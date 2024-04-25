Best Internet Providers in Naperville, Illinois

What is the best internet provider in Seattle?
Quantum Fiber is the best internet provider overall for most households in Seattle. In addition to offering symmetrical speeds, unlimited data is included in the monthly cost. If service for Quantum Fiber isn't available at your address, Astound Broadband, T-Mobile and Xfinity are also solid options.
We've also found the top options for the cheapest and fastest plans. Seattle's most affordable internet service provider is a tie between Ziply Fiber and Xfinity, each offering a broadband plan for $20 per month. Ziply Fiber's plan features 100 megabits per second download speeds, while Xfinity's Connect plan falls just shy of that at 75Mbps. The fastest internet you'll find in Seattle is Ziply Fiber's 50 gigabit per second plan, costing a hefty $900 monthly. If that's more speed than you need, Ziply and Xfinity also offer a 10Gbps tier, which is more than enough speed to power most households.
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Seattle across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Seattle. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services.
To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.
Best internet in Seattle, Washington
Quantum Fiber
Best fiber internet in Seattle, WA
Our take - CenturyLink and Quantum Fiber are owned by the same company (Lumen Technologies), yet most residents are more familiar with CenturyLink. All Lumen fiber service in the area now falls under the Quantum Fiber brand. According to the Federal Communication Commission's data, you'll still find CenturyLink DSL connections in many areas across the city, perhaps as much as 50% in some areas. You'll find a quality broadband offering if you can get Quantum Fiber service.
Astound Broadband
Best cheap internet in Seattle, WA
Our take - This cable internet provider is tough to beat for competitive starting rates.
T-Mobile Home Internet
Best fixed wireless internet in Seattle, WA
Our take - T-Mobile has been aggressively campaigning for its home internet product. Exhibit A: Its "Internet Freedom" push included the tagline, "Free yourself from internet BS." Customers seem to respond well too: T-Mobile Home Internet was tops among all non-fiber providers in the ACSI survey of Americans' satisfaction with their ISPs.
Xfinity
Broadest coverage in Seattle, WA
Our take - You'll have to look far and wide before finding a provider that offers as many options as Xfinity, Comcast's cable internet service. Xfinity also does well in customer satisfaction surveys. It scored two points above the industry average in the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index report and finished above average in three of four regions in the J.D. Power study for 2023.
Seattle internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|
Astound Broadband
Read full review
|Cable
|$20-$55
|300-1,500Mbps
|None
|Varies; 500GB-1TB or unlimited
|None
|7
|
CenturyLink
Read full review
|DSL
|$55
|10-100Mbps
|$15 modem
|None
|None
|6.7
|
Google Fiber Webpass
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$63-$70
|1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.5
|Quantum Fiber
|Fiber
|$50-$75
|500-940Mbps (varies by location)
|None
|None
|None
|6.7
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans)
|80-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
|
Xfinity
Read full review
|Cable
|$20-$300
|75-10,000Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|1.2TB
|1-2 years for some plans
|7
|Ziply Fiber
|DSL/Fiber
|$20-$900
|100-50,000Mbps
|$12
|None
|None
|7.2
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
Other available internet providers in Seattle
- Google Fiber Webpass: Don't be confused by the fiber in the name. This is a fixed-wireless option from Google Fiber that's focused solely on apartment buildings. Although it's not fiber internet, it's still plenty zippy: It offers symmetrical gigabit speeds for $70 a month (or an average of $63 a month if you sign up for the yearly plan via a full, $750 upfront payment). Webpass also features free installation, unlimited data and no equipment fees. If your building cannot support the full gig speeds, Webpass will reduce the pricing. You can find Google Fiber Webpass within Seattle city limits, including the Belltown, Capitol Hill, First Hill, Fremont, Queen Anne and Uptown neighborhoods.
- Satellite internet: This always feels like cheating, but it must be said that no matter the city or area in which you live in the US, this mode of internet connectivity is always an option. Is it a great option for Seattle residents? If you live in the city, no. You'll have much faster and cheaper choices available to you. Even areas south of Tacoma or north of Everett should have some viable alternatives, but if you find yourself in a rural town with limited options, you might consider it. Hughesnet and Viasat will be your top picks, although both require you to commit to a two-year contract. A more intriguing possibility is Starlink, which just became available in the area in 2023. It features faster download speeds and no term agreement.
- Verizon 5G Home Internet: Why choose Verizon's fixed wireless home internet product over T-Mobile Home Internet? On the plus side, it has a much faster average download speed (300Mbps) than T-Mobile. If you're among eligible Verizon Wireless subscribers, it's cheaper too, with the same "all-in" approach where equipment, installation and fees are all covered in your flat monthly rate. Where it falls short of T-Mobile is availability. Its heavy reliance on its 5G network -- T-Mobile uses its 4G LTE network more aggressively, in addition to 5G, to boost its coverage territory -- means it doesn't quite hit the same reach.
- Ziply Fiber: Despite being relatively new to the game -- it launched services in the middle of 2020 -- Ziply Fiber is a viable option if you're eligible for its fiber internet, which boasts unlimited data and no long-term contract requirements. However, despite its name, some of its footprint includes the much slower DSL type. A Ziply spokesperson tells CNET that the company is actively building a fiber alternative for those communities, including over 112 projects in Seattle and the greater Northwest. Also, Ziply Fiber is rolling out several multi-gigabit plans, including 10Gbps and 50Gbps options. Confirmed cities around Seattle where multi-gig plans are currently available include Bellevue, Bothell, Brier, Edmonds, Everett, Kenmore, Kirkland, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, Redmond, Shoreline, Snohomish and Woodinville.
Cheap internet options in Seattle
The average price for internet service in Seattle is just under $42 per month. If you're looking for a cheaper internet plan, you'll find the lowest starting price of $20 a month shared by two providers: Xfinity and Ziply Fiber. Ziply Fiber features 100Mbps download speeds at that price point, while Xfinity starts at 75Mbps. Also, Xfinity's slightly slower plan has a data cap (1.2TB). Ziply Fiber, on the other hand, features unlimited data.
What’s the cheapest internet plan in Seattle?
|Provider
|Starting monthly price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|
Xfinity Connect
Read full review
|$20
|75Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|Ziply Fiber 100/100
|$20
|100Mbps
|$12
|
Astound Broadband 300
Read full review
|$20
|300Mbps
|None
|Quantum Fiber 500
|$50
|500Mbps
|None
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|$60 ($40 for eligible mobile customers)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|$50 ($35 for eligible mobile customers)
|300Mbps
|None
|
Google Fiber Webpass
Read full review
|$70
|1,000Mbps
|None
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How to find internet deals and promotions in Seattle
The best internet deals and top promotions in Seattle depend on the discounts available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
Seattle internet providers, such as Astound Broadband, T-Mobile, Ziply Fiber and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, including CenturyLink, Quantum Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.
How fast is Seattle broadband?
Seattle isn't in the espresso lane when it comes to high-speed internet options. Though the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue region is among the country's top 20 most populous metro areas, it could muster only a 97th-place finish among the fastest cities in the US for broadband. It ranked just below Denver and above Atlanta, with a median download speed of just under 118Mbps.
If you're searching for the speediest internet in the Seattle area, Ziply Fiber takes the gold with its 50Gbps (50,000Mbps) plan for $900 monthly. Ziply and Xfinity also offer 10,000Mbps options, which is still incredibly fast for home broadband.
Fastest internet plans in Seattle
|Provider
|Starting monthly price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Data cap
|Connection type
|Ziply Fiber 50 Gig
|$900
|50,000Mbps
|50,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Xfinity Gigabit Pro
Read full review
|$300
|10,000Mbps (available only in select areas)
|10,000Mbps
|None
|Cable
|Ziply Fiber 10 Gig
|$300
|10,000Mbps
|10,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Ziply Fiber 5 Gig
|$120
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Xfinity Gigabit X2
Read full review
|$120
|2,000Mbps
|200Mbps
|1.2TB
|Cable
|Ziply Fiber 2 Gig
|$70 ($90 after 12 months)
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Astound Broadband/Wave
Read full review
|$55
|1,500Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Cable
|
Xfinity Gigabit Extra
Read full review
|$80
|1,200Mbps
|200Mbps
|1.2TB
|Cable
|
Google Fiber Webpass
Read full review
|$70
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fixed wireless
|
Xfinity Gigabit
Read full review
|$75
|1,000Mbps
|35Mbps
|1.2TB
|Cable
|
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
Read full review
|$70 ($45 for eligible mobile customers)
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fixed wireless
|Ziply Fiber Gig
|$60 ($85 after 12 months)
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Quantum Fiber
|$75
|940Mbps
|940Mbps
|None
|Fiber
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
Internet providers in popular cities near Seattle
- Best internet providers in Bellingham, WA
- Best internet providers in Bend, OR
- Best internet providers in Boise, ID
- Best internet providers in Eugene, OR
- Best internet providers in Idaho Falls, ID
- Best internet providers in Portland, OR
- Best internet providers in Salem, OR
- Best internet providers in Spokane, WA
- Best internet providers in Tacoma, WA
- Best internet providers in Vancouver, WA
See all results for internet providers in Washington
What's a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities all at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Seattle
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. What's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.
It doesn't end there: We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
What’s the final word on internet providers in Seattle?
If you've been keeping up with CNET's coverage of the best internet providers across the country -- and I certainly hope you have -- you may have noticed fewer options in Seattle than in other big US cities. On the other hand, Seattle can brag that it has cheaper internet options than most towns and more multi-gig providers. They're spread out throughout the area, but they're there. Xfinity's seven cable internet plans are the most widely available in Seattle. Still, Astound Broadband's four cable internet tiers are cheaper and don't require you to sign a contract to get the lowest price. As we always say, if you're serviceable for fiber internet -- and in Seattle, that includes Quantum Fiber, Ziply Fiber or, in rarer cases, Xfinity's Gigabit Pro plan -- that should be your top option.
Internet providers in Seattle FAQs
What's the cheapest internet in Seattle?
On the surface, it's a close race between Astound Broadband, Xfinity and Ziply Fiber. Each provider offers a cheap internet plan at $20. Each provider's cheapest plan features a different speed. Xfinity offers 75Mbps for a $20-per-month fee. Astound Broadband is a bit more expensive but also faster, featuring a download speed of 300Mbps for $20 per month. Ziply Fiber's lowest plan tier features a maximum download speed of 100Mbps for $20, so that's the cheapest.
Can you get fiber internet in Seattle?
Yes. Quantum Fiber and Ziply Fiber offer 100% fiber-optic internet plans featuring symmetrical download and upload speeds. However, Ziply Fiber doesn't exclusively offer fiber plans. It includes DSL connections within its network, so you must ensure your address is serviceable for higher-quality fiber internet, not just DSL.
Which provider offers the fastest internet plan in Seattle?
The fastest residential internet provider in Seattle city limits is Ziply Fiber, offering 50,000Mbps of symmetrical speed for $900 a month. Ziply and Xfinity also offer a 10Gbps plan, both costing $300 per month. Since most of Xfinity's network is a hybrid fiber-cable connection, you'll need to contact Comcast Xfinity (and schedule a site survey) to determine if your address is eligible for the plan. For most residents in the greater Seattle area, Ziply Fiber's 50Gbps or 10Gbps plan may be more accessible.
