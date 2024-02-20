Best Internet Providers in Prescott, Arizona

What is the best internet provider in Prescott?

Sparklight is Prescott's best internet service provider due to its broad local coverage, fast speeds and customer-friendly service terms, including no hard data caps and no contracts. Previously known as Cable One, Sparklight is the largest wired internet provider in the area and the only cable internet provider, covering more than 99% of Prescott homes, according to the FCC.

Sparklight’s $35 plan is the cheapest internet in Prescott and offers up to 300 megabits per second download. While the provider also offers gig service, it’s not quite the fastest ISP in Prescott. Quantum Fiber matches Sparklight’s max download speeds at 940Mbps and has the advantage of symmetrical upload speeds, though it has far lower availability in Prescott.

Fixed wireless providers Mile High Networks and Verizon 5G Home Internet offer Prescott's fastest max download speeds, up to 1,000Mbps. You're more likely to get such speeds with Mile High Networks as Verizon has significantly less availability in the area, and its fastest plan advertises a range between 85 and 1,000Mbps.

The speed and overall value of Mile High Networks can vary by the service tier (standard or airFiber) available in your area. T-Mobile Home Internet, however, has slightly greater coverage in Prescott and offers the same level of service throughout the area -- $60 per month for speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps with no data caps, equipment fees or contracts.

A few other fixed wireless providers, such as Bolt Internet, may be available in Prescott, but speeds and overall value are too low to recommend compared to other potential internet options.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Prescott across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Prescott. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Prescott, Arizona

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $110 per month Sparklight Best internet provider in Prescott, AZ Our take - Sparklight is Prescott's main wired internet provider, with cable internet service available to nearly every household in the city. Speeds of 300 to 940Mbps are available, and each plan comes with a 5TB soft data cap. That's a ton of data, but if you were to go over, it may result in temporarily slowed speeds but not overage fees. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $110 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing with no contracts or cancellation fees

30-day money-back guarantee provides an opportunity to try the service

Brings faster speeds to many communities where DSL and satellite are the only other options Cons Data caps on most plans, but especially tight on the lower tiers

Monthly price increase on starter plans after 3 months Key Info Data caps on every plan

contracts and equipment rental optional Compare Check with Sparklight Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Prescott, AZ Our take - With speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps, T-Mobile Home Internet isn't the fastest ISP in the area, but the stable pricing and simple service terms (no equipment fees, data caps or contracts) make up for the potential lack of speed. There's also a mobile bundle discount that could bring your home internet rate down to $40 or $50 per month. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 10 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $39 - $149 Mile High Networks Fastest internet provider in Prescott, AZ Our take - The fixed wireless provider's airFiber service may be the best alternative to Sparklight in Prescott, with download speeds ranging from 100 to 1,000Mbps, starting at $69 to $99 monthly. However, the standard service is somewhat less desirable, so you'll want to determine which type is available at your address before signing up. . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 10 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $39 - $149 Key Info No data caps

no contracts Compare Check with Mile Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet provider in Prescott, AZ Our take - Availability is highly limited, but Quantum Fiber is the top choice for speed and reliability for those in Prescott fortunate enough to have access to it. Pricing is slightly higher than Sparklight for similar speed tiers, but Quantum Fiber includes equipment rental at no extra cost and offers a price-for-life guarantee. Read full review . . . Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Pros and Cons Pros Fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons Availability limited to select areas

Plan selection varies by address Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase Compare Check with Quantum Show more details Show more details Compare

Prescott, Arizona, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $55 20-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Mile High Networks Fixed wireless $39-$149 15-1,000Mbps Varies None None N/A Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 Sparklight Cable $35-$60 300-940Mbps $13 (optional) 5TB soft cap None 6.9 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

What's the cheapest internet plan in Prescott? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Sparklight 300 $35 300Mbps $13 (optional) Mile High Networks Basic $39 25Mbps Varies Sparklight 600 $45 600Mbps $13 (optional) Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None CenturyLink Unlimited $55 100Mbps $15 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Prescott

The best internet deals and top promotions in Prescott depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Prescott internet providers, such as Sparklight and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing for a limited time. Others, however, including CenturyLink and Quantum Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Prescott Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Mile High Networks airFiber 1000 $99 1,000Mbps 100Mbps None Fixed wireless Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Sparklight 1 Gig $60 940Mbps 50Mbps 5TB soft cap Cable Sparklight 600Mbps $45 600Mbps 30Mbps 5TB soft cap Cable Quantum Fiber 500 $50 500Mbps 500Mbps None Fiber Mile High Networks airFiber 500 $89 500Mbps 50Mbps None Fixed wireless Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Prescott

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Prescott, Arizona, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Prescott? Sparklight is Prescott's best internet service provider due to its high availability, fast speeds, low introductory pricing and customer-friendly service terms. The cable provider is available to nearly every Prescott household, offering speeds of 300 to 940Mbps starting at $35 to $60 per month with no contracts or hard data caps.

Is fiber internet available in Prescott? Fiber internet is technically available in Prescott, although availability is highly limited. According to the FCC, only around 2% of Prescott households, or roughly 630 residences, are eligible for fiber internet as of June 2023. Serviceability is highest along Dells Ranch Road, south of Centerpointe E. Drive, but again, availability is limited. Quantum Fiber is the area’s sole fiber internet provider.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Prescott? Sparklight has the cheapest internet plan in Prescott, starting at $35 monthly for speeds up to 300Mbps. Even considering the equipment rental fee (which is optional), Sparklight has a lower starting price than Verizon 5G Home Internet, T-Mobile Home Internet, Quantum Fiber and airFiber service from Mile High Networks.