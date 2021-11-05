Black Friday: The best router deals so far

Deal Savings Price









Holiday Gift Guide 2021

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday on the horizon, manufacturers are already doing their best to tempt shoppers with early-bird discounts. That includes deals on routers -- multipoint mesh routers capable of extending your network's range, Wi-Fi 6 routers capable of faster, more efficient transmissions, and even cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6E routers that can transmit in the newly unlocked 6GHz band.

We'll be tracking deals like those all month long in the run-up to Black Friday, so bookmark this post if you're in need of some new networking hardware. When a new deal goes live, we'll update our list to include it and let you know if we think it's worth considering. And, when Black Friday gets here, you'll find the best deals of the season right here, too.

Got it? Good. Let's get to the deals.

CNET Nest Wifi is the latest mesh router from Google, and it remains a solid choice for your home network two years after its debut. It performed like a champ in our tests, with an extremely stable mesh that never dropped the connection or routed us to the wrong band, and that helps it optimize your speeds throughout your entire home. It doesn't include support for Wi-Fi 6, but that's not a deal-breaker by any stretch, especially if you can catch the system on sale. Lo and behold, it's November, and you'll find a number of Nest Wifi deals available right now. The most tempting is probably a Nest Wifi three-pack with the main router and two range-extending Nest Wifi Points with built-in Google Assistant smart speakers for $249 -- $100 less than the usual asking price. If you live in a smaller home and don't think you need that second extender, you can also save $90 on a Nest Wifi two-pack with a single extender.

Josh Miller/CNET If you're on a slower network and you don't need Nest Wifi's support for faster speeds (or the built-in smart speakers), then you might consider this deal, which scores you a Google Wifi three-pack for $150, saving you $50. Sneaky thing here -- Nest Wifi and Google Wifi are fully compatible with one another. If you've already got Nest Wifi, you could use this deal to score three range extenders for $50 each. I'd find that pretty tempting if I lived in a large, multistory home.

Ry Crist/CNET Want to step up to a mesh router that supports Wi-Fi 6? The Eero Pro 6 is another of our top mesh router picks that gets you there, complete with a tri-band design that features two 5GHz bands along with the 2GHz band. That lets the system dedicate one of those 5GHz bands to system transmissions between the router and the extenders, and that leads to faster speeds when you're connecting at range. Usually priced at $599, Amazon currently has the Eero Pro 6 three-pack marked down to $449, saving you $150. It's possible we could see the price fall even lower for Black Friday, so consider holding out for a better deal at the end of the month. Still, if you need a new router now, this is one of our top upgrade picks at a very good price, especially for large homes, where that additional extender will definitely come in handy.

Linksys Here's another deal that saves you $150 -- the Linksys Hydra Pro AXE6600 Wi-Fi 6E router for $350, down from a retail price of $500. It's one of the first deals we've ever seen on a router that supports Wi-Fi 6E, which means that it's capable of sending signals in the newly opened, ultrawide 6GHz band. With more than twice as much bandwidth as 5GHz and no previous-gen devices causing interference, that 6GHz band is like an exclusive highway for next-gen web traffic. The Hydra Pro is a tri-band model, so you'll be able to connect older devices on the usual 2.4 and 5GHz bands while leaving the 6GHz band free for Wi-Fi 6E devices. There aren't a ton of those yet, so this is a bit of an early adopter special, but if you're looking to future-proof your home network and prepare it for the next generation of devices, this is a deal worth considering.