Best Internet Providers in Pueblo, Colorado

What is the best internet provider in Pueblo?

Among the potential internet options in Pueblo, Xfinity stands out as the best internet provider overall. The nation’s largest cable internet provider offers the best broadband coverage in Pueblo and boasts the cheapest internet plan and the fastest speeds available in the area. Xfinity’s Connect plan starts at $20 per month for download speeds up to 75 megabits per second, while Gigabit Extra offers speeds up to 1,200Mbps for $80 per month.

CenturyLink comes close to Xfinity in terms of availability in Pueblo, but max speeds from the DSL service are much slower, typically between 10 and 140Mbps. Fellow Lumen Technologies brand Quantum Fiber offers faster speeds, up to 940Mbps, and has the fiber-unique advantage of symmetrical upload and download speeds -- important for video calls and gaming -- but availability is limited in Pueblo.

Secom also offers fiber internet service in Pueblo, though most residents will only have access to the provider’s fixed wireless network. Other local fixed wireless providers include T-Mobile Home Internet, Rise Broadband and Kellin Communications. Of the fixed wireless choices in Pueblo, T-Mobile Home Internet has the best availability, speeds and overall value.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Pueblo across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Pueblo. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Pueblo, Colorado

Xfinity Best internet provider in Pueblo, CO Our take - Xfinity has the best availability, fastest download speeds and cheapest internet plans of any major ISP in the Pueblo area. The provider is not without flaws, however, as upload speeds are significantly slower over the cable network, a one-year contract may be required to get the lowest pricing and renting equipment could add $15 to your monthly bill. Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

lots of plan options solid customer satisfaction numbers

Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet provider in Pueblo, CO Our take - Fiber internet is often the best choice, but Quantum Fiber's coverage in Pueblo is somewhat limited. If you're fortunate enough to be serviceable for Quantum Fiber, you'll choose between 500 or 940Mbps plans starting at $50 and $75 per month, respectively. Both plans include free equipment rental, unlimited data and no contract requirements. Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Pros Some of the fastest and most affordable DSL plans you can find

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Unlimited data on some plans low price increase

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Pueblo, CO Our take - If you'd rather pass on Xfinity and fiber internet isn't available in your area, consider T-Mobile Home Internet. For $60 per month (less for qualifying mobile customers), T-Mobile Home Internet offers speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps. No contract is required, and the service includes free equipment rental and unlimited data. Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Simple, affordable pricing Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

equipment included no contracts no additional fees

Pueblo, Colorado internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $55 20-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $45-$55 25-50Mbps $10 250GB or unlimited None 6.2 Secom Fiber, fixed wireless $60-$90 fiber, $60-$110 fixed wireless 100-1,000Mbps fiber, 15-100Mbps fixed wireless $5 None Varies N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$80 75-1,200Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB None or 1 year 7 Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Pueblo

The best internet deals and top promotions in Pueblo depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Pueblo internet providers, such as T-Mobile Home Internet and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or promotions for a limited time. Many, however, including Quantum Fiber and CenturyLink, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Pueblo Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Xfinity Gigabit Extra $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps 1.2TB Cable Secom Fiber 1000 $90 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit $60 1,000Mbps 20Mbps 1.2TB Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 85-1,000Mbps 50-75Mbps None Fixed wireless Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Pueblo

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our page on how we test ISPs.

FAQs on internet providers in Pueblo, Colorado

What is the best internet service provider in Pueblo? Xfinity is the best internet service provider in Pueblo due to its wide availability of high-speed plans and competitive pricing. Xfinity is available to nearly every Pueblo address, offering the cheapest internet plan and the fastest speeds in the area.

Is fiber internet available in Pueblo? According to the most recent FCC data, fiber internet service in Pueblo is available to approximately 12% of households, or roughly 6,500 homes. Serviceability is greatest around CSU Pueblo and in the southwest part of the city. Quantum Fiber is the largest fiber internet provider in Pueblo, though Secom also offers local fiber internet service.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Pueblo? Xfinity offers the cheapest internet plan in Pueblo, with service starting at $20 per month for max download speeds of 75Mbps. For $10 more per month (and still cheaper than service from any other major ISP in Pueblo), Xfinity’s Connect More plan comes with speeds up to 200Mbps. A one-year contract may be required for the lowest pricing, and renting Wi-Fi equipment from Xfinity could add $15 to your monthly bill.