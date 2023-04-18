Taxes 2023 Cheat SheetTry CNET Daily Deals TextsApple's India AmbitionsDon't Let Allergies Ruin SpringBest CD RatesTop Solar CompaniesBest Smart TVsBest Satellite Internet
Best Internet Providers in Minneapolis

Are you looking for the fastest, cheapest or best all-around internet service providers in Minneapolis? CNET has got you covered.

Stephen J. Bronner
6 min read
    Table of contents
    Xfinity - Best overall internet provider in Minneapolis
    • Prices from $20 - $300 per month
    • Speeds from 75 - 6,000Mbps
    • Data caps on some plans
    CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber - Best fiber internet provider in Minneapolis
    • Prices from $30 - $70 per month
    • Speeds from 200 - 940Mbps
    • Unlimited data
    USI - Best internet provider in Minneapolis (if it's available to you)
    • Prices from $60 - $299 per month
    • Speeds from 500 - 10,000Mbps
    • Unlimited data
    The weather is not the only chilly thing in Minneapolis. While residents of Mill City embrace its cold winters, with temperatures occasionally dipping into the negatives, they'd likely give the cold shoulder to the city placing 90th on Ookla's ranking for internet speeds among the 100 most populated cities in the US. That isn't to say that Minneapolis doesn't have choices for high-speed internet -- the options are just limited, mostly to Comcast's Xfinity and CenturyLink (aka Quantum Fiber).

    Along with Xfinity and CenturyLink, many Minneapolis residents can access T-Mobile's 5G offering and satellite internet providers Viasat and HughesNet. A smaller portion of people in the city has access to Mediacom's internet offering, along with USI, the latter of which is beloved by its customers and is ranked by Ookla as the fastest provider in the area with median download speeds of just over 230Mbps.

    Best internet providers in the City of Lakes

    Your choice of internet provider will mainly come down to where you live, but it's important to consider the options, if you have any. So let's compare the internet service providers available to Minneapolis residents regarding pricing, speeds, connection types and service terms.

    Xfinity Logo
    Sarah Tew/CNET

    Xfinity

    Best overall internet provider in Minneapolis

    Product details
    Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers

    Available in almost the entire city, Xfinity's cable internet offers the most diverse array of options in terms of speed and cost. Prices start at $25 per month for the 200Mbps Connect More plan and go up to $70 per month for the fastest speed of 1,200Mbps (those prices exclude taxes and fees and are priced for the first 24 months). A $20 monthly 75Mbps plan is also available to those who sign a one-year contract. 

    Xfinity's more affordable plans, at $20, $25 or $40 a month -- the latter two include Wi-Fi equipment -- are capped at 1.2TB of data per month. The pricier options allow for unlimited data as well. Xfinity may not provide the best value in Minneapolis, as USI's $70 1-gig plan is the one to beat, but it's the most prevalent service in the city with the most plan choices.

    Read our Xfinity home internet review.

    CenturyLink logo on a phone screen
    Sarah Tew/CNET

    CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber

    Best fiber internet provider in Minneapolis

    Product details
    Price range $30 - $70 per month Speed range 200 - 940Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included with gigabit tier

    Minneapolis residents are among the fifth of CenturyLink's customer base to have access to its fiber internet. It's a good option if it's available to you -- there's no explicit coverage area map for Minneapolis, but about 87% of city addresses can access the service. CenturyLink (known as Quantum Fiber in some locations) offers two options: 200Mbps for $30 a month with a monthly $15 modem lease (or bring your own) and 940Mbps for $70 a month with a free modem (tax and fees not included). Both plans offer unlimited data. 

    Where CenturyLink beats out Xfinity is on price. Comcast may raise your rates after 24 months, but with CenturyLink, you'll likely still pay the same monthly rate over time. (One more thing to note: The company was found charging more to those in redlined areas of Minneapolis, as reported by The Markup.)

    Read our CenturyLink home internet review.

    USI Internet logo
    USI

    USI

    Best internet provider in Minneapolis (if it's available to you)

    Product details
    Price range $60 - $299 per month Speed range 500 - 10,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, no set-up fees

    USI, a regional fiber internet provider in Minneapolis, is beloved by those in its coverage map (mostly those who live around Bde Maka Ska and Lake Harriet and the areas east and northeast of the lakes to the Mississippi River). As one Redditor said, "USI is still the best option by a mile. If it's available in your area, snap it up." 

    USI plans do not require contracts or fees, and all plans feature unlimited data. It has three tiers: 500Mbps for $60 a month, 1 gig for $70 and a rocket-fueled 10 gigs for $299. USI recommends customers use their own routers but also allows you to lease one for an additional $10 monthly.

    Internet providers in Minneapolis overview

    ProviderInternet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
    CenturyLink DSL/fiber$30-$70200-940Mbps$15 (lower tier plan)NoneNone6.7
    Comcast Xfinity Cable$25-$80200-1,200MbpsNoneNoneNone7
    HughesNet Satellite$65-$17525Mbps$15 a month or $450 one-time purchase15-200GB24 months5.7
    Mediacom Xtream Cable$30-$90100-1,000Mbps$13 modem rental (skippable)200-6,000GBNone6.4
    T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless$50 33-182MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
    USI Fiber$60-$299500Mbps-10Gbps$10 router (skippable)NoneNoneN/A
    Viasat Satellite$70-$30025-100Mbps$13 a month or $299 one-time purchase40-300GBTwo years6.1
    Show more (2 items)

    All available Minneapolis residential internet providers

    Although Minneapolis residents ostensibly have a handful of options for internet providers, the choice will mostly come down to Xfinity or CenturyLink. Along with these options are regional favorite USI and satellite internet providers HughesNet and Viasat.

    • HughesNet: This satellite internet service is only available at speeds of 25Mbps, and it's fairly pricey, with the cheapest option available for $65 with a two-year contract and equipment fees.
    • Mediacom: The cable company's Xtream internet offering is only available to a fifth of Minneapolis residents. Prices start at $30 and go up to $90, with speeds ranging from 100Mbps to 1Gbps.
    • T-Mobile Home Internet: Some Minneapolis residents may have access to T-Mobile's home broadband option. It's available for $50 (with autopay) and offers speeds up to 182Mbps.
    • Viasat: The satellite internet company's monthly prices start at $70 and go up to $300, with speeds ranging from 25 to 100Mbps based on the plan.
    Minneapolis' Arch Bridge with the city skyline in the distance against a blue sky.
    Bradley Olson/EyeEm/Getty Images

    Minneapolis internet details at a glance

    Minneapolis doesn't have many options when it comes to internet providers, with only two major players, Xfinity and CenturyLink, available to most people. Some City of Lakes residents have access to smaller ISPs and satellite internet providers.

    Pricing details on Minneapolis home internet service

    Minneapolis residents should expect to pay $47 on average for baseline internet service, although cheaper options are available through CenturyLink, Comcast and Mediacom. 

    Cheap internet options in the Minneapolis metro area

    If you're looking for the cheapest internet service in Minneapolis, look no further than Xfinity's $20 Connect (75Mbps) plan. Note, however, that this cheaper plan requires a one-year contract. For just $5 more (for the first two years), Xfinity offers a 200Mbps plan without a contract. CenturyLink also offers a $30 plan for the same speed but charges $15 a month to lease Wi-Fi equipment (unless you bring your own).

    What's the cheapest internet plan in Minneapolis?

    Provider Starting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment feeContract
    Xfinity Connect $20 75MbpsNoneOne year
    Xfinity Connect More $25 200MbpsNoneNone
    CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber $30 200Mbps$15 None
    Mediacom Xtream $30 100Mbps$13 modem rental (skippable)None
    T-Mobile Home Internet $50 33MbpsNoneNone
    USI $60 500Mbps$10 router (skippable)None
    HughesNet $65 25Mbps$15 or $450 one-time purchaseTwo years
    Viasat $70 25Mbps$13 or $299 one-time purchaseTwo years
    Show more (4 items)

    Here are the internet speeds you can find in Minneapolis

    Apologies to Prince, but perhaps the slower median internet speeds in his home city are why doves cry. Ookla estimates Minneapolis' median download speed to be approximately 157Mbps, with median upload speeds of just over 35Mbps. That's slightly behind Fort Wayne, Indiana's median download speed of about 159Mbps and ahead of Boise, Idaho's 156Mbps. Minneapolis' Twin City, Saint Paul, ranked only slightly behind the former at 92nd on the Ookla list, with median download speeds of 156Mbps but with uploads trailing behind at about 18Mbps. 

    Download speeds

    Minneapolis - 129 Mbps
    MN - 132 Mbps
    US - 133 Mbps

    Upload speeds

    Minneapolis - 45 Mbps
    MN - 40 Mbps
    US - 46 Mbps
    *Data sourced from M-LAB speed tests taken by real users in Minneapolis.

    With that said, speeds approaching 1Gbps are available for those willing to pay more per month, and those willing to shell out hundreds have access to an almost-unimaginable high-speed plan from USI.

    Fastest internet providers in the City of Lakes

    If you're looking for blazingly fast internet in Minneapolis, USI offers a 10-gig plan for $299 that it describes as "so insanely fast we don't even know how to explain it." (You'll have to be in USI's coverage area to access this service.) For most City of Lakes residents looking for speed, CenturyLink and Xfinity offer plans that top out at 940Mbps and 1,200Mbps, respectively.

    What are the fastest internet plans in Minneapolis?

    Provider Max download speedMax upload speedStarting priceData capContract
    USI 10 Gig 10Gbps10Gbps$299 NoneNone
    Comcast Xfinity Gigabit Extra 1,200Mbps35Mbps$80 NoneNone
    USI 1 Gig 1,000Mbps1,000Mbps$70 NoneNone
    Mediacom Xtream 1,000Mbps50Mbps$90 6,000GBNone
    CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber 940Mbps940Mbps$70 NoneNone
    Comcast Xfinity Gigabit 1,000Mbps35Mbps$60 NoneNone
    Show more (2 items)

    What's the final word on internet providers in Minneapolis?

    Minneapolis doesn't rank high in terms of the median internet speeds on Ookla's most populous cities list, but options exist based on where you live in the City of Lakes. If you live within USI's coverage area, it comes highly recommended by its customers. For everyone else, it'll mostly boil down to a choice between Xfinity and CenturyLink.

    Internet providers in Minneapolis FAQs

    Which is the best internet service provider in Minneapolis?

    The best internet service provider in Minneapolis will depend on where you live and what services are available to you. Most city residents can get internet through Comcast or CenturyLink, which offer comparable speeds and pricing. Many people heartily recommend regional provider USI if you live within its service area.

    Is fiber internet available in Minneapolis?

    Yes. Fiber internet is available in Minneapolis. It is offered by both CenturyLink and USI. Plans start at $30 and $60 for each company, respectively.

    Who is the cheapest internet provider in Minneapolis?

    The cheapest internet provider in Minneapolis is Comcast, which offers Xfinity's $20 per month plan with a one-year contract. For $5 more, you can get Xfinity's contract-free 200Mbps plan. CenturyLink's 200mbps plan costs just slightly more than that with a $30 price tag. Just note this plan charges $15 a month to lease a modem (or $200 to buy outright) if you don't bring your own, but the price is likely to stay in place after Comcast raises your rate. 

    Which internet provider in Minneapolis offers the fastest plan?

    Some residents of Minneapolis have access to the almost unheard speed of 10 gigs from regional provider USI. This beats out Xfinity's fastest offering of 6Gbps. USI's 10Gbps plan comes with a cost, however, with a hefty monthly charge of $299. But then, what can't you do with such fast speeds?

    Should I choose Xfinity or CenturyLink?

    Xfinity is a cable internet provider with one of the widest ranges of plan options available among ISPs. On the other hand, CenturyLink offers DSL and fiber plans, depending on your location. If DSL is your only CenturyLink option, then Xfinity wins, hands down. But if CenturyLink fiber is available to you, it's a much closer battle. For more specific details, check out CNET's CenturyLink vs. Xfinity guide comparing the two most common internet providers in Minneapolis.

