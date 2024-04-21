Best Internet Providers in Jackson, Mississippi

What is the best internet provider in Jackson?

Xfinity is the best internet service provider overall for most households in Jackson because of affordable introductory deals and coverage all over town. However, AT&T Fiber or C Spire Fiber are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.

If you’re hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds, we’ve also found those top options. The cheapest internet in Jackson is Xfinity’s $20-per-month 150Mbps plan, with that pricing good for the first year. The fastest internet speed in Jackson is C Spire Fiber’s 8,000Mbps plan for $350 monthly, though availability is limited.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Jackson across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Jackson. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Jackson, Mississippi

4 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in Jackson, MS Our take - Xfinity reigns when it comes to wide coverage in Jackson. It offers a top speed of 2,000Mbps in many areas of town. A wide range of plans and low introductory prices make Xfinity your best choice if fiber is unavailable at your home. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Compare Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Xfinity’s cable service reaches nearly 99% of Jackson homes, according to the Federal Communications Commission National Broadband Map. No other wired ISP comes close. Plans and pricing Plans kick off at $20 per month for 150Mbps, which is good for the first year. Some locations in Jackson max out at 1,200Mbps for $85 per month, while others can get the fastest 2,000Mbps plan for $100. You can also pick from 300Mbps, 500Mbps, 800Mbps or 1,000Mbps plans to match your budget and speed needs. Fees and service details Xfinity’s many plan options require some scrutiny to understand the terms. Some plans, like the 150Mbps Connect option, don’t require a contract. Some other plans, however, do. Most plans come with a 1.2TB data cap. Expect prices to jump after your introductory period is up after the first year or two. Equipment is included in many plans. Otherwise, you can rent for $15 per month or provide your own gear. Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans Compare Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best fiber internet in Jackson, MS Our take - Straightforward, fast and affordable fiber plans make AT&T a strong contender for home internet in Jackson, but the downside is a lack of availability. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability While AT&T’s legacy DSL network covers much of Jackson, AT&T Fiber is very scattered, with pockets of availability in the northeastern part of the city and some patchwork areas on the south side of town. You won’t find much coverage around the downtown area. Check with C Spire Fiber if AT&T doesn’t reach your address. Plans and pricing AT&T Fiber’s plans kick off at $55 per month for 300Mbps and top out at $225 monthly for 5,000Mbps. The gig plan at $80 per month is a good value that balances speed and price. Fees and service details There are no contracts, data caps or equipment fees. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $60 - $350 C Spire Fiber Fastest internet in Jackson, MS Our take - When it comes to face-melting internet speeds, look to C Spire Fiber. The ISP’s highest speed tier is 8,000Mbps. That’s the fastest home internet plan in Jackson. . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 610-6736 Check with C Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $60 - $350 Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability C Spire has limited availability in Jackson, but look for it around Belhaven University, around and above Woodland Hills, and in the area and and to the northeast of Highland Meadows. It’s also available around the broader metro area if you live outside of Jackson proper. Plans and pricing The entry-level plan gets you 300Mbps symmetrical speeds for $60 monthly. The 1,000Mbps plan is a good value at $85 per month. You’ll pay a bit more for the fastest available speed. The top-end 8,000Mbps plan is $350 per month. Some parts of town may qualify for special promotional discounts on monthly prices. Run your address to check. Fees and service details There are no contracts or data caps. You can provide your own router or lease a pair of Wi-Fi devices from C Spire for $14 monthly. Look for a free installation deal. Key Info No data caps

no contracts

equipment included in some plans Compare Check with C Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Jackson, MS Our take - T-Mobile is Jackson's default provider for 5G home internet due to Verizon's lack of 5G coverage in the city. It can be an enticing deal for T-Mobile phone customers looking to bundle for savings. Here's what you need to know about 5G home internet. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability T-Mobile covers most of Jackson with its 5G Ultra Capacity network, but there are some spots where coverage is patchwork to the east of town. Run your address to check specific availability. Plans and pricing There's only one plan with typical download speeds of 72-245Mbps. Your mileage will vary with your location, network congestion and placement of the included gateway device. T-Mobile's standard price is $60 per month, but look for a limited-time deal that knocks that down to $50. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to turn the $60 price into a $40-per-month fee. Fees and service details Plan terms are simple. There are no data caps or contracts and equipment is included. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Jackson internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score C Spire Fiber Fiber $60-$350 300-8,000Mbps Varies None None N/A AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet

Read full review DSL $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB (unlimited for 100Mbps plan) None 7.4 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Xfinity

Read full review Cable $20-$100 150-2,000Mbps Varies 1.2TB for most plans Varies 7 Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Jackson

AT&T Internet : AT&T’s outdated DSL network should only be a fallback option if absolutely necessary. It costs $55 monthly for speeds up to 100Mbps, but speeds may be much lower depending on your address. There are no contracts or equipment fees, but most speed levels have a 1.5TB data cap. The 100Mbps plan is unlimited. Look for cable or fiber (if available) before you settle for DSL.

: AT&T’s outdated DSL network should only be a fallback option if absolutely necessary. It costs $55 monthly for speeds up to 100Mbps, but speeds may be much lower depending on your address. There are no contracts or equipment fees, but most speed levels have a 1.5TB data cap. The 100Mbps plan is unlimited. Look for cable or fiber (if available) before you settle for DSL. Satellite internet: If you live in Jackson, you can at least get Xfinity’s cable service. If you live in a rural area outside of town and can’t get a decent wired or fixed wireless plan, look into satellite internet from Starlink, Hughesnet or Viasat. They’re not the cheapest, and speeds can be slow or variable, so investigate other options first.

Jeremy Woodhouse/Getty

Cheap internet options in Jackson

Xfinity has the lowest-price home internet in Jackson by quite a bit. For $20 per month, you can get 150Mbps downloads. There are some catches. The price will go up after the first year, and you’ll need to either provide your own equipment or lease from Xfinity for $15 per month. There’s also a 1.2TB data cap. Overall, it’s a good deal while it lasts.

Some addresses in Jackson may qualify for Xfinity’s low-cost Internet Essentials plans starting at $10 monthly for 50Mbps. The Internet Essentials Plus plan is $30 per month for 100Mbps. Both plans include Wi-Fi equipment and unlimited data. Check your address with Xfinity to see if you qualify. Regarding fiber, look to AT&T Fiber’s entry-level 300Mbps for $55 per month. That’s a decent value, especially considering the equally fast upload speed.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Jackson?

Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect

Read full review $20 150Mbps $15 (optional) AT&T Fiber

Read full review $55 300Mbps None AT&T Internet

Read full review $55 100Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None C Spire Fiber $60 300Mbps Varies Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Jackson

The best internet deals and top promotions in Jackson depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Jackson internet providers, like T-Mobile Home Internet and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including AT&T Fiber and C Spire, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Jackson broadband?

Many residents of Jackson have access to multigig download speeds, whether through Xfinity’s Gigabit X2 cable plan or through C Spire or AT&T’s fiber offerings. C Spire checks in with the fastest plan in town at 8,000Mbps. The availability of speedy downloads hasn’t translated into super-fast internet overall in Jackson. The city pulled down a median fixed internet download speed of about 165Mbps in a recent Ookla speed test report. That’s slower than the Mississippi state average of around 208Mbps.

Fastest internet plans in Jackson

Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection C Spire Fiber 8 Gig $350 8,000Mbps 8,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 5 Gig

Read full review $225 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 2 Gig

Read full review $125 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit X2

Read full review $100 2,000Mbps 200Mbps None Cable C Spire Fiber 2 Gig $115 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit Extra

Read full review $85 1,200Mbps 35Mbps 1.2TB Cable AT&T Fiber 1 Gig

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber C Spire Fiber 1 Gig $85 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 20Mbps 1.2TB Cable Show more (4 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Jackson

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Jackson?

If you live in Jackson, you’re pretty much guaranteed to have Xfinity as an option. The cable ISP’s introductory rates are affordable, but you may need to negotiate to keep your plan price down once the promotional period expires. Some neighborhoods are hooked up with fiber through AT&T Fiber or C Spire Fiber. Check into these providers if you need zippy uploads or extremely fast downloads. T-Mobile Home Internet is a dark horse candidate to check into if you’re not satisfied with the wired internet offerings at your home.

Internet providers in Jackson FAQs

What is the cheapest internet provider in Jackson? Xfinity rolls in with the most affordable home internet plan in Jackson. The 150Mbps Connect plan has a one-year introductory price of $20 per month with no contract. Be sure to factor in equipment costs, though. You can provide your own gear or rent from Xfinity starting at $15 per month. The plan price goes up once the year is up.

Which internet provider in Jackson offers the fastest plan? C Spire Fiber smokes the competition with its 8,000Mbps plan, featuring uploads just as fast as downloads. AT&T Fiber’s 5,000Mbps plan is the next-fastest in Jackson.

Is fiber internet available in Jackson? Fiber is a little scarce in Jackson, but you may luck out and fall into the coverage area for AT&T Fiber or C Spire Fiber. C Spire takes the speed crown with an 8,000Mbps option.