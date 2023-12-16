Best Internet Providers in Wyoming

What is the best internet provider in Wyoming?

Spectrum is the best internet service provider for most households in Wyoming because of its gig-level top speeds and availability to half the households in the state. That being said, Spectrum isn’t available to everyone in Wyoming, so Bluepeak or Visionary Broadband are also solid picks, depending on what’s in your area.

We've also found the top options if you're hunting for the lowest prices or the fastest speeds. The cheapest internet in Wyoming comes from multiple ISPs (including Spectrum, CenturyLink and Quantum Fiber), starting around $50 a month for speeds up to 1,000Mbps. You can also bundle 5G home internet plans for a decent discount. Some of Wyoming's fastest internet speeds come from Bluepeak's 5,000Mbps plan, available in parts of Cheyenne and a few other cities.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Wyoming across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Wyoming. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Wyoming

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Wyoming Our take - Coverage and gig speed nudge Spectrum into the top spot for Wyoming ISPs. The cable company doesn’t have the greatest customer service reputation, but it services many Wyoming homes and beats out DSL for speed. If fiber is available from another provider, consider that as a speedy alternative with fast uploads. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Compare Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Availability Spectrum reaches half of Wyoming households, according to the Federal Communications Commission’s National Broadband Map. That’s second only to CenturyLink (fed by an outdated DSL network) regarding wired ISPs. Spectrum is available mostly in larger towns and cities, from Jackson to Sheridan to Cheyenne. Plans and pricing There are three standard plans, starting at $50 a month for 300Mbps. You’ll find 1,000Mbps for $90 a month on the top end and 500Mbps for $70 monthly in the middle. Fees and service details While Spectrum’s introductory pricing is decent, be prepared for a price hike once your promo deal expires. The good news is Spectrum includes a modem. You can add a router for $5 monthly or skip that fee. There are no contracts or data caps. Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Compare Check with Spectrum Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless, fiber Speed range 50 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $69 - $89 per month Visionary Broadband Best rural internet in Wyoming Our take - Rural internet can be a challenge, particularly in Wyoming, which generally doesn't have the greatest reputation for broadband. Regional ISP Visionary Broadband reaches rural areas through fixed wireless and a small but rapidly expanding fiber network. Prices are reasonable, and plans are straightforward. Here's how fixed wireless compares to other types of internet connections. . . . Or call to learn more: (844) 634-4339 Check with Visionary Compare Connection Fixed wireless, fiber Speed range 50 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $69 - $89 per month Availability Visionary has an extensive fixed wireless network. It primarily reaches the state's eastern half but can also be found in other spots, including Rock Springs and Pinedale. Visionary has a fiber presence in Torrington, Lusk, Dayton, Ranchester, LaGrange and Yoder, with expansion underway in Casper, Cheyenne, Laramie and other towns. Plans and pricing For fixed wireless, you can get 50Mbps service for $84 a month or 100Mbps for $89 a month with a router included. For fiber, you'll find a 300Mbps plan for $69 or 1,000Mbps for $84. Fees and service details There are no contracts or data caps. A router is included with any plan you choose. Key Info No data caps

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with Visionary Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best 5G home internet in Wyoming Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet can be an affordable alternative to other ISPs, especially if you live in a good location and are a T-Mobile phone customer who can bundle plans for a discount. Residents of Casper and Riverton may also find Verizon 5G Home Internet as an option with speeds up to 300Mbps. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability Check with T-Mobile’s coverage map and scope out the 5G Ultra Capacity network. You’ll spot it in places like Jackson, Rock Springs, Riverton, Cody, Sheridan, Casper and Cheyenne in Wyoming. Run your address with T-Mobile to see if there’s an open slot available. Plans and pricing There’s one basic plan for $50 a month, so you don’t have to think too hard about options. Look for typical download speeds of 72 to 245Mbps, but be aware that speeds can swing quite a bit depending on location and network congestion. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to bring your monthly home internet price down to $30. Fees and service details There are no data caps or contracts, and equipment is included. T-Mobile typically charges a $35 service fee when you sign up, but look for special bonus offers like a reward card. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 1,000 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $100 per month Bluepeak Best internet provider in Cheyenne Our take - Bluepeak’s fast, affordable fiber is our choice for the best internet in Cheyenne, but the downside is a lack of availability in all areas of town. If you’re in Bluepeak’s zone, it’s a superior option to cable or DSL thanks to low prices, straightforward plans and fast, symmetrical speeds. . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 557-9931 Check with Bluepeak Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 1,000 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $100 per month Availability Bluepeak is mostly found on the eastern end of Cheyenne, with plans to expand to the west. You’ll also find it in parts of Sheridan, Casper and Laramie. Plans and pricing There are three plans to choose from: $50 a month for 1,000Mbps, $65 a month for 2,000Mbps and $100 a month for 5,000Mbps. You can get a five-year price lock with the top-level plan. Fees and service details Bluepeak includes equipment and no contracts or data caps. Keep an eye out for a free installation offer. Key Info No data caps

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with Bluepeak Show more details Show more details Compare

Wyoming internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Bluepeak Fiber $50-$100 1,000-5,000Mbps None None None N/A CenturyLink DSL $55 3-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Mountain West Technologies Fixed wireless $50-$80 30-100Mbps Must provide your own None None N/A Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $55-$75 25-100Mbps Varies None None 6.2 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $5 router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-300Mbps None None None 7.2 Visionary Broadband Fixed wireless/fiber $69-$89 50-1,000Mbps None None None N/A Show more (5 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Rural internet options in Wyoming

All West Communications : You'll find All West in the state's southwest corner, with mostly fiber and cable networks. Covered towns include Evanston, Kemmerer, Green River and Rock Springs. Typical fiber and cable plans run $60 monthly for 300Mbps or $90 for 1,000Mbps with unlimited data and no contract. There's an optional $10-a-month router.

: You'll find All West in the state's southwest corner, with mostly fiber and cable networks. Covered towns include Evanston, Kemmerer, Green River and Rock Springs. Typical fiber and cable plans run $60 monthly for 300Mbps or $90 for 1,000Mbps with unlimited data and no contract. There's an optional $10-a-month router. CenturyLink : The good news about CenturyLink is that it reaches nearly 63% of homes in the state. The not-so-good news is the majority of that coverage is through the ISP's outdated DSL network. If you can pull down acceptable speeds, it can still be a decent option for homes without wired internet. Expect typical speeds up to 100Mbps, but you may only have access to much, much slower speeds depending on your location. There are no contracts and no data caps.

: The good news about CenturyLink is that it reaches nearly 63% of homes in the state. The not-so-good news is the majority of that coverage is through the ISP's outdated DSL network. If you can pull down acceptable speeds, it can still be a decent option for homes without wired internet. Expect typical speeds up to 100Mbps, but you may only have access to much, much slower speeds depending on your location. There are no contracts and no data caps. LR Communications : LR provides fixed wireless coverage across parts of the state's southwest corner with offices in Rock Springs, Pinedale and Evanston. Standard residential service starts at $45 a month for 8Mbps and tops out at $129 monthly for 100Mbps. Installation is free if you agree to a contract, or you can pay the cost upfront for $200 and skip the contract. LR also offers "WiGig" plans in some locations with prices ranging from $89 to $199 a month for speeds starting at 200Mbps and maxing at 1,000Mbps. There's a two-year contract, and you must be close to one of the WiGig towers to get those speeds. Data caps vary depending on the plan.

: LR provides fixed wireless coverage across parts of the state's southwest corner with offices in Rock Springs, Pinedale and Evanston. Standard residential service starts at $45 a month for 8Mbps and tops out at $129 monthly for 100Mbps. Installation is free if you agree to a contract, or you can pay the cost upfront for $200 and skip the contract. LR also offers "WiGig" plans in some locations with prices ranging from $89 to $199 a month for speeds starting at 200Mbps and maxing at 1,000Mbps. There's a two-year contract, and you must be close to one of the WiGig towers to get those speeds. Data caps vary depending on the plan. Mountain West Technologies : Mountain West's fixed wireless network covers the state's southeast corner alongside a small fiber network in Casper and Chugwater. Fixed wireless plans run from $50 per month for 30Mbps to $75 monthly for 100Mbps. There are no data caps. There's a $40 installation charge. You'll need to contact Mountain West directly to check on availability for your address.

: Mountain West's fixed wireless network covers the state's southeast corner alongside a small fiber network in Casper and Chugwater. Fixed wireless plans run from $50 per month for 30Mbps to $75 monthly for 100Mbps. There are no data caps. There's a $40 installation charge. You'll need to contact Mountain West directly to check on availability for your address. Range : Range covers a broad area of northeastern Wyoming with fiber and fixed wireless service. You'll find it in numerous smaller towns, including Hillsdale, Thermopolis, Worland and Newcastle. Fiber runs from $90 a month for 50Mbps to $200 monthly for symmetrical gig speeds with no data caps. That's not the cheapest fiber around, but it's a desirable way to get online when you don't live in one of the state's bigger cities.

: Range covers a broad area of northeastern Wyoming with fiber and fixed wireless service. You'll find it in numerous smaller towns, including Hillsdale, Thermopolis, Worland and Newcastle. Fiber runs from $90 a month for 50Mbps to $200 monthly for symmetrical gig speeds with no data caps. That's not the cheapest fiber around, but it's a desirable way to get online when you don't live in one of the state's bigger cities. Rise Broadband : Rise's fixed wireless network is focused on the southeast corner of Wyoming around the greater Cheyenne area. Top speeds can vary. I found a rural area around Ranchettes coming in at $55 a month for 25Mbps, while a spot a few miles away could pull down 100Mbps for $75 a month. There are no contracts or data caps.

: Rise's fixed wireless network is focused on the southeast corner of Wyoming around the greater Cheyenne area. Top speeds can vary. I found a rural area around Ranchettes coming in at $55 a month for 25Mbps, while a spot a few miles away could pull down 100Mbps for $75 a month. There are no contracts or data caps. TCT : TCT is focused on north-central Wyoming, including areas in and around Cody, Powell, Lovell, Greybull and Ten Sleep. This regional ISP offers fiber, fixed wireless and DSL. Fiber plans range from $52 a month for 300Mbps up to $116 a month for a gig. A router is included. Wireless packages are less desirable. They start at $59 monthly for 3Mbps and go up to $210 for 50mbps. DSL runs from $52 a month for 30Mbps to $70 a month for 75Mbps. There are no contracts.

: TCT is focused on north-central Wyoming, including areas in and around Cody, Powell, Lovell, Greybull and Ten Sleep. This regional ISP offers fiber, fixed wireless and DSL. Fiber plans range from $52 a month for 300Mbps up to $116 a month for a gig. A router is included. Wireless packages are less desirable. They start at $59 monthly for 3Mbps and go up to $210 for 50mbps. DSL runs from $52 a month for 30Mbps to $70 a month for 75Mbps. There are no contracts. Satellite internet: Rural Wyoming residents may have broadband options like DSL, fixed wireless or even fiber in some places. If those connections don't work out, look into satellite internet from Starlink, Viasat or HughesNet. It can be expensive, and speeds aren't always fast or reliable. Starlink makes a case for a closer look due to its potential for faster speeds and freedom from contracts.

Lidija Kamansky/Getty Images

Internet breakdown by city in Wyoming

It’s hard to cover the broadband options of an entire state and give individual cities the attention they deserve. That’s why we also compile lists of the best internet providers in cities across the US, including those in Wyoming. We tackle details such as internet connection types, max speeds, cheapest providers and more. Check back later if you don’t find the location you’re looking for below. We’re working to add more cities every week.

Read more: The Best Internet Providers in Cheyenne

Cheap internet options in Wyoming

There aren’t many options for bargain-basement broadband in Wyoming. Expect to pay at least $50 a month for service. Spectrum’s introductory deal at that price level will get you 300Mbps cable service. One way to bring down your home internet bill is to bundle it with an eligible mobile plan from Verizon or T-Mobile. That can lower your home internet cost to as low as $30 a month with T-Mobile or $35 a month with Verizon. However, you may have limited availability for these 5G home internet networks, and speeds can vary greatly with location and network demand.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Wyoming? Plan Starting monthly price Max download speed (Mbps) Monthly equipment fee Bluepeak $50 1,000Mbps None Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None Spectrum $50 300Mbps Free modem; $5 router (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 100Mbps None CenturyLink $55 100Mbps $15 (optional) Rise Broadband $55 50Mbps Varies Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Wyoming

The best internet deals and top promotions in Wyoming depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Wyoming internet providers, such as Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including Rise Broadband, CenturyLink and T-Mobile Home Internet, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Wyoming broadband?

Wyoming’s low population density and large stretches of rural areas mean it has a lot of unserved and underserved areas for broadband. That is reflected in the Equality State’s 49th-place showing in a recent Ookla speed test ranking of fixed internet speeds for the 50 states and Washington, DC. Wyoming logged a 90Mbps median download speed. Only Montana and Alaska came in slower. You might experience internet envy, but compare Wyoming’s median speed to top-ranked Florida, which registered an impressive 240Mbps.

There are a few bright spots. You’ll find fiber in some smaller towns. Parts of Cheyenne, Sheridan, Laramie and Casper can access speeds up to 5,000Mbps through Bluepeak’s fiber network. Spectrum is available across the state and offers cable speeds up to 1,000Mbps. If you’re moving to Wyoming and fast internet is important to you, do some homework to check ISP speeds and availability in the places you’re considering.

Fastest internet plans in Wyoming Plan Starting price Max download speeds Max upload speeds Data cap Connection type Bluepeak 5 Gig $100 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Bluepeak 2 Gig $65 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Bluepeak 1 Gig $50 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Visionary Broadband $89 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig $90 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Quantum Fiber Gig $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Wyoming

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Wyoming?

Spectrum and CenturyLink are two of the widest-reaching ISPs in the state. Spectrum’s gig speeds and affordable introductory deals make it a decent choice for residents who don’t have access to fiber. CenturyLink’s widespread DSL network isn’t ideal, but it may be one of the only internet options for some rural residents. If you’re in a small town or outside a larger city, check in with local or regional ISPs like All West, Visionary or Range for service.

Bluepeak and Quantum Fiber have a small presence in the state, so you have to be a bit lucky to fall within their limited coverage zones. Fiber is nice if you can get it. Fast internet isn’t just for bigger towns. Some local ISPs offer fiber connections in more remote areas, but availability is still limited when considering the Wyoming broadband scene as a whole.

Internet providers in Wyoming FAQs

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Wyoming? For widely available wired internet plans, look to Spectrum’s 300Mbps service for an introductory price of $50 monthly. That price is typical of entry-level plans for many ISPs in Wyoming. Verizon or T-Mobile phone customers may be able to bundle home internet plans for a discount.

Which internet provider in Wyoming offers the fastest plan? Bluepeak has a small but growing fiber presence in Wyoming. You’ll find it on the eastern side of Cheyenne, delivering speeds up to 5,000Mbps for a reasonable $100 monthly. It’s also available in parts of Laramie, Casper and Sheridan. Most other fiber ISPs in Wyoming top out at the gig level.

Is fiber internet available in Wyoming? Fiber is scattered around Wyoming, particularly in more populated areas, including parts of Cheyenne and Laramie. Look for ISPs like Bluepeak or Quantum Fiber. Some smaller towns in Wyoming have good fiber coverage from local or regional ISPs, including Range, Visionary Broadband, All West and TCT.