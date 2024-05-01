Best Internet Providers in Warren, Michigan

What is the best internet provider in Warren, Michigan?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Warren. In fact, it has a good argument for being the best internet provider in the entire country. It’s the only provider in the city with upload speeds that are just as fast as download speeds, and it doesn’t have things like price increases and hidden fees that make other providers so frustrating.

If you're looking for the city's lowest prices, Xfinity is Warren's cheapest internet provider. Plans start at just $20 per month, but Xfinity's prices increase significantly after a year or two. WOW is another cable provider in the area that offers similar speeds but comes with comparable price increases.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Warren across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Warren. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Warren, Michigan

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Warren, MI Our take - According to the most recent FCC data, AT&T Fiber is available to about 37% of Warren residents. If you live at one of those addresses, this is an easy choice: AT&T Fiber isn't only the best internet provider in Warren -- it's arguably the best internet provider in the country. You'll get fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds at reasonable prices, and AT&T doesn't raise its rates after a promotional period ends. That's why it has the highest customer satisfaction scores of any ISP in surveys from J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Read full review . . .

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Cheapest internet in Warren, MI Our take - If you can't get AT&T Fiber at your home, Xfinity is a solid backup option. It's available almost everywhere in Warren, and plans start at just $20 monthly. All of Xfinity's plans are incredibly cheap -- at least for the first year or two. After that, expect your bill to increase by $26 to $41 monthly. Still, Xfinity customers are mostly happy with their service: The cable ISP has above-average scores from J.D. Power and the ACSI. Read full review . . .

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Warren, MI Our take - Another good option for smaller households in Warren is wireless internet. Both Verizon and T-Mobile offer wireless home internet in the area, with speeds topping out around 300Mbps with both providers. We gave the edge here to T-Mobile due to its wider availability, but if you have a cellphone plan with either provider, that's the one we'd go with -- you can get excellent discounts for bundling with home internet. Read full review . . .

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

How to find internet deals and promotions in Warren

The best internet deals and top promotions in Warren depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Warren internet providers, such as Xfinity and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including AT&T Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Warren

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Warren FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Warren? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Warren, offering the city's fastest upload and download speeds and some of the most reasonable prices.

Is fiber internet available in Warren? Yes, fiber internet is available to 37% of Warren households, according to FCC data. AT&T Fiber is the only fiber provider in the city.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Warren? Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Warren, offering plans that start at just $20 per month.