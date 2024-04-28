Ziply Fiber: 50 Gig - Fastest multi-gigabit internet plan Prices: $20 - $900 per month

Internet speeds have gotten considerably faster in recent years, and customers are clearly interested in the new high-speed tiers. According to OpenVault's most recent report on US broadband usage, taken at the end of 2023, gigabit internet adoption is up to 32%, which makes it the second most popular internet tier.

Our craving for high-speed internet will only increase: The Fiber Broadband Association believes that by the end of this decade, a four-person household will require over 2,100 megabits per second (or just over 2 gigabits) in download speed.

You may be thinking, "It's not 2030 yet!" True, making that big of an upgrade is probably overkill for many. But internet service providers aren't waiting to offer multi-gigabit packages to their customers. Within the last two years, we were introduced to new multi-gig internet plans from AT&T, Frontier, Optimum, Verizon and Ziply Fiber, to name a few. Other ISPs, including Comcast Xfinity and Google Fiber, already had multi-gig offerings of their own too.

This list will focus on the best multi-gig internet offerings from major ISPs. However, I want to note that smaller regional providers also have competitive plans. For instance, Midco offers 2Gbps and 5Gbps plans to its customers in South Dakota. Minnesota's USI boasts a 10-gig fiber plan. The citizens of Chattanooga, Tennessee, have access to one of the country's fastest residential plans, a 25Gbps tier from the city-owned fiber broadband of EPB. With that in mind, let's look at some of the best 2-gigabit and multi-gig internet plans available from national providers.

Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 50,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $900 per month Ziply Fiber: 50 Gig Fastest multi-gigabit internet plan Our take - Plans with max speeds of 2, 5 or even 10Gbps are becoming more common. But 50Gbps? That's unheard of, at least until Ziply Fiber launched said speeds across its entire fiber footprint. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (844) 210-6090 Check with Ziply Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 50,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $900 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward, competitive pricing

No data caps, contracts or credit checks

Dedication to fiber expansion, even in rural areas Cons Lots of room to grow fiber service That's way more speed than the average household would ever need, and at $900 per month, the plan probably costs more than most folks would want to pay. Fortunately, Ziply Fiber offers a variety of budget-friendly, high-speed plans ranging from 100Mbps to 10Gbps. All plans are contract-free and include unlimited data at no extra cost. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

fast rural internet connection Compare Check with Ziply Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber AT&T Fiber: 2 Gig Best multi-gig internet plan for perks Our take - While the prize for the fastest AT&T plan goes to AT&T's 5-gig tier for $225 per month, you can get all the same perks for $100 less monthly with the provider's 2Gbps option. Specifically, you get AT&T ActiveArmor (free internet security), a $150 gift card and access to AT&T hotspots nationwide. While your cost per Mbps may not be as low as AT&T Internet 5000, it still carries a significant value for a lower monthly charge. Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price No data caps for any fiber plans Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data no contract no equipment fees

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contract

no equipment fees Compare Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Google Fiber: 2 Gig Best 2-gigabit internet plan Our take - This is your best, most affordable option to enter the multi-gig-verse. Google Fiber's 2 Gig plan features a 2Gbps download and 1Gbps upload speed for $100 monthly. That works out to just 5 cents per Mbps and is cheaper than any other provider's 2Gbps offering. (Note: Ziply Fiber's 2-gig plan starts cheaper, at $80 per month, but jumps to $120 monthly after the first year.) Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (855) 677-4846 Check with Google Compare Connection Fiber Pros and Cons Pros Speeds start at 1Gbps

No equipment fees, data caps or contracts

Continuing fiber expansion Cons No cheap plan options Fiber network still has room to grow There's no additional cost for the provided Wi-Fi 6 equipment, and you get unlimited data with no contracts required. The only downside is that Google Fiber is still only available in approximately 24 markets nationwide. The company aims to continue expansion in 2024, but that's of little consequence to those outside its serviceability windows in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington. Key Info Unlimited data

no contract

no equipment fees Compare Check with Google Show more details Show more details Compare

While the three options we listed above rose to the top of our list, they aren't available in all markets. Additional speedy plans, offered by other ISPs, might get your attention, but they have one or two caveats that kept them from our winner's circle.

AT&T Fiber 5 Gig : AT&T once had the top spot in this list with its top-tier fiber internet offering. It was introduced at $180 a month for symmetrical 5Gbps speeds. Now, it lists for $225 monthly. That's still a staggeringly low cost of 5 cents per Mbps. But currently, that can be beaten by Frontier Fiber and Ziply Fiber.

: AT&T once had the top spot in this list with its top-tier fiber internet offering. It was introduced at $180 a month for symmetrical 5Gbps speeds. Now, it lists for $225 monthly. That's still a staggeringly low cost of 5 cents per Mbps. But currently, that can be beaten by Frontier Fiber and Ziply Fiber. Frontier Fiber 2 Gig and 5 Gig : Impressively, Frontier has rolled these plans out to all fiber households within its footprint, which means 4 million customers across 15 states. While AT&T's multi-gigabit plans are available to more people (5 million), it's not yet available in all AT&T markets. Frontier's offerings also feature free Wi-Fi 6E equipment rental, unlimited data, no contracts, no activation fee and free multi-device security. Even better? Frontier recently lowered the introductory rates to $100 monthly for 2 Gig and $155 monthly for the 5 Gig plan.

: Impressively, Frontier has rolled these plans out to all fiber households within its footprint, which means 4 million customers across 15 states. While AT&T's multi-gigabit plans are available to more people (5 million), it's not yet available in all AT&T markets. Frontier's offerings also feature free Wi-Fi 6E equipment rental, unlimited data, no contracts, no activation fee and free multi-device security. Even better? Frontier recently lowered the introductory rates to $100 monthly for 2 Gig and $155 monthly for the 5 Gig plan. Optimum 2 Gig Fiber and 5 Gig Fiber : Optimum, whose footprint includes both cable and fiber connections, has been working to vastly expand its fiber offerings. In select fiber markets, two multi-gig internet plans are available in Connecticut, Long Island, New Jersey and New York. The 2Gbps plan is $120 monthly, and the 5Gbps tier is $180 monthly. New customers for either multi-gigabit plan get free installation and all equipment included. New 2 Gig customers also receive a $500 Visa gift card.

: Optimum, whose footprint includes both cable and fiber connections, has been working to vastly expand its fiber offerings. In select fiber markets, two multi-gig internet plans are available in Connecticut, Long Island, New Jersey and New York. The 2Gbps plan is $120 monthly, and the 5Gbps tier is $180 monthly. New customers for either multi-gigabit plan get free installation and all equipment included. New 2 Gig customers also receive a $500 Visa gift card. Verizon Fios 2 Gig : Verizon Fios is often near the top regarding customer satisfaction numbers. Its 2Gbps tier is competitively priced at $120 per month and includes a Whole-Home Wi-Fi system for free, a four-year price guarantee, a season subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket and six months of Disney Plus for free. However, it didn't make the top of our list for the best multi-gig internet because it's currently only available in New York City and surrounding areas.

: Verizon Fios is often near the top regarding customer satisfaction numbers. Its 2Gbps tier is competitively priced at $120 per month and includes a Whole-Home Wi-Fi system for free, a four-year price guarantee, a season subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket and six months of Disney Plus for free. However, it didn't make the top of our list for the best multi-gig internet because it's currently only available in New York City and surrounding areas. Xfinity Gigabit Pro : To its credit, Xfinity has been offering its multi-gigabit tier longer than other national providers. At $300 a month, it's also the most expensive. While the 10Gbps plan is technically available in all cities within Xfinity's footprint, a site survey must first confirm availability for your address. Once you add the two-year contract requirement (with early termination fees looming if you bail early), $25-a-month equipment rental charge and stiff activation and installation fees (potentially totaling $1,000), those top speeds are very cost-prohibitive.

: To its credit, Xfinity has been offering its multi-gigabit tier longer than other national providers. At $300 a month, it's also the most expensive. While the 10Gbps plan is technically available in all cities within Xfinity's footprint, a site survey must first confirm availability for your address. Once you add the two-year contract requirement (with early termination fees looming if you bail early), $25-a-month equipment rental charge and stiff activation and installation fees (potentially totaling $1,000), those top speeds are very cost-prohibitive. Ziply Fiber 2 Gig, 5 Gig and 10 Gig: Ziply Fiber caught our attention with its 50Gbps plan but boasts several multi-gig internet plans. The 2Gbps plan has an excellent promo rate of $80 a month, as does the 5Gbps plan, which is $120 per month. The 10Gbps plan is a pricey $300 per month, but that's a notable value of 3 cents per Mbps. All Ziply Fiber plans include unlimited data and require no contracts.

Locating local internet providers

Multi-gig internet plans FAQ

How can I get multi-gig internet? In most cases, especially if you already have fiber internet service, you won't have to do anything beyond contacting your provider to upgrade to a multi-gig internet plan. There may be an installation fee (often waived if you order online), but usually, any additional equipment you need (a modem/router capable of multi-gig speeds) will be included. However, to take advantage of Xfinity's Gigabit Pro plan, you'll need to reach out to Xfinity and schedule a site survey. Even if you're a current Xfinity customer or know you're in an Xfinity-serviceable area, Comcast will still need to inspect to see if your home is within the minimum distance from a fiber node. If everything checks out, it may take several weeks before your household can get Gigabit Pro fully installed. Show more

What does multi-gigabit internet cost? Generally speaking, the best multi-gig internet plans are relatively affordable if you have a fiber internet connection. Not only does fiber typically provide the best performance, featuring symmetrical or near-equal download and upload speeds, but it also presents the cheapest options. For example, Google Fiber's 2Gbps plan, which includes all equipment costs and fees in its monthly rate, checks in at 5 cents per Mbps and AT&T's 5Gbps tier rings in at 4 cents per Mbps. Ziply Fiber's 10Gbps plan, which rings in at $300 per month, is 3 cents per Mbps, and its 5Gbps tier is just over 2 cents per Mbps, the highest value we've seen. None of those requires a contract. Conversely, Xfinity's Gigabit Pro is one of the priciest broadband packages. It costs $300 per month, and you can get it only if you sign up for a two-year contract. The cost per Mbps, at 5 cents, is good, but there's a $25-a-month rental charge for equipment. There's also a pretty hefty additional expenditure right out of the gate: Households face an activation fee of up to $500 and an additional installation fee of another $500. That's $1,000 before you even get to the regular monthly charges. Show more