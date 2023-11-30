Best Internet Providers in Joplin, Missouri

What is the best internet provider in Joplin?

The best internet service provider for most households in Joplin is Sparklight. This ISP offers some of the widest coverage across the city, making it available for most Joplin residents. Wisper Internet and Mediacom are also solid choices for home internet, depending on what’s available at your address.

We've also found the lowest prices and fastest speeds to help make your broadband shopping easier. The cheapest price for internet in the Joplin area is $35 per month, which both Mediacom and Sparklight offer. Mediacom's base plan only hits 100 megabits per second, while Sparklight's reaches 300Mbps. Sparklight and Mediacom also tie for the fastest plan, each offering a gigabit of speed for $65 and $55, respectively.

Best internet in Joplin, Missouri

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $110 per month Sparklight Best internet provider in Joplin, MO Our take - Most Joplin households are served by this ISP thanks to its wide coverage map. Plus, Sparklight offers multiple bundling packages to save on your internet and television bill. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $110 per month Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $110 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing with no contracts or cancellation fees

30-day money-back guarantee provides an opportunity to try the service

Brings faster speeds to many communities where DSL and satellite are the only other options Cons Data caps on most plans, but especially tight on the lower tiers

Monthly price increase on starter plans after 3 months Availability Over 99% of Joplin residents have access to Sparklight’s service, according to the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband map. Plans and pricing Customers can choose from three plans under Sparklight’s network: 300Mbps for $35, 600Mbps for $55 or 1 gigabit for $65. Fees and service details Sparklight doesn’t require you to sign a yearly contract or pay a monthly equipment fee if you use your own router. While unlimited data is included in the cost, Sparklight states your speeds might be throttled if you exceed 5TB. Key Info Data caps on most plans

no contracts

30-day money-back guarantee Show more details

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $80 per month Mediacom Fastest internet in Joplin, MO Our take - Although Sparklight and Mediacom go head-to-head for the fastest plan in Joplin, Mediacom takes the gold. Sparklight offers speeds up to 940Mbps, whereas Mediacom offers 1,000Mbps for $10 cheaper. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $80 per month Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $80 per month Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit download speeds available to over 97% of customers

Great router hardware available to rent at a fair price Cons Prices go up two years in a row with some plans Availability Unfortunately, Mediacom is only available to less than 5% of Joplin households. With fast speeds and low prices, Mediacom is still worth looking into if it’s an option at your address. Plans and pricing This provider offers three plans with speeds ranging from 100Mbps to 300Mbps and up to 1 gigabit. Plans cost between $35 and $55, but installation will cost you an extra fee. Fees and service details A data cap between 350-3,000GB is enforced for all Mediacom plans, but no contract is required to receive the lowest price possible. You will have to pay a $14 per month equipment cost. Key Info Up to 6TB monthly data allowance

low introductory rates

no contracts Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 25 - 400 Mbps Price range $75 - $145 per month Wisper Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Joplin, MO Our take - While select Missouri cities are eligible for this provider's fiber service, Joplin can only access Wisper's fixed wireless network. . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 25 - 400 Mbps Price range $75 - $145 per month Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 25 - 400 Mbps Price range $75 - $145 per month Availability Wisper Internet is a broadband option for over 86% of Joplin addresses. Plans and pricing Wisper offers speeds ranging from 25Mbps for as low as $75 to 400Mbps for as high as $145. Fees and service details No data caps, contracts or monthly equipment fees are enforced under Wisper's service. Key Info No data caps

no contracts Show more details

Joplin internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet DSL $55 20-100Mbps None 1.5TB on some plans None 7.4 Mediacom Cable $35-$70 100-1,000Mbps $14 modem 350-3,000GB None 6.4 Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $45-$55 25-50Mbps downloads, 4-5 Mbps uploads $10 modem; $5-$15 router (optional) None Required for some plans 6.2 Sparklight Cable $35-$110 100-940Mbps $13 (optional) 5TB soft cap None 6.9 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Total Highspeed Fixed wireless $55-$225 2-10Mbps $7.50 None Required for some plans N/A Wifinity Fixed wireless $40-$100 1-25Mbps $7 (optional) None None N/A Wisper Internet Fixed wireless $75-$145 25Mbps-400Mbps download None None None N/A Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

Other available internet providers in Joplin

AT&T Home Internet : While AT&T offers some of the best fiber plans in the country, Joplin can only access the provider's DSL network. Speeds can reach as high as 100Mbps, but some addresses we checked got only as high as 1.5Mbps. Its flat-rate pricing of $55 per month makes it an enticing choice if you can get speeds closer to that 100Mbps mark.

While AT&T offers some of the best fiber plans in the country, Joplin can only access the provider's DSL network. Speeds can reach as high as 100Mbps, but some addresses we checked got only as high as 1.5Mbps. Its flat-rate pricing of $55 per month makes it an enticing choice if you can get speeds closer to that 100Mbps mark. Rise Broadband : Best for rural and underpopulated areas, Rise Broadband is a great alternative for home internet when other ISPs aren't available. Download speeds only go up to 50Mbps, and you'll see a stiff price increase after the first year.

Best for rural and underpopulated areas, Rise Broadband is a great alternative for home internet when other ISPs aren't available. Download speeds only go up to 50Mbps, and you'll see a stiff price increase after the first year. Satellite internet : No matter where you are in the country, satellite internet will always be an option, but it's probably not the best one. With high prices, two-year contract commitments and slow speeds, providers like HughesNet and Viasat likely won't be your first choice for broadband. Starlink is more appealing due to unlimited data and no contracts, but a steep upfront cost of nearly $600 might make you pause.

No matter where you are in the country, satellite internet will always be an option, but it's probably not the best one. With high prices, two-year contract commitments and slow speeds, providers like HughesNet and Viasat likely won't be your first choice for broadband. Starlink is more appealing due to unlimited data and no contracts, but a steep upfront cost of nearly $600 might make you pause. T-Mobile Home Internet : 77% of Joplin addresses will be able to access T-Mobile Home Internet. So why didn't it make the cut? Although T-Mobile Home Internet costs only $50 per month (or $30 if you're an eligible mobile user), it only offers up to 245Mbps compared to Wisper's 400Mbps. Consider it a top pick for fixed wireless internet if Wisper isn't available.

77% of Joplin addresses will be able to access T-Mobile Home Internet. So why didn't it make the cut? Although T-Mobile Home Internet costs only $50 per month (or $30 if you're an eligible mobile user), it only offers up to 245Mbps compared to Wisper's 400Mbps. Consider it a top pick for fixed wireless internet if Wisper isn't available. Total Highspeed Internet : This local ISP offers multiple plans, ranging from $55 to $225 or higher. Speeds only reach 10Mbps, so you'll get faster service for a lower cost if you choose a different provider.

This local ISP offers multiple plans, ranging from $55 to $225 or higher. Speeds only reach 10Mbps, so you'll get faster service for a lower cost if you choose a different provider. US Cellular : Although prices and service details aren't listed on its website, US Cellular is another provider that offers internet and mobile bundling options. It's available to 89% of households in the area, and its website states that plans start at $50 per month.

Although prices and service details aren't listed on its website, US Cellular is another provider that offers internet and mobile bundling options. It's available to 89% of households in the area, and its website states that plans start at $50 per month. Wifinity: Offering six residential internet packages, Wifinity's pricing starts at $40 monthly for service. Wifinity is the city's slowest ISP, with speeds as low as 1Mbps, so it's only worth considering if your address isn't serviceable for any other providers.

Cheap internet options in Joplin

The average starting price for internet in Joplin is around $48, but there are a few options under that price if you’re looking to pay the least amount of money each month on home broadband. Sparklight Freedom Connect 300 and Mediacom Prime Internet 100 cost $35 monthly, but eligible mobile customers can access T-Mobile Home Internet for only $30 per month.

Most providers we've mentioned also participate in the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program, which gives eligible low-income households a $30 monthly discount (or up to $75 for households on tribal lands) for high-speed internet. You can use the ACP toward any internet plan -- not just the cheapest ones -- from participating providers.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Joplin? Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Mediacom Prime Internet 100 $35 100Mbps $14 Sparklight Freedom Connect 300 $35 300Mbps $13 (optional) Wifinity Essentials $40 1Mbps $7 (optional) Rise Broadband 50Mbps $45 50Mbps $10 modem; $5-$15 router (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 for eligible mobile customers) 245Mbps None AT&T Home Internet $55 100Mbps None Wisper 25 $75 25Mbps None Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Joplin

The best internet deals and top promotions in Joplin depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Joplin internet providers, such as Sparklight, Mediacom and Rise Broadband, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many providers, including Wisper Internet, Wifinity, AT&T and T-Mobile, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Joplin broadband?

Among the 50 states, Missouri ranks 24th for the fastest broadband speeds, with a median download speed of 194Mbps. The city of Joplin beats the state’s median mark, with a download speed of just under 209Mbps. If you want the fastest speed possible in the area, check out Mediacom and Sparklight. Both ISPs offer roughly a gigabit of speed, costing between $55-$65 per month.

Fastest internet plans in Joplin Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Mediacom 1 Gig $55 1,000Mbps 50Mbps 3,000GB Cable Sparklight Freedom Connect Gig $65 940Mbps 50Mbps 5TB soft cap Cable Shop Providers

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Joplin

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn't end there; we go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Joplin?

While Joplin isn’t the fastest town in the US for broadband, residents can choose from several providers within city limits. Sparklight or Mediacom will be your best bet for home internet since they offer the cheapest and fastest plans in the area. Since Sparklight is more widely available in Joplin, so that should be your top contender for residential internet.

Internet providers in Joplin FAQs

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Joplin? For $35 per month, Mediacom and Sparklight offer speeds up to 100Mbps and 300Mbps, respectively. T-Mobile Home Internet also offers one of the cheapest plans in the area if you’re an eligible mobile customer.

Which internet provider in Joplin offers the fastest plan? Mediacom and Sparklight both offer gigabit plans, varying in price. A speed of 1,000Mbps is the fastest service you’ll find in Joplin.

Is fiber internet available in Joplin? Unfortunately, fiber internet isn’t available in Joplin just yet. The fastest broadband type for Joplin residents will be a cable connection.