Best Internet Providers in Virginia Beach, Virginia

What is the best internet provider in Virginia Beach?

The best internet service provider for most households in Virginia Beach is Cox Communications. Although all of the provider’s plans enforce a 1.25 terabyte data cap, customers won’t have to sign a contract to receive the lowest price possible per month. If you’re interested in a fiber or fixed wireless ISP, Verizon Fios and T-Mobile Home Internet are also solid picks depending on what’s available at your location.

For those looking to pay the lowest price for home internet, Xfinity’s Connect More plan offers 200 megabits per second for only $25 per month. If speed is what you need, Cox’s 2-gigabit plan for $120 monthly is the fastest service you’ll find in the city.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Virginia Beach across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Virginia Beach. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Virginia Beach in 2023

Cox Communications Best internet provider in Virginia Beach, VA Read full review Named as one of the best cable internet providers of 2023, Cox is a solid ISP if you're looking to bundle your internet with a television service. Product details Price range $40 - $100 per month Speed range 25 - 2,000Mbps Connection Cable, some fiber Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance, lots of plan options, unique gaming add-on Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit speeds available across entire service area

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value Availability Almost 100% of Virginia Beach residents -- 99%, according to the Federal Communications Commission -- will have access to Cox’s services. The only part of the city that isn’t covered is an area near Back Bay. Plans and pricing Cox offers five plans, ranging from 100Mbps for $50 up to 2 gigabits of speed for $120. However, most of the prices are only promotional, so you can expect your monthly bill to increase after the first year. Fees and service details All of Cox’s plans feature a 1.25TB data cap, which unfortunately means you’ll have to pay an additional fee if you go over your limit. Good news is that none of the plans require a contract to get the lowest price possible, and you can use your own equipment to save an additional $13 per month. Show more details

Verizon Fios Best fiber internet in Virginia Beach, VA Read full review If Fios is available at your address, it's tough to beat in terms of broadband. Although Verizon 5G Home Internet is also highly rated by CNET, Fios offers symmetrical speeds through its fiber connection -- a perk that fixed wireless service (or cable or satellite, for that matter) can't match. Product details Price range $50 - $120 per month Speed range 300 - 2,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment with gig service Pros and Cons Pros All Verizon Fios plans are 100% fiber, with symmetrical download and upload speeds

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey Availability The FCC reports that Verizon’s services are available to 92% of households in Virginia Beach, but that includes both Verizon’s fiber and fixed wireless connections. For fiber specifically, that number drops to roughly 59%. Plans and pricing Verizon Fios offers three plans under its network: 300Mbps for $50, 500Mbps for $70 and 1 gig for $90. Fees and service details All three plans include unlimited data and don’t require a contract or monthly equipment fee. Show more details

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless in Virginia Beach, VA Read full review Although primarily known for its mobile plans, T-Mobile also offers a home internet service. It's fairly straightforward and simple -- and if you aren't looking for too much speed, T-Mobile Home Internet is a decent pick for broadband. Product details Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability T-Mobile Home Internet covers about 74% of Virginia Beach. Similar to Cox’s coverage map, T-Mobile isn’t available in areas near Back Bay and North Landing River. Plans and pricing This provider aims to make home internet as straightforward as possible. Offering only one plan for $50 per month, customers can expect download speeds ranging from 72-245Mbps. You can also get an additional $20 off your monthly cost if you're an existing T-Mobile customer with an eligible plan, dropping your bill to only $30 per month. That’s one of the cheapest internet plans in Virginia Beach. Fees and service details T-Mobile Home Internet doesn’t require a contract to sign up, includes unlimited data and doesn’t charge an additional monthly equipment fee. Show more details

Virginia Beach internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Cox Communications Cable $50-$120 100-2,000Mbps $13 (optional) 1.25TB None 6.2 Comcast Xfinity Cable $25-$120 200-2,00Mbps $15 (optional) None 1 year for some plans 7 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps Modem free; $5 for router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plan) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon Fios Fiber $50-$90 300-940Mbps None None None 7.6 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plan) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Other available internet providers in Virginia Beach

Comcast Xfinity : This national cable provider has limited coverage across the Virginia Beach area, and is more prominent in cities like Emporia, Disputanta and Templeton. However, if you can access Xfinity at your address, it’s definitely worth checking out. It offers the cheapest internet plan in Virginia Beach and hits speeds up to 1.2Gbps.

: This national cable provider has limited coverage across the Virginia Beach area, and is more prominent in cities like Emporia, Disputanta and Templeton. However, if you can access Xfinity at your address, it’s definitely worth checking out. It offers the cheapest internet plan in Virginia Beach and hits speeds up to 1.2Gbps. Satellite internet : No matter where you are in the country, satellite internet will always be an option. But it’s probably not the best one. With high prices and slow speeds, providers like HughesNet, Viasat and Starlink shouldn’t be your go-to for broadband.

No matter where you are in the country, satellite internet will always be an option. But it’s probably not the best one. With high prices and slow speeds, providers like HughesNet, Viasat and Starlink shouldn’t be your go-to for broadband. Spectrum : Although service is unavailable in Virginia Beach, those living near Cape Charles, Suffolk or Belleville should be able to access home broadband from Spectrum. It offers only three plans, costing as low as $50 per month.

: Although service is unavailable in Virginia Beach, those living near Cape Charles, Suffolk or Belleville should be able to access home broadband from Spectrum. It offers only three plans, costing as low as $50 per month. Verizon 5G Home Internet: If Verizon Fios isn’t available at your household, its fixed wireless network might be. For $50 per month, customers can reach speeds up to 300Mbps with no data cap or equipment fee. Customers can also upgrade their service to a gigabit of speed for $20 more per month.

Cheap internet options in Virginia Beach

If you’re hunting for the lowest internet service in the city, look no further than Xfinity’s Connect More plan. For $25 per month, customers can reach speeds up to 200Mbps. But if Xfinity isn’t accessible at your household, check out T-Mobile Home Internet. This provider offers the best value for cheap plans: $50 monthly for 245Mbps with no data caps, monthly equipment fees or required contracts. Plus, you can save $20 per month if you’re an existing mobile customer.

Most of the providers we've mentioned also participate in the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program, which gives eligible low-income households a $30 monthly discount (or up to $75 for households on tribal lands) for high-speed internet. You can use the ACP toward any internet plan -- not just the cheapest ones -- from participating providers.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Virginia Beach

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Virginia Beach depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Virginia Beach internet providers, such as Cox Communications, Xfinity and Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including T-Mobile and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Virginia Beach broadband?

According to Ookla speed data, Virginia Beach has a median download speed of about 242Mbps, with Cox and Verizon being the city’s two fastest providers. But if you’re wanting an internet connection faster than that mark, many providers offer plans faster than 242Mbps.

Cox Communications brings home the gold with its 2,000Mbps plan, which is the fastest speed Virginia Beach residents can reach. This plan costs $120 per month and includes a 1.25TB data cap.

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Virginia Beach

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What's the final word on internet providers in Virginia Beach?

As we like to say, you can’t go wrong with a fiber connection for your household. In addition to offering symmetrical download and upload speeds, fiber service is also less prone to lags and delays caused by network congestion. If you can get your hands on Verizon Fios in the Virginia Beach area, that should be your top pick for home internet. But Fios coverage misses almost half of the area’s residents, so for most addresses, your top option will be Cox Communications. Cable may not be able to match all of fiber’s capabilities, but it’s still a reliable connection type that should allow most households to do all they need to do.

Internet providers in Virginia Beach FAQs

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Virginia Beach? The cheapest internet service in the city is Xfinity’s Connect More plan, which costs $25 per month for 200Mbps of speed. Since coverage for Xfinity is scarce, you might have to go with the next cheapest option, which would be T-Mobile Home Internet for $50 per month. While many ISPs offer base plans for $50 per month, eligible T-Mobile customers can shave an additional $20 off their bill, dropping their monthly cost to only $30.

Which internet provider in Virginia Beach offers the fastest plan? Cox offers the fastest internet plan in Virginia Beach: 2,000Mbps for $120 per month with no required contract.

Is fiber internet available in Virginia Beach? Yes! Currently, the only fiber provider in Virginia Beach is Verizon Fios, but it offers speedy and affordable plans ranging from $50 to $90 per month.