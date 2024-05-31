Best Internet Providers in McAllen, Texas

What is the best internet provider in McAllen?

Spectrum is the best internet service provider overall for most households in McAllen because of its wide coverage. AT&T Fiber or Verizon 5G Home Internet are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area. Also, keep an eye out for Vexus Fiber and Austin Fiber Optics, two ISPs that are expanding in McAllen.

If you’re hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds, we’ve also got that info. The cheapest internet in McAllen is essentially a tie between the entry-level plans from Spectrum, Vexus Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet, all of which cost $50 per month. The fastest internet speed in McAllen comes from AT&T Fiber and Vexus Fiber, which offer 5,000Mbps plans but with very limited availability across town.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in McAllen across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in McAllen. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month; a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in McAllen, Texas

Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $80 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in McAllen, TX Our take - Coverage is the main reason cable ISP Spectrum is the top dog in McAllen. It reaches more homes than any of the wired competition. Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Availability Spectrum has McAllen covered. It reaches nearly 90% of homes, according to the Federal Communications Commission National Broadband Map. Plans and pricing Spectrum plans start at $50 monthly for 300Mbps downloads. The middle tier is 500Mbps for $70 per month, and the top end is 1,000Mbps for $80. Those are introductory prices for the first year or two. After that, your monthly rate will jump. The 300Mbps plan, for example, has a standard rate of $80 per month. Fees and service details All plans come with a free modem. You can rent a router for $7 per month or provide your own. There's a $30 self-installation activation fee. It's $65 if you need professional installation. There are no data caps or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best fiber internet in McAllen, TX Our take - Straightforward plans and symmetrical speeds set AT&T Fiber apart from the competition. Its lack of widespread availability is why it didn't top our best ISP list for McAllen. Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Availability AT&T Fiber's network is sparse and patchwork across McAllen. Some areas of note are around Gray East and West Colonia and around Dove Avenue and North 29th Street. Run your address to check for service and ensure you can get fiber, not AT&T's older DSL network. Plans and pricing Plans kick off at $55 per month for 300Mbps and go up to $250 monthly for 5,000Mbps. Check out the gig plan at $80 per month for a good value option that still delivers plenty of speed. Fees and service details AT&T Fiber keeps things simple with no data caps, equipment fees or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless in McAllen, TX Our take - If fiber doesn't reach your home and you're not happy with Spectrum, check into 5G home internet from Verizon or its rival, T-Mobile. Verizon has the potential for faster top speeds and it's a good deal if you bundle with a phone plan for home internet savings. Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Availability Verizon has solid 5G coverage across McAllen, but you'll need to run your address to see if a slot is open for the home internet service. Plans and pricing The 5G Home plan runs $50 per month (as low as $35 when bundled) for 100Mbps download speeds. The 5G Home Plus plan is $70 per month (as low as $45 when bundled) for a top speed of 300Mbps. Actual speeds may vary with location and network congestion. Fees and service details Equipment is included, and there are no data caps or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

Connection Fiber Speed range 400 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $70 per month Vexus Fiber Best potential in McAllen, TX Our take - It's early days for Vexus Fiber in McAllen, but the ISP has big plans to cover much of the city alongside other communities in the Rio Grande Valley. It could give Spectrum serious competition, but watch out for extra fees and small but steady price hikes over time. Availability The Vexus Fiber coverage map shows a small spot of service around Uptown. Most of McAllen is shown as a "future service area." Plans and pricing Based on regional offerings, look for plans starting at $40 monthly for 150Mbps. Need more? The 500Mbps plan is $45 per month, the 1,000Mbps plan is $50 per month, the 2,000Mbps plan is $90 per month, and the 5,000Mbps is $110 per month. Pricing is good for the first year. After that, it will climb over the next few years. Fees and service details There's an optional premium Wi-Fi upgrade for $10 per month for the lower-level plans or $15 per month for the faster speed tiers. Some plans are also saddled with a $10-per-month network access fee. You may also bump into a $50 installation fee, but look for a deal that gives you a discount. Be aware that if you accept a gift card and cancel before the first year ends, you'll be on the hook for repaying the gift card.

McAllen internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet

Read full review DSL $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB on most plans None 7.4 Spectrum

Read full review Cable $50-$80 100-1,000Mbps Free modem; $7 router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60-$70 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Vexus Fiber Fiber $40-$110 150-5,000Mbps $10-$15 (optional) None None N/A Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

Other available internet providers in McAllen

AT&T Internet: AT&T’s old-school DSL network reaches some homes in McAllen, but strongly consider fiber or cable before you sign up for it. Speeds top out at 100Mbps but may be much slower depending on your location. The plans cost $55 per month with no equipment fees or contracts. All but the 100Mbps plan have a 1.5TB data cap.

AT&T’s old-school DSL network reaches some homes in McAllen, but strongly consider fiber or cable before you sign up for it. Speeds top out at 100Mbps but may be much slower depending on your location. The plans cost $55 per month with no equipment fees or contracts. All but the 100Mbps plan have a 1.5TB data cap. Austin Fiber Optics : Local ISP Austin Fiber Optics recently expanded into residential broadband and plans to expand in McAllen. It will offer symmetrical plans at 400Mbps, 600Mbps and gig levels with no data caps. More fiber choices are always welcome, so keep an eye out for Austin Fiber Optics as it rolls out its home internet offerings.

: Local ISP Austin Fiber Optics recently expanded into residential broadband and plans to expand in McAllen. It will offer symmetrical plans at 400Mbps, 600Mbps and gig levels with no data caps. More fiber choices are always welcome, so keep an eye out for Austin Fiber Optics as it rolls out its home internet offerings. Satellite internet : Satellite internet from Starlink, Hughesnet or Viasat is best suited for rural or remote homes that don’t have a decent fiber, cable, DSL or fixed wireless internet connection. Satellite tends to be pricey and may have variable or slow speeds, so check into other ISPs first.

: Satellite internet from Starlink, Hughesnet or Viasat is best suited for rural or remote homes that don’t have a decent fiber, cable, DSL or fixed wireless internet connection. Satellite tends to be pricey and may have variable or slow speeds, so check into other ISPs first. T-Mobile Home Internet: The basic T-Mobile Home Internet plan costs $60 (as low as $40 when bundled) per month and offers typical speeds of 72-245Mbps. There are no data caps, equipment fees or contracts. T-Mobile has begun rolling out a Plus plan for $70 per month (as low as $50 when bundled). The Plus plan offers the same speeds but comes with a Wi-Fi Mesh system.

Denis Tangney Jr./Getty Images

Cheap internet options in McAllen

You won’t find much in the way of dirt-cheap internet in McAllen. Expect to pony up around $50 monthly for an entry-level plan from any major ISP. Spectrum will give you 300Mbps download speeds and Vexus charges $40 per month (but tacks on a $10-per-month network access fee) for 150Mbps symmetrical speeds. AT&T Fiber comes in with 300Mbps symmetrical for $55 per month. You may be able to squeeze a better deal out of Spectrum if you also have a fiber competitor at your home, but you’ll need to talk with Spectrum about that (and sharpen your negotiating skills). One way to lower your home internet bill is to check into bundling a phone plan with T-Mobile or Verizon’s 5G home internet service. With Verizon, you can knock your home internet bill down to as low as $35 per month.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in McAllen?

Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Vexus Fiber $40 150Mbps $10 (optional) Spectrum

Read full review $50 300Mbps Free modem; $7 router (optional) Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None AT&T Fiber

Read full review $55 300Mbps None AT&T Internet

Read full review $55 100Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

How to find internet deals and promotions in McAllen

The best internet deals and top promotions in McAllen depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

How many members of your household use the internet? 1-2 people

3-5 people

6-9 people

10+ people

3-5 people

6-9 people

10+ people Next

McAllen internet providers, such as Spectrum, T-Mobile Home Internet and Vexus Fiber, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, including AT&T Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is McAllen broadband?

McAllen delivered a nearly 291Mbps median fixed internet download speed in a recent Ookla speed test report. That reflects the widespread availability of Spectrum’s 300Mbps plan all over town. McAllen’s speeds are right in line with those of nearby Rio Grande Valley communities. It beats the Texas overall state average of about 256Mbps. Spectrum tops out at a gig for download speeds. Multi-gig plans are harder to find but look to AT&T Fiber or Vexus Fiber if they reach your address. The growth of Vexus will bring faster speeds to more residents.

Fastest internet plans in McAllen

Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection AT&T Fiber Internet 5000

Read full review $250 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Vexus Fiber Internet 5 Gig $110 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber Internet 2000

Read full review $150 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Vexus Fiber Internet 2 Gig $90 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber Internet 1000

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Vexus Fiber Internet 1 Gig $50 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Show more (2 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in McAllen

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. What's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in McAllen?

ISP availability is key in McAllen. If the fiber providers don’t reach your home, Spectrum is your best bet for solid speeds. Alternatively, look into Verizon or T-Mobile’s 5G home internet services, especially if you can bundle with a phone plan for savings. If you’re fortunate to have fiber, give weight to that option. You’ll get much faster uploads and the potential for speeds up to 5,000Mbps from AT&T Fiber or Vexus. Fiber expansion by Vexus will change the home internet landscape in McAllen, but it takes time to build out a new network.

Internet providers in McAllen FAQs

What is the cheapest internet provider in McAllen? Expect to pay around $50 per month for internet in McAllen. Spectrum offers 300Mbps, Vexus Fiber 150Mbps (the price includes a $10 network access fee), and Verizon 5G Home Internet offers speeds up to 100Mbps.

Which internet provider in McAllen offers the fastest plan? Though fiber availability is limited in McAllen, both AT&T Fiber and Vexus Fiber offer 5,000Mbps plans with symmetrical speeds. Vexus is actively expanding its fiber network in the city. Austin Fiber Optics is also working on reaching homes in McAllen.

Is fiber internet available in McAllen? There’s a small amount of fiber availability in McAllen from AT&T Fiber and Vexus Fiber. Vexus has embarked on an ambitious plan to wire up the town with fiber, so expect symmetrical speeds to reach more addresses soon. Austin Fiber Optics is a local ISP that works with school districts and businesses. It recently moved into residential internet with plans to service parts of McAllen.