Bolster your Wi-Fi at home with up to 45% off Arris networking gear today only

Ry Crist/CNET

From workplace meetings to family hangouts, more of our lives than ever before take place online. Which means it's more important than ever to have a reliable internet connection. Having a dependable modem and router can go a long way, and right now you can pick them both up for less. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 45% off of Arris networking products so you can get stable and lightning-fast internet at home.

There are different tiers of both modem and router that are on sale. Modems range from the , with download speeds of up to 686 megabits per second, to the pricier , which pushes download speeds to up to 800Mbps. There are two mesh router setups that are on sale, too: the $299 and the $399 . Both systems support Wi-Fi 6, the most up-to-date and fastest version of wireless networking yet. Both routers are also compatible with Alexa-enabled smart home devices, so you can activate them and turn them off with just your voice. This deal of the day is only available until tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET).

