Best Internet Providers in Miami Beach, Florida

What is the best internet provider in Miami Beach?

For most households in Miami Beach, Breezeline is the best internet service provider because of its wide coverage, low prices and gigabit speeds. However, if this provider isn’t available at your location, AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet are solid alternatives for home internet.

Breezeline also offers one of the cheapest plans in the area, tied with Xfinity. Although both ISPs offer a $20 per month plan, Breezeline reaches speeds up to 100 megabits per second, whereas Xfinity only hits 75Mbps. If you have a need for speed, consider AT&T Fiber, which offers plans as fast as 2 and 5 gigabits per second.

Best internet in Miami Beach, Florida

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $60 per month Breezeline Best internet provider in Miami Beach, FL Our take - With availability to 96% of Miami Beach residents, Breezeline offers speeds from 100-1,000Mbps for $20-$60. Customers won't have to worry about data caps or contracts, and a $15 monthly fee is only required if you don't provide your own equipment. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Fastest internet in Miami Beach, FL Our take - Although this provider serves over 86% of Miami Beach, only select households will be eligible for AT&T Fiber. Many residents will be stuck with AT&T's DSL service, which offers much slower speeds. If you can get AT&T Fiber, it's a great option for speedy internet, offering two of the fastest plans in the area and simple service details. Read full review Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless in Miami Beach, FL Our take - In addition to providing mobile service across the country, T-Mobile offers home broadband over a 5G network. T-Mobile Home Internet costs a flat price of $50 per month, with no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. Speeds will vary depending on your location, but most customers can expect speeds between 75-245Mbps. Read full review Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Miami Beach internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet DSL $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Breezeline Cable $20-$60 100-1,000Mbps $15 (optional) None None N/A Google Fiber Webpass Fixed wireless $63-$70 1,000Mbps None None 1 year for cheaper cost 7.5 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$100 75-2,000Mbps $15 (optional) 1.2TB on some plans None 7 Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Miami Beach

The best internet deals and top promotions in Miami Beach depend on the discounts available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Miami Beach internet providers, such as Breezeline and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Miami Beach

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

Internet providers in Miami Beach FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Miami Beach? Breezeline is Miami Beach’s best internet provider. Breezeline provides service to most households in the area and offers reasonable prices on all its plans.

Is fiber internet available in Miami Beach? Yes. Although AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber provider in Miami Beach, select households can access fiber connectivity through Breezeline or Xfinity, too.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Miami Beach? Breezeline and Xfinity tie for the cheapest service in Miami Beach: $20 per month for 100Mbps and 75Mbps, respectively.