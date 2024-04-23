X

Best Internet Providers in Camden, New Jersey

Verizon Fios Best internet provider in Camden, NJ
Speeds from 300 - 2,000 Mbps
Prices from $50 - $120 per Month
Xfinity Broadest internet coverage in Camden, NJ
Speeds from 150 - 6,000 Mbps
Prices from $20 - $300 per Month
T-Mobile Home Internet Best alternative internet in Camden, NJ
Speeds from 72 - 245 Mbps
Prices from $60 per Month
...
Article updated on April 23, 2024 at 5:00 AM PDT

Our Experts

Written by 
Trisha Jandoc
CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid. Reviews ethics statement
Trisha Jandoc
Trisha Jandoc is an associate writer at CNET covering broadband and everything related to home internet. She graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a focus on multimedia reporting. She was born in the Philippines and resides on Long Island. In her free time, Trisha loves to travel and support nonprofit and advocacy work she's passionate about.
See full bio
Why You Can Trust CNET
Reviews
344345346347348349350+
Cities/States
Sq. Feet of Lab Space

Our expert staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and evaluates our top picks. The order in which our top picks are presented may be impacted by partnerships, and we may get a commission if you buy through our links.

What is the best internet provider in Camden?

Verizon Fios is CNET's pick for the best internet service provider in Camden, New Jersey, as it offers fiber-optic coverage to most households in Camden. According to the latest data from the Federal Communications Commission, Verizon Fios serves 73% of Camden residents. Fios also has one of the fastest internet plans in the area, offering gigabit speeds across the city.

Are you looking for speed? Comcast's Xfinity takes the trophy for the fastest internet in the area. The cable internet provider offers multi-gigabit speeds of up to 2,000 megabits per second for $95 monthly. While $95 per month isn't cheap, the cost per Mbps of its 2-gigabit plan is a very cheap 5 cents per Mbps.

If you need more affordable plans, the cheapest internet in Camden is Xfinity's $30-per-month plan for 300Mbps in download speeds. Watch out for a price increase after the promo period ends and additional equipment fees.

Our methodology

CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Camden across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. 

Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Camden. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might be available as well, for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. 

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Camden, New Jersey

3 Internet providers
Product image
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
300 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$50 - $120 per month

Verizon Fios

Best internet provider in Camden, NJ

Our take - While Verizon’s 5G home internet fixed wireless presence is scarce in Camden, a fiber-optic connection from Verizon Fios offers wider coverage, serving 73% of Camden residents. 

Connection
Fiber
Speed range
300 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$50 - $120 per month
Connection
Cable
Speed range
150 - 6,000 Mbps
Price range
$20 - $300 per month

Xfinity

Broadest internet coverage in Camden, NJ

Our take - Comcast’s Xfinity has the widest coverage of any internet provider in the Camden area, serving 99% of households with cable internet connections. Xfinity offers the cheapest internet in the area and a variety of plans to choose from. 

Connection
Cable
Speed range
150 - 6,000 Mbps
Price range
$20 - $300 per month
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$60 per month

T-Mobile Home Internet

Best alternative internet in Camden, NJ

Our take - While it might not be the fastest internet provider in the area, T-Mobile does offer unlimited data and features no contracts or equipment fees. If you want to sidestep the price hike from cable and fiber internet providers, then a 5G fixed wireless connection from T-Mobile is a good alternative. 

Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$60 per month
Camden internet providers compared

ProviderInternet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
Hughesnet
Read full review		 Satellite $50-$90 ($75-$120 after 12 months)50-100Mbps$15-$20 a month or $300-$450 one-time purchase100-200GB2-years6
Starlink
Read full review		 Satellite $120; $140-$500 (Priority); $150-$5,000 (Mobile)25-220Mbps$599 one-time purchase (or $2,500 for Priority)Unlimited; 40GB-5TB (Priority)None6.5
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review		 Fixed wireless$60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review		 Fixed wireless$50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans)50-1,000Mbps (varies by location)NoneNoneNone7.2
Verizon Fios
Read full review		 Fiber$50-$90 ($25-$65 with select 5G mobile plans)300-940MbpsNoneNoneNone7.6
Viasat
Read full review		 Satellite $100Up to 150Mbps$15 or $250 one-time purchase NoneNone6.1
Xfinity
Read full review		 Cable$30-$95300-2,000Mbps$15-$25 included in some plansNone1-year7
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Camden?

ProviderStarting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment fee
Xfinity Connect More
Read full review		 $30300Mbps$15 gateway rental (optional)
Hughesnet
Read full review		 $50 ($75 after 12 months)50Mbps$15 a month or $300 one-time purchase
Verizon Fios 300Mbps
Read full review		 $50 ($25 with select 5G mobile plans)300MbpsNone
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review		 $50 ($35 for eligible mobile customers)300MbpsNone
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review		 $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans)245MbpsNone

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

gettyimages-1334918655.jpg

Benjamin Franklin Bridge spanning the Delaware River from Philadelphia to Camden, New Jersey.

 Sean Pavone/Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Camden

The best internet deals and top promotions in Camden depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers. 

Camden internet providers, such as T-Mobile and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, like Verizon Fios, run the same standard pricing year-round.  

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals

Fastest internet plans in Camden

ProviderStarting priceMax download speedMax upload speedData capConnection
Xfinity Gigabit X2
Read full review		 $952,000Mbps200MbpsNoneCable
Xfinity Gigabit Extra
Read full review		 $801,200Mbps35MbpsNoneCable
Xfinity Gigabit
Read full review		 $701,000Mbps20MbpsNoneCable
Verizon Fios 1 GIg
Read full review		 $90 ($65 with select 5G mobile plans)940Mbps880MbpsNoneFiber

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

  • 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
  • 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
  • 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming. 
  • 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming. 
  • 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Camden

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

  1. Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
  2. Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
  3. Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Camden FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Camden?

Verizon Fios is the best internet provider in Camden. Verizon Fios offers fiber-optic coverage to 73% of households in Camden, according to the latest data from the FCC.

Is fiber internet available in Camden?

Yes, fiber internet is available to 83% of Camden households, according to the FCC data. Verizon Fios is the main fiber provider in the city.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Camden?

The cheapest internet provider in Camden is Xfinity's $30-per-month plan for 300Mbps. Watch out for that price to double after the promo period ends in the second year. Elsewhere, T-Mobile and Verizon 5G Home Internet have cheap internet offerings for eligible mobile customers.

Which internet provider in Camden offers the fastest plan?

Xfinity's multi-gigabit plans are the fastest in the area. Xfinity's Gigabit X2 plan offers 2,000Mbps in download speeds and 200Mbps in upload. Verizon Fios offers a gigabit speed tier that is slower in comparison to Xfinity's top plans but has a faster upload speed (880Mbps) than any of Xfinity's tiers.

