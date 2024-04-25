Best Internet Providers in Naperville, Illinois

What is the best internet provider in Seattle?

Quantum Fiber is the best internet provider overall for most households in Seattle. In addition to offering symmetrical speeds, unlimited data is included in the monthly cost. If service for Quantum Fiber isn't available at your address, Astound Broadband, T-Mobile and Xfinity are also solid options.

We've also found the top options for the cheapest and fastest plans. Seattle's most affordable internet service provider is a tie between Ziply Fiber and Xfinity, each offering a broadband plan for $20 per month. Ziply Fiber's plan features 100 megabits per second download speeds, while Xfinity's Connect plan falls just shy of that at 75Mbps. The fastest internet you'll find in Seattle is Ziply Fiber's 50 gigabit per second plan, costing a hefty $900 monthly. If that's more speed than you need, Ziply and Xfinity also offer a 10Gbps tier, which is more than enough speed to power most households.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Seattle across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Seattle. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Seattle, Washington

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet in Seattle, WA Our take - CenturyLink and Quantum Fiber are owned by the same company (Lumen Technologies), yet most residents are more familiar with CenturyLink. All Lumen fiber service in the area now falls under the Quantum Fiber brand. According to the Federal Communication Commission's data, you'll still find CenturyLink DSL connections in many areas across the city, perhaps as much as 50% in some areas. You'll find a quality broadband offering if you can get Quantum Fiber service. Read full review

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges

Availability limited to select areas

Plan selection varies by address

Most of Quantum Fiber's service will be in and around Seattle, but some people will find availability as far south as Bonney Lake, Gig Harbor and Orting. You can also find it east of Seattle in Issaquah or west of the city in Poulsbo, just off Liberty Bay.

Expect especially good value with the gigabit plan, which offers matching download and upload speeds of up to 940Mbps for $75 per month. That's an excellent value of just under 8 cents per Mbps, which is strong even by fiber standards. By comparison, cable plans typically run between 20 and 50 cents per Mbps, which goes even higher once the promo price wears off after a year.

Quantum Fiber features unlimited data and doesn't ask you to sign a term agreement to get the lowest price. On top of that, your equipment rental is included in the monthly fee.

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,500 Mbps Price range $20 - $80 per month Astound Broadband Best cheap internet in Seattle, WA Our take - This cable internet provider is tough to beat for competitive starting rates. Read full review

No data caps

No contracts Cons Availability limited to metro areas

Sharp price increase after the promotional period

Astound Broadband covers just over 10% of the Seattle metro area, including Bellevue, Bremerton and downtown Seattle.

Its cheapest plan is faster than Xfinity's cheapest offering at $20. Xfinity is at 75Mbps download speed, while Astound gets your speeds up to 300Mbps for $20. You can further emphasize that value when you look at Astound's fastest plan, which offers 1,500Mbps starting at $55 monthly.

There's a caveat: Astound Broadband features some of the highest rate increases among ISPs. Per the company's rate card, that $25 plan could jump as high as $70 monthly. While a spokesperson for the company told CNET that most customers wouldn't see a full increase to the standard retail rate, I think you need to be aware of what might await you after the rosy returns of the first 24 months.

low promo prices

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Seattle, WA Our take - T-Mobile has been aggressively campaigning for its home internet product. Exhibit A: Its "Internet Freedom" push included the tagline, "Free yourself from internet BS." Customers seem to respond well too: T-Mobile Home Internet was tops among all non-fiber providers in the ACSI survey of Americans' satisfaction with their ISPs. Read full review

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

The biggest catch with T-Mobile Home Internet is that it still isn't uniformly available. While the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue market is among the 50 million households that can get it (and technically, about 95% of people in the area should be able to do so), you'll still need to determine if it's available at your address. For example, I can get T-Mobile 5G cell service at home, but my address still isn't eligible for T-Mobile Home Internet. To follow up on your household's availability, plug in your address (T-Mobile customers can also use their mobile phone number) on the T-Mobile Home Internet site.

T-Mobile Home Internet is appealingly simple -- there's one plan, costing $60 per month. That one plan will get you speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps. Additionally, T-Mobile offers a $20 discount for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max customers.

That one monthly fee covers all your equipment needs, and you won't have to worry about term agreements, data caps or added fees. All new customers, no matter whether they're also wireless customers, can try the service for 15 days without penalty and with a full money-back guarantee.

equipment included

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Broadest coverage in Seattle, WA Our take - You'll have to look far and wide before finding a provider that offers as many options as Xfinity, Comcast's cable internet service. Xfinity also does well in customer satisfaction surveys. It scored two points above the industry average in the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index report and finished above average in three of four regions in the J.D. Power study for 2023. Read full review

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

According to the FCC's National Broadband Map, Xfinity is available to over 94% of the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area.

Seven different tiers help you find the right fit for your household, from one of the area's cheapest internet plans (75Mbps for $20 a month) to one of the region's fastest residential offerings (10,000Mbps for $300 per month). Xfinity's Gigabit Pro is notable not just for its superior speed but also because it's Xfinity's only fiber-to-the-home product. That means you'll get symmetrical download and upload speed, whereas all other Xfinity plans will have a max upload speed of 10 to 35Mbps. That said, Gigabit Pro is limited to select addresses, so there's a good chance it isn't available at yours. It isn't cheap, either -- it's one of the most expensive broadband plans out there. You'll get a lot but pay a lot, too.

So why isn't it the best overall? Cable, contracts and caps. Cable internet, while reliable, doesn't perform as well as fiber internet, with upload speeds limited to 35Mbps. Also, to get the best promo rates with Xfinity, you must sign a contract (usually one year, but Gigabit Pro requires a two-year commitment). Finally, some Xfinity plans have a monthly data cap of 1.2 terabytes. You can sign up for unlimited data, but that'll add extra fees to your monthly bill.

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Seattle internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Astound Broadband

Read full review Cable $20-$55 300-1,500Mbps None Varies; 500GB-1TB or unlimited None 7 CenturyLink

Read full review DSL $55 10-100Mbps $15 modem None None 6.7 Google Fiber Webpass

Read full review Fixed wireless $63-$70 1,000Mbps None None None 7.5 Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps (varies by location) None None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 80-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

Other available internet providers in Seattle

Cheap internet options in Seattle

The average price for internet service in Seattle is just under $42 per month. If you're looking for a cheaper internet plan, you'll find the lowest starting price of $20 a month shared by two providers: Xfinity and Ziply Fiber. Ziply Fiber features 100Mbps download speeds at that price point, while Xfinity starts at 75Mbps. Also, Xfinity's slightly slower plan has a data cap (1.2TB). Ziply Fiber, on the other hand, features unlimited data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Seattle? Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect

Read full review $20 75Mbps $15 (optional) Ziply Fiber 100/100 $20 100Mbps $12 Astound Broadband 300

Read full review $20 300Mbps None Quantum Fiber 500 $50 500Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 for eligible mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 for eligible mobile customers) 300Mbps None Google Fiber Webpass

How to find internet deals and promotions in Seattle

The best internet deals and top promotions in Seattle depend on the discounts available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Seattle internet providers, such as Astound Broadband, T-Mobile, Ziply Fiber and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, including CenturyLink, Quantum Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Seattle broadband?

Seattle isn't in the espresso lane when it comes to high-speed internet options. Though the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue region is among the country's top 20 most populous metro areas, it could muster only a 97th-place finish among the fastest cities in the US for broadband. It ranked just below Denver and above Atlanta, with a median download speed of just under 118Mbps.

If you're searching for the speediest internet in the Seattle area, Ziply Fiber takes the gold with its 50Gbps (50,000Mbps) plan for $900 monthly. Ziply and Xfinity also offer 10,000Mbps options, which is still incredibly fast for home broadband.

Fastest internet plans in Seattle Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Ziply Fiber 50 Gig $900 50,000Mbps 50,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit Pro

Read full review $300 10,000Mbps (available only in select areas) 10,000Mbps None Cable Ziply Fiber 10 Gig $300 10,000Mbps 10,000Mbps None Fiber Ziply Fiber 5 Gig $120 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit X2

Read full review $120 2,000Mbps 200Mbps 1.2TB Cable Ziply Fiber 2 Gig $70 ($90 after 12 months) 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Astound Broadband/Wave

Read full review $55 1,500Mbps 1,000Mbps None Cable Xfinity Gigabit Extra

Read full review $80 1,200Mbps 200Mbps 1.2TB Cable Google Fiber Webpass

Read full review $70 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fixed wireless Xfinity Gigabit

Read full review $75 1,000Mbps 35Mbps 1.2TB Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet

Read full review $70 ($45 for eligible mobile customers) 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fixed wireless Ziply Fiber Gig $60 ($85 after 12 months) 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Show more (8 items) Shop providers at my address

Internet providers in popular cities near Seattle

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities all at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Seattle

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. What's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn't end there: We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Seattle?

If you've been keeping up with CNET's coverage of the best internet providers across the country -- and I certainly hope you have -- you may have noticed fewer options in Seattle than in other big US cities. On the other hand, Seattle can brag that it has cheaper internet options than most towns and more multi-gig providers. They're spread out throughout the area, but they're there. Xfinity's seven cable internet plans are the most widely available in Seattle. Still, Astound Broadband's four cable internet tiers are cheaper and don't require you to sign a contract to get the lowest price. As we always say, if you're serviceable for fiber internet -- and in Seattle, that includes Quantum Fiber, Ziply Fiber or, in rarer cases, Xfinity's Gigabit Pro plan -- that should be your top option.

Internet providers in Seattle FAQs

What's the cheapest internet in Seattle? On the surface, it's a close race between Astound Broadband, Xfinity and Ziply Fiber. Each provider offers a cheap internet plan at $20. Each provider's cheapest plan features a different speed. Xfinity offers 75Mbps for a $20-per-month fee. Astound Broadband is a bit more expensive but also faster, featuring a download speed of 300Mbps for $20 per month. Ziply Fiber's lowest plan tier features a maximum download speed of 100Mbps for $20, so that's the cheapest. Show more

Can you get fiber internet in Seattle? Yes. Quantum Fiber and Ziply Fiber offer 100% fiber-optic internet plans featuring symmetrical download and upload speeds. However, Ziply Fiber doesn't exclusively offer fiber plans. It includes DSL connections within its network, so you must ensure your address is serviceable for higher-quality fiber internet, not just DSL. Show more