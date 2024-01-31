Best Internet Providers in St. Cloud, Florida

What is the best internet provider in St. Cloud?

Spectrum is the best internet service provider for most addresses in St. Cloud. Serving a large portion of the area, all plans under Spectrum’s networks include equipment, unlimited data and no yearly commitment. Providers such as T-Mobile Home Internet and Quantum Fiber are also options in St. Cloud, but it’ll depend on your location.

Shopping for the speediest or most affordable service in St. Cloud? We’ve also found those picks to help your broadband search. Xfinity’s Connect plan costs only $20 monthly for download speeds up to 75 megabits per second. Besides Xfinity, broadband in St. Cloud starts at $50 per month. AT&T Fiber’s 2 and 5 gigabit service are the fastest plans offered in St. Cloud, costing $125 and $225, respectively.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in St. Cloud across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in St. Cloud. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in St. Cloud, Florida, in 2024

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in St. Cloud, FL Our take - According to the FCC, Spectrum is available to almost 95% of St. Cloud addresses. Besides its wide coverage, this cable giant also offers download speeds of up to 1,000Mbps with unlimited data. A modem is also included in the monthly fee, along with no required contract. Read full review .

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in St. Cloud, FL Our take - If you're an eligible mobile customer under this fixed wireless ISP, T-Mobile Home Internet may be especially enticing. Although its base cost is $60 per month, you may only have to pay $40 for service, which includes unlimited data and equipment. Read full review .

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet in St. Cloud, FL Our take - Fiber connectivity offers a few perks other connection types can't -- like symmetrical speeds. Customers can choose between two plans under Quantum Fiber: $50 for 500Mbps and $75 for 940Mbps. Just make sure you're not getting stuck with CenturyLink's DSL network. Read full review .

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

St. Cloud internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet DSL $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 CenturyLink DSL $50 20-100Mbps $15 for modem/router rental (optional) None None 6.7 Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $5 router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$85 75-1,200Mbps $15 (optional) 1.2TB 2 years on some plans 7 Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in St. Cloud

The best internet deals and top promotions in St. Cloud depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

St. Cloud internet providers, such as Spectrum and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as Quantum Fiber and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in St. Cloud

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in St. Cloud FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in St. Cloud? Spectrum’s wide availability in the area and simple service details make it St. Cloud’s best internet service provider. This cable ISP also offers fast speeds and reasonable pricing for home internet.

Is fiber internet available in St. Cloud? Yes! Quantum Fiber is St. Cloud’s largest fiber provider, but availability is limited. According to FCC data, fiber connectivity is an option at about 40% of St. Cloud addresses.

What is the cheapest internet provider in St. Cloud? Xfinity offers two of the cheapest internet plans in St. Cloud. Customers can choose between 75Mbps for $20 or 200Mbps for $35 monthly.