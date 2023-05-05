Best Internet Providers in Milwaukee

The Brew City offers high-speed internet and broadband options with no contracts, reasonable pricing, unlimited data and fiber availability.
As someone born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (I spent the first 34 years of my life there), I know from experience the two primary internet service providers are AT&T and Spectrum. I've used both and have seen the pros and cons of each. Our pick for best overall among internet service providers in Milwaukee goes to AT&T for faster speeds and fiber internet availability while offering similar pricing to our second-place provider, Spectrum.
Good internet speeds, fair pricing, wide availability and strong customer service are essential when we spend a lot of time online. Whether you work remotely, surf the web for pleasure or have children that scream when the internet is not working properly, Milwaukee has several options. AT&T and Spectrum may be the primary options consumers in Milwaukee choose, but other providers such as HughesNet, T-Mobile, Viasat, Verizon and EarthLink exist.
When deciding on the best internet service provider in Milwaukee for you, explore the options we provide in this guide to ensure you get the best home internet service for your needs and budget.
The best Milwaukee internet service providers come down to availability in your area and what you're looking for in your home. The internet providers listed below were chosen due to their availability in most parts of Milwaukee, plan and speed options, pricing and overall value.
AT&T Fiber offers the best plan variety and value of any major Milwaukee area internet service provider. AT&T Fiber offers upload and download speeds faster than the other service providers in Milwaukee, up to 5,000Mbps.
Availability: AT&T offers internet service in most areas of Milwaukee. However, you'll need to make sure you can access AT&T Fiber. More than half of Milwaukee consumers can access AT&T Internet, the company's DSL option and less desirable service.
Plans and pricing: You'll have up to five plans with AT&T Fiber. Pricing for these plans ranges from $55 to $180 per month for speeds of 300Mbps up to 5Gbps.
Fees and service details: AT&T Fiber plans do not have equipment fees or an annual contract. Conversely, AT&T's DSL plans have a 1.5TB data cap and a price increase after one year. But AT&T Fiber features unlimited data and no set price increase after 12 months.
Charter Communications' internet service has an impressive near-100% availability in Milwaukee, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Spectrum offers three plans in Milwaukee ranging from $50 for 300Mbps to $90 a month for 1Gbps.
Availability: One of Spectrum's features is its near-total availability in Milwaukee. It's easy to sign up for the internet service, transfer it if you move, and know you can get coverage anywhere in the city.
Plans and pricing: Spectrum internet speeds range from 300 to 940Mbps. Plans start at $50 to $90 a month.
Fees and service details: Spectrum plans have no data caps, contract requirements and a free modem. However, you'll pay $5 monthly for a router rental (or you can provide your own).
Milwaukee's major internet service providers cover much of the city. Still, you may live in a rural portion of the greater Milwaukee area, such as near the border of Milwaukee and Racine. You might need a wireless connection, and Verizon offers Milwaukee's best 5G wireless internet service.
Availability: Verizon has great 5G availability in Milwaukee. However, just because you can get Verizon 5G cell service doesn't mean you'll be eligible for its 5G home internet. You must plug in your home address on Verizon's check availability site.
Plans and pricing: Verizon 5G Home Internet comes in two plans: Verizon 5G Home and Verizon 5G Home Plus. Speeds range from 85 to 300Mbps for 5G Home and 300 to 1,000Mbps for 5G Home Plus. Those plans' prices are $50 to $70 per month, respectively.
Fees and service details: Verizon 5G Home Internet aims for simplicity. All equipment, taxes and fees are included in the monthly price. Plus, customers do not have to sign an annual contract. You receive unlimited data and get a price guarantee of two or three years, depending on your chosen plan.
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|AT&T
|DSL/fiber
|$55-$180
|10-5,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|HughesNet
|Satellite
|$50-$174
|25Mbps
|Free modem; $5 router
|100 GB
|Two-years
|5.7
|Spectrum
|Cable
|$50-$90
|300-940Mbps
|Free modem; $5 router
|None
|None
|7.2
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50
|33-182Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70
|85-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
|Viasat
|Satellite
|$70-$300
|12-150Mbps
|None
|40 GB
|None
|6.1
Internet service providers in Milwaukee range from large telecom companies to satellite providers. When deciding which internet service provider to choose, knowing your options and how to get the fastest and most reliable service for your home is important.
Earthlink is available in 45% of Milwaukee, has speeds up to 5,000Mbps, and has DSL, fiber and satellite connections.
T-Mobile Home Internet is also available in Milwaukee. It has one plan for $50 a month and speeds ranging from 33Mbps to 182Mbps.
Viasat is a satellite internet connection available to 99% of Milwaukee. It has rates ranging from $70 to $300 a month, with available speeds of 12Mbps to 150Mbps.
Milwaukee has several DSL, fiber and satellite internet offerings for home internet service. Multiple ISPs in Milwaukee have availability throughout the city.
The average starting price for home internet service in Milwaukee is just over $54 monthly. HughesNet, Spectrum, T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet all tie for the lowest starting price at $50 per month.
As mentioned above, the cheapest internet plan in the area is a tie between HughesNet, Spectrum, T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet. However, if you bundle eligible cell phone plans, you can get Verizon 5G Home for $25 per month and T-Mobile Home Internet for $30 monthly. In addition, eligible low-income households can get a $30 per month discount on their broadband service through the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program.
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|Contract
|Spectrum
|$50
|300Mbps
|Free modem; $5 router
|None
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|$50
|115Mbps
|None
|None
|HughesNet
|$50
|25Mbps
|None
|None
|Verizon 5G
|$50
|400Mbps
|$5 router
|None
|AT&T Fiber
|$55
|300Mbps
|None
|None
|Viasat
|$70
|12Mbps
|None
|None
Speed test results for the Brew City put the median fixed download speed at 220Mbps. Remember that several factors go into speed test results, such as the time of day it's run and whether you run it from an ethernet connection or using your Wi-Fi.
Download speeds
Upload speeds
Several internet service providers in Milwaukee offer fast speeds throughout the city. Spectrum offers speeds up to 1Gbps, with AT&T's Fiber offerings featuring up to 5Gbps in some areas. These speeds allow you to work remotely, game online and have multiple people on the network streaming.
|Provider
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Starting price
|Data cap
|Contract
|AT&T Fiber 5000
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|$180
|None
|None
|AT&T Fiber 2000
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|$110
|None
|None
|AT&T Fiber 1000
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|$80
|None
|None
|Verizon 5G Home Plus
|1,000Mbps
|50Mbps
|$70
|None
|None
|Spectrum 1 Gig
|940Mbps
|35Mbps
|$90
|None
|None
Many fast, affordable and available options exist throughout the city of Milwaukee. Most importantly, you can find home internet plans without contracts or data caps -- AT&T, Spectrum, T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet.
Overall, AT&T Fiber offers the best home internet service in Milwaukee. Where available, the company's plans offer speeds from 300Mbps to 5Gbps. The service also boasts no annual contracts and no additional equipment rental charges.
Yes. Fiber internet is available in the area with AT&T. Plan options range from $55 to $180 a month, and the speeds run up to 5Gbps.
At face value, four providers tie for the cheapest internet plan: HughesNet, Spectrum, T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet. But T-Mobile and Verizon knock those prices down if you bundle home internet service with particular cell phone plans. Eligible customers could get Verizon 5G Home for $25 per month and T-Mobile Home Internet for $30 monthly.
AT&T Fiber offers the fastest internet speeds in Milwaukee. You can purchase a plan of 5Gbps for $180 a month.
Milwaukee offers free Wi-Fi in its parks using the "City of Milwaukee Wi-Fi" network. There is no free Wi-Fi in your home, however. You'll need to purchase an internet plan with one of the providers mentioned in this guide.
