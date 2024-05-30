Best Internet Providers in Santa Monica, California

What is the best internet provider in Santa Monica?

Frontier is CNET's pick for the best internet service provider overall for many households in Santa Monica because of fast and affordable fiber plans. Service isn't available for that provider everywhere in Santa Monica, so Spectrum or Starry are also solid picks, depending on what's available in your area.

If you're hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds, we've also found those top options. The cheapest internet in Santa Monica is Frontier's 200 megabits per second fiber plan, which costs $30 monthly. Frontier also offers the area's fastest internet speed, its 5,000Mbps fiber plan, which costs $130 per month.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Santa Monica across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also closely read providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Santa Monica. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Santa Monica, California

Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Frontier Fiber Best internet provider in Santa Monica, CA Our take - Frontier offers both DSL and fiber. This recommendation is for Frontier's fiber service, which has fast, symmetrical speeds and affordable plans. Frontier doesn't have as wide a reach as Spectrum across Santa Monica, but it's available in many neighborhoods. Read full review .

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

There are dry spots for Frontier's fiber service, notably in some areas around Douglas Park and over towards Westwood. Plans and pricing Frontier has some of the most affordable plans in town. The 200Mbps plan is $30 per month, while the fastest 5,000Mbps plan is $130 per month, a good bargain for blazing speed. The 500Mbps plan, for $45 per month, is a sweet spot for price and performance. You can bump up to a gig for $65 per month. Fees and service details Equipment is included, and there are no data caps or contracts. You may incur an early termination fee if you accept a rewards card and then cancel before the first year of service is up.

no contracts

Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $80 per month Spectrum Broadest coverage in Santa Monica, CA Our take - Spectrum's cable network reaches almost every nook and cranny of Santa Monica. Speeds top out at a gig, and the ISP offers some decent introductory deals for new customers. Read full review .

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Availability The Federal Communications Commission National Broadband Map shows Spectrum reaches nearly 91% of homes in Santa Monica, the most of any wired internet provider. Plans and pricing There are three plans to choose from: 300Mbps for $50 per month, 500Mbps for $70 per month and 1,000Mbps for $80 per month. Prices are good for one or two years, depending on the plan. After that, look for the plan price to go up. Keep an eye out for Spectrum deals offering a lower starting price, especially at addresses with competition from fiber providers. Fees and service details There are no data caps or contracts. Spectrum offers a free modem and the option of renting a router for an additional $7 per month. The ISP may charge a service activation fee, but look for a one-time credit deal that will more than cancel it out.

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 50 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $80 per month Starry Internet Best fixed wireless in Santa Monica, CA Our take - Some apartment buildings in Santa Monica can get Starry's fixed wireless service. With affordable prices, solid speeds and simple plans, Starry is a strong contender if it reaches your address. Read full review .

No equipment fees, data caps or contracts

No set price increase after 12 months Cons Building must be equipped for service

Gig speeds not available in all service areas

Availability Starry specializes in multi-unit properties. The easiest way to check on Starry's availability is to run your address to see if your specific building is covered. Plans and pricing There are three main plans to choose from in Santa Monica. The 200mbps runs $40 per month, the 300Mbps is $50 per month and the 500Mbps is $55 per month. Prices are good for a year. Expect a small hike after that. Fees and service details There are no contracts or data caps, and a Wi-Fi router is included.

no contracts

no equipment fees

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best 5G internet in Santa Monica, CA Our take - Verizon 5G Home Internet offers a wireless alternative to cable or fiber. In some parts of Santa Monica, download speeds can reach 1,000Mbps. Bundle with a phone plan to get a better deal on your home internet price. Read full review .

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Availability Verizon's coverage map shows solid 5G Ultra Wideband across Santa Monica. Run your address to check for an open spot and see if your location's top speed is 300Mbps or 1,000Mbps. Plans and pricing The 5G Home plan is $50 per month for a top speed of either 100Mbps or 300Mbps, depending on what's available at your address. The 5G Home Plus plan is $70 monthly for 300Mbps or 1,000Mbps. Bundle up to bring your home internet price down as low as $35 or $45 per month. Fees and service details There are no data caps or contracts. Equipment is included with either plan.

no contracts

free equipment

Santa Monica internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Internet Air

Read full review Fixed wireless $55 ($35 with eligible mobile plan) 75-225Mbps None None None N/A Frontier

Read full review Fiber $30-$130 200-5,000Mbps None None None 6.7 Spectrum

Read full review Cable $50-$80 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $7 router (optional) None None 7.2 Starry Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $40-$55 200-500Mbps None None None 7 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Other available internet providers in Santa Monica

AT&T Fiber : You’ll find a small area of AT&T Fiber coverage southeast of the Brentwood Country Club, but it’s more common in nearby communities like Beverly Hills and Inglewood. Plans start at $55 per month for 300Mbps and top out at $250 for 5,000Mbps. There are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees.

You’ll find a small area of AT&T Fiber coverage southeast of the Brentwood Country Club, but it’s more common in nearby communities like Beverly Hills and Inglewood. Plans start at $55 per month for 300Mbps and top out at $250 for 5,000Mbps. There are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. AT&T Internet Air : AT&T has only a tiny pocket of fiber coverage in Santa Monica, but it services a wider area with its 5G fixed wireless internet called AT&T Internet Air. There’s one plan at $55 monthly with no data cap, equipment fees or contracts. Expect typical download speeds in the 75-225Mbps range, which is competitive with T-Mobile’s home internet service.

: AT&T has only a tiny pocket of fiber coverage in Santa Monica, but it services a wider area with its 5G fixed wireless internet called AT&T Internet Air. There’s one plan at $55 monthly with no data cap, equipment fees or contracts. Expect typical download speeds in the 75-225Mbps range, which is competitive with T-Mobile’s home internet service. Frontier Internet : Frontier offers DSL internet in some parts of town where its fiber network doesn’t reach. The plan may offer download speeds up to 115Mbps (speeds will vary with location) for $65 monthly. It’s pricey and slow considering what you get, so look to Spectrum before you sign up for DSL.

: Frontier offers DSL internet in some parts of town where its fiber network doesn’t reach. The plan may offer download speeds up to 115Mbps (speeds will vary with location) for $65 monthly. It’s pricey and slow considering what you get, so look to Spectrum before you sign up for DSL. T-Mobile Home Internet : Consider T-Mobile Home Internet if you’re already a phone customer and want to bundle plans for savings. There’s one home internet plan at $60 monthly (sometimes discounted to $50) with typical speeds of 72-245Mbps. T-Mobile has strong 5G Ultra Capacity network coverage all across Santa Monica. There are no data caps or contracts and equipment is included.

: Consider T-Mobile Home Internet if you’re already a phone customer and want to bundle plans for savings. There’s one home internet plan at $60 monthly (sometimes discounted to $50) with typical speeds of 72-245Mbps. T-Mobile has strong 5G Ultra Capacity network coverage all across Santa Monica. There are no data caps or contracts and equipment is included. Satellite internet: If all other internet types fail, look to satellite internet from Starlink, Hughesnet or Viasat. You’re unlikely to go this route if you live in Santa Monica, but it’s an option for remote homes that can’t get fiber, cable, DSL or decent fixed wireless.

Cheap internet options in Santa Monica

Santa Monica residents can access some good home internet deals, starting with Frontier’s $30-per-month 200Mbps fiber plan. If you need more speed, look to Frontier’s $45-per-month 500Mbps plan. That’s a good value. Not everyone in Santa Monica can get fiber, but most homes are eligible for Spectrum and its entry-level $50-per-month 300Mbps cable plan. You won’t get the speedy uploads of fiber, but that’s a reasonable introductory deal for cable. Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T -- the 5G home internet providers in Santa Monica -- are competitive on pricing, especially when you bundle with an eligible phone plan.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Santa Monica?

How to find internet deals and promotions in Santa Monica

The best internet deals and top promotions in Santa Monica depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Santa Monica internet providers, such as Spectrum, T-Mobile Home Internet and Frontier, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, including Starry and Verizon, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Santa Monica broadband?

Santa Monica is a good place to live if you need fast home internet. A recent Ookla speed test report shows the city pulling down a median fixed internet speed of nearly 286Mbps. California overall had 254Mbps downloads and Los Angeles logged 222Mbps. Frontier’s fast fiber network helps Santa Monica’s numbers. Even if you can’t get fiber, Spectrum still offers gig downloads all across town. If fast uploads are a must for you, prioritize fiber when shopping.

Fastest internet plans in Santa Monica

Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection Frontier Fiber 5 Gig

Read full review $130 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Frontier Fiber 2 Gig

Read full review $100 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Frontier Fiber 1 Gig

Read full review $65 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Santa Monica

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. What's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Santa Monica?

Frontier ticks a lot of boxes for home internet. You get fast, symmetrical speeds and affordable, no-fuss plans. Frontier’s customer service has improved in recent years, but it still doesn’t have the strongest reputation. Spectrum is Frontier’s main competitor in Santa Monica. It has an availability advantage but much slower upload speeds and maxes out a gig for downloads. If the option is available to you, give fiber a shot. If not, go with Spectrum or look into 5G home internet, especially if you can get fast downloads from Verizon. Apartment dwellers should check with Starry to see if the ISP reaches your building. It has good speeds, simple plans and a solid customer service reputation.

Internet providers in Santa Monica FAQs

What is the cheapest internet provider in Santa Monica? Frontier offers a good deal on fiber internet with its 200Mbps tier. You’ll pay $30 monthly, a nice price for symmetrical speeds.

Which internet provider in Santa Monica offers the fastest plan? Frontier claims the fastest home internet plan in Santa Monica with its symmetrical 5,000Mbps fiber plan, which costs $130 per month. AT&T Fiber also has a 5,000Mbps plan, but availability is extremely limited in the city.

Is fiber internet available in Santa Monica? Frontier doesn’t reach everywhere in Santa Monica, but its fiber network covers a lot of ground. Frontier also operates a DSL network, but fiber’s fast, symmetrical speeds are a superior option. There’s also a small pocket of AT&T Fiber, but it’s scarce in Santa Monica.