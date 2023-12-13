Best Internet Providers in Missoula, Montana

What is the best internet provider in Missoula?

Spectrum is the best internet provider in Missoula. It has the lowest starting prices and is the only cable or fiber connection widely available in the city. Spectrum’s prices increase significantly after a year or two, but it doesn’t require a contract, so you can switch providers if a better option comes along. (TDS began building a fiber-optic network in Missoula in March 2023.)

Blackfoot Communications offers the fastest internet plans in Missoula -- its fiber plans top out at 1,000Mbps download and 500Mbps upload speed -- but it’s not widely available throughout the city. T-Mobile Home Internet is another good backup option if you can get it. Its speeds aren’t quite as fast as Spectrum’s or Blackfoot’s, but it includes a price-lock guarantee, and customers have generally been pleased with the service.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Missoula across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Missoula. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Missoula, Montana

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Missoula, MT Our take - Spectrum has a bit of an internet monopoly in Missoula. It's the only cable internet in the area, and Missoula's fiber providers don't have widespread coverage in the city. Still, Spectrum is a decent option as your default, and it's available almost everywhere. You'll want to look out for price hikes -- after one or two years, Spectrum increases your rates by as much as $35 a month. Read full review. Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $60 - $130 per month Blackfoot Communications Fastest internet in Missoula, MT Our take - Blackfoot offers fiber and DSL internet in Missoula, but fiber is the only option worth considering. It's not widely available in the city -- coverage is limited to a handful of neighborhoods and apartment complexes -- but if you can get it, Blackfoot has the fastest speeds in the area. Because it uses fiber-optic instead of copper cables like Spectrum, Blackfoot can provide much faster upload speeds, which is useful for online gaming and videoconferencing. Key Info No data caps

no contracts

no contracts

no equipment fee

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Missoula, MT Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet is another good alternative, offering wireless internet to 32% of Missoula residents, according to FCC data. It's not quite as fast as Spectrum or Blackfoot, but T-Mobile's terms are extremely customer-friendly: there are no equipment fees, and your price will never go up. That transparency has helped earn T-Mobile the highest score of any non-fiber ISP in the American Customer Satisfaction Index's most recent survey. Read full review. Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Show more details Show more details

Missoula internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Blackfoot Communications Fiber $60-$130 100-1,000Mbps None None None N/A CenturyLink DSL $50 3-30Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Spectrum Cable $30-$90 100-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4

What's the cheapest internet plan in Missoula? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Spectrum Internet 100 $30 100Mbps $5 (optional) Spectrum Internet $50 300Mbps $5 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None

How to find internet deals and promotions in Missoula

The best internet deals and top promotions in Missoula depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Missoula internet providers, such as Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including T-Mobile Home Internet and Blackfoot Communications, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Missoula Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Blackfoot Communications $130 1,000Mbps 500Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig $90 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Missoula

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Missoula FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Missoula? Spectrum is the best internet service provider in Missoula, offering the lowest prices and broadest coverage by far. Spectrum’s prices increase significantly after a year or two, but it’s the only option for high-speed internet at most homes in Missoula.

Is fiber internet available in Missoula? Yes, fiber internet is available to 22% of Missoula residents, according to FCC data. Blackfoot Communications is the most prominent fiber provider in the area, but Quantum Fiber also services some addresses in Missoula.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Missoula? Spectrum is the cheapest internet provider in Missoula, offering plans starting at $30 a month.