for just $100. Right now, Amazon has it listed for $25 off, bringing the cost down to $75. That's a steal for this router, which outperformed other entry-level Wi-Fi 6 routers from names like Asus and Netgear in my speed tests, including ones that cost well over $100. You'll probably want something a little bit more powerful if your home is blessed with gigabit speeds, but for the rest of us, this router is a fully capable Wi-Fi 6 upgrade that won't break the bank one bit. One more note: The Archer AX21 is on sale at Walmart, too, but the price is a few dollars better on Amazon and at Newegg.

TP-Link Want something a bit faster than that entry-level AX1800 model? The Archer AX50 is on sale, too -- it steps the speeds up to an AX3000 build capable of topping out at around 2,400Mbps (2.4Gbps) on the 5GHz band. It's usually $150, but right now, Amazon has it marked down to $115, which saves you $35.

Netgear It was a little overpriced at its full retail cost of $300, but you can currently get the Netgear Nighthawk AX5200 Wi-Fi 6 router for half off at Best Buy, which brings it right down into the sweet spot. At $150, you aren't spending much more than you would for an entry-level Wi-Fi 6 router, and with the dual-band, AX5200 build, this model has more oomph and support for faster speeds than routers like those. How fast? Try 3Gbps, good enough to transfer data at triple-gig speeds.

Ry Crist/CNET Want to step up to a mesh router that supports Wi-Fi 6? The Eero Pro 6 is another of our top mesh router picks that gets you there, complete with a tri-band design that features two 5GHz bands along with the 2GHz band. That lets the system dedicate one of those 5GHz bands to system transmissions between the router and the extenders, and that leads to faster speeds when you're connecting at range. Usually priced at $599, Amazon currently has the Eero Pro 6 three-pack marked down to $449, saving you $150. If you need a new router now, this is one of our top upgrade picks at a very good price, especially for large homes, where that additional extender will definitely come in handy.

CNET Nest Wifi is the latest mesh router from Google, and it remains a solid choice for your home network two years after its debut. It performed like a champ in our tests, with an extremely stable mesh that never dropped the connection or routed us to the wrong band, and that helps it optimize your speeds throughout your entire home. It doesn't include support for Wi-Fi 6, but that's not a deal-breaker by any stretch, especially if you can catch the system on sale. Lo and behold, it's November, and you'll find a number of Nest Wifi deals available right now. The most tempting is probably a Nest Wifi three-pack with the main router and two range-extending Nest Wifi Points with built-in Google Assistant smart speakers for $249 -- $100 less than the usual asking price. If you live in a smaller home and don't think you need that second extender, you can also save $90 on a Nest Wifi two-pack with a single extender.

Josh Miller/CNET If you're on a slower network and you don't need Nest Wifi's support for faster speeds (or the built-in smart speakers), then you might consider this deal, which scores you a Google Wifi three-pack for $150, saving you $50. Sneaky thing here -- Nest Wifi and Google Wifi are fully compatible with one another. If you've already got Nest Wifi, you could use this deal to score three range extenders for $50 each. I'd find that pretty tempting if I lived in a large, multistory home.

Expired deals

Linksys Let's start with a deal that saves you $250 -- the Linksys Hydra Pro AXE6600 Wi-Fi 6E router for half off at $250, down from a retail price of $500. It's one of the first deals we've ever seen on a router that supports Wi-Fi 6E, which means that it's capable of sending signals in the newly opened, ultrawide 6GHz band. With more than twice as much bandwidth as 5GHz and no previous-gen devices causing interference, that 6GHz band is like an exclusive highway for next-gen web traffic. The Hydra Pro is a tri-band model, so you'll be able to connect older devices on the usual 2.4 and 5GHz bands while leaving the 6GHz band free for Wi-Fi 6E devices. There aren't a ton of those yet, so this is a bit of an early adopter special, but if you're looking to future-proof your home network and prepare it for the next generation of devices, this is a deal worth considering.