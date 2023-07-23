Best Internet Providers in Tallahassee, Florida

Xfinity - Best overall among internet providers in Tallahassee Prices: $20 - $300 per month

Speeds: 75 - 6,000Mbps

Data caps on some plans Check with Xfinity Internet Or call to order: 877-841-0461 T-Mobile Home Internet - Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Tallahassee Prices: $50 per month

Speeds: 72 - 245Mbps

Unlimited data Check with T-Mobile Or call to order: 855-380-1308 Metronet - Best fiber service among internet providers in Tallahassee Prices: $55 - $115 per month

Speeds: 200 - 3,000Mbps

Unlimited data

With over 50,000 college students attending school in Tallahassee, it’s vital to have solid internet options. Though Florida’s capital city doesn’t have as many ISP options as some of the larger cities in the US, it does have some of our favorite providers, including our top pick for Tallahassee, Xfinity.

Xfinity is widely available across Tallahassee, and with its budget-friendly starting prices and range of speeds (up to 1,200 megabits per second), it's an easy pick for the top spot. However, Metronet outpaces Xfinity in Ookla's speed test data for the city, but unfortunately, the fiber provider isn't as widely available. T-Mobile Home Internet is our other pick for a go-to ISP, which may be a great choice for college students who are already T-Mobile cellular customers looking to save money on adding an internet plan.

CNET examines customer service, speed, pricing and overall value before recommending the best broadband in your area. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the ISPs available in Tallahassee, including the cheapest and fastest providers in this Florida city.

Best internet providers in Tally

Our top three picks for best ISPs in Tallahassee are fairly neck-and-neck because all three have unique strengths and weaknesses. All prices listed on this page reflect available discounts for setting up paperless billing. If you decide not to go with automatic monthly payments, your price will be higher.

Note: The prices, speeds and features detailed in the article text may differ from those listed in the product detail cards, which represent providers’ national offerings. Your particular internet service options -- including prices and speeds -- depend on your address and may differ from those detailed here.

Xfinity Best overall among internet providers in Tallahassee Check availability Or call to order: 877-841-0461 Product details Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Xfinity is widely available across Tallahassee, with prices starting as low as $30 per month. Though you must watch out for contracts and data caps, it’s still a solid ISP option.

Availability: You’ll find Xfinity’s cable internet throughout almost all of Tallahassee. According to the Federal Communications Commission, it’s available in 98% of the area.

Plans and pricing: Plans start at $30 per month for 75Mbps and go up to $80 monthly for 1,200Mbps.

Fees and service details: Xfinity’s plans vary with contracts and fees. Some plans come with a two-year contract to receive the lowest price. Many also include a data cap and equipment rental fee. This is all based on the plan you choose. Read our Xfinity Internet review. Check Xfinity Internet availability Or call to order: 877-841-0461

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Tallahassee Check availability Or call to order: 855-380-1308 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile cell users may find that adding an internet plan to their monthly service is the best way to get internet service in Tallahassee.

Availability: T-Mobile coverage is widely available around Tallahassee, covering nearly 83% of the city. However, that doesn't mean that 83% of the area can get T-Mobile Home Internet. You'll have to check your T-Mobile Home Internet eligibility here.

Plans and pricing: T-Mobile Home Internet offers a single plan for $50 per month, and speeds range from 72 to 245Mbps. T-Mobile cellular customers with Go5G, Go5G Plus or Magenta Max phone plans can get internet service for a discounted rate of $30 monthly.

Fees and service details: With T-Mobile's home internet service, you'll have no data caps, fees or contracts. It also features a price-lock guarantee for as long as you remain a customer. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: 855-380-1308

Metronet Best fiber service among internet providers in Tallahassee Check availability Or call to order: 855-380-9849 Product details Price range $55 - $115 per month Speed range 200 - 3,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, no equipment fee Fiber is hard to come by in Tallahassee, but you will find it with Metronet in some areas. It’s one of our top picks overall, and if it were more widely available, it would be our favorite ISP in the city.

Availability: Metronet is available to about 47% of Tallahassee residents. The areas where you won’t find it are around Florida State University, downtown Tallahassee and Florida A&M.

Plans and pricing: Plans start at $40 per month for 100Mbps and go up to $110 monthly for 2,000Mbps.

Fees and service details: There are no data caps, hidden fees or contracts with Metronet. Read our Metronet review. Check Metronet availability Or call to order: 855-380-9849

Overview of internet providers in Tallahassee Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber DSL/Fiber $30-$70 10-940Mbps $15 for modem/router rental (optional) None None 6.7 Metronet Fiber $40-$110 100-2,000Mbps None None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible phone plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Xfinity Cable $30-$80 75-1,200Mbps $15 gateway rental (included for 24 months) 1.2TB Yes (2 years on Fast, Super Fast, Gigabit and Gigabit Extra) 7 Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

All available Tallahassee residential internet providers

Tallahassee has a wide variety of internet connection options, whether you’re looking for cable, fiber, DSL and beyond. Though we picked our favorite ISPs, Florida’s capital city offers even more connectivity options.

CenturyLink : CenturyLink is widely available in Tallahassee, though you’ll mostly find DSL rather than fiber. DSL plans start at $50 per month for 10Mbps, while fiber plans (which in some areas will be called Quantum Fiber) go from $30 to $70 for speeds of either 200Mbps or 940Mbps.

CenturyLink is widely available in Tallahassee, though you’ll mostly find DSL rather than fiber. DSL plans start at $50 per month for 10Mbps, while fiber plans (which in some areas will be called Quantum Fiber) go from $30 to $70 for speeds of either 200Mbps or 940Mbps. Satellite internet: Residents in Tallahassee have satellite options through a few providers. HughesNet offers 25Mbps plans for $50 to $125 with varying data plans with two-year contracts. Viasat offers a few different plans starting at $65 for 25Mbps. Plans go up to 100Mbps for $250 monthly for a range of data caps, also with two-year contracts. Elon Musk's Starlink has also begun expanding into Tallahassee and offers plans starting at $90 with no contracts and speeds from 100 to 250Mbps.

Pricing info on Tallahassee home internet service

The average starting price in Tallahassee is about $54, though most of the ISPs in the city offer starting prices lower than that. Starlink’s high starting price drives up that overall average starting price, though.

Aneese/Getty Images

Cheap internet options in the Tallahassee metro area

Xfinity offers the cheapest overall plan at $30 for a 75Mbps plan. However, it isn't necessarily the best cost per Mbps. T-Mobile's home internet plan nets out to 20 cents per Mbps if you get the top-end download speed. Xfinity and Metronet are both about 40 cents per Mbps for their cheapest plans. You may have access to even lower prices through the Affordable Connectivity Program if you're a low-income household.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Tallahassee? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Xfinity Connect $30 75Mbps $15 gateway rental (included for 24 months) None Metronet $40 100Mbps None None CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber $30 200Mbps $15 for modem/router rental (optional) None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible phone plan) 245Mbps None None Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

Fastest internet providers in Tallahassee

Though Tallahassee does offer some fiber providers, there aren’t a lot of high-speed options in the city. Tallahassee doesn’t rank in the nation's top 100 cities for internet speed, and speed tests put its median download at just under 208Mbps. Florida as a whole has a median download speed of 212Mbps.

Metronet, Xfinity and CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber all offer gigabit plans in Tallahassee. As for multigigabit plans, only Metronet and Xfinity offer that in the area. If you’re looking for fiber plans with symmetrical upload and download speeds, though, Metronet is going to be your best bet -- the ISP offers plans up to 2,000Mbps for $110 per month.

What are the fastest internet plans in Tallahassee? Provider Max download speed Max upload speed Starting price Data cap Contract Metronet 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps $110 None None Metronet (2-year price lock) 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $70 None None Metronet (6-month price lock) 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $60 None None Xfinity Gigabit Extra 1,200Mbps 35Mbps $80 1.2TB 2 years Xfinity Gigabit 1,000Mbps 20Mbps $75 1.2TB 2 years CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber 940Mbps 940Mbps $70 None None Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

What’s the final word on internet providers in Tallahassee?

There are a few really good ISP options in Tallahassee, so it depends on where you live and what you need as to what your best option may be. Metronet’s fiber plans are great, but they aren’t available to more than half the folks in Tallahassee. Xfinity, however, is widely available and has budget-friendly options starting at just $30 per month. And for rural customers who rely on satellites, there’s plenty to choose from.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Tallahassee

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. To evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service, we look at sources including the American Customer Sati