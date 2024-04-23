Best Internet Providers in Camden, New Jersey

What is the best internet provider in Camden?

Verizon Fios is CNET's pick for the best internet service provider in Camden, New Jersey, as it offers fiber-optic coverage to most households in Camden. According to the latest data from the Federal Communications Commission, Verizon Fios serves 73% of Camden residents. Fios also has one of the fastest internet plans in the area, offering gigabit speeds across the city.

Are you looking for speed? Comcast's Xfinity takes the trophy for the fastest internet in the area. The cable internet provider offers multi-gigabit speeds of up to 2,000 megabits per second for $95 monthly. While $95 per month isn't cheap, the cost per Mbps of its 2-gigabit plan is a very cheap 5 cents per Mbps.

If you need more affordable plans, the cheapest internet in Camden is Xfinity's $30-per-month plan for 300Mbps in download speeds. Watch out for a price increase after the promo period ends and additional equipment fees.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Camden across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Camden. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might be available as well, for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Camden, New Jersey

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Verizon Fios Best internet provider in Camden, NJ Our take - While Verizon’s 5G home internet fixed wireless presence is scarce in Camden, a fiber-optic connection from Verizon Fios offers wider coverage, serving 73% of Camden residents. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 545-6781 Check with Verizon Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros All Verizon Fios plans are 100% fiber, with symmetrical download and upload speeds

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Coverage can be found throughout different pockets of the city, per the latest data from the Federal Communications Broadband coverage map, but residents in East Camden, Ablett Village and the surrounding areas of Whitman Park and Parkside can expect the most coverage. However, residents near Morgan Village and bordering Wood-Lynne may expect slower speeds. Plans and pricing Verizon Fios’ cheapest plan starts at $50 monthly for 300Mbps. By bundling your internet plans with select 5G mobile plans, you can knock $25 off your monthly bill. However, for just $40 more, customers can get top-tier download speeds of up to 940Mbps and 880Mbps in upload. Verizon Fios offers multi-gigabit plans with symmetrical download and upload speeds, but only in select areas. Fees and service details Verizon Fios plans have unlimited data and no long-term agreements. You also don’t have to worry about additional fees bumping up your monthly charges since Verizon Fios plans include equipment at no extra cost. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment with gig service Compare Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Broadest internet coverage in Camden, NJ Our take - Comcast’s Xfinity has the widest coverage of any internet provider in the Camden area, serving 99% of households with cable internet connections. Xfinity offers the cheapest internet in the area and a variety of plans to choose from. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Compare Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Coverage can be found among a handful of areas, but residents along the border of Merchantville, the neighboring areas of Parkside, Whitman Park and Morgan Village, to name a few, can expect the most coverage, per the latest data from the FCC. If you live near the surrounding areas of Penn Street and those bordering the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, you may find less coverage and slower speeds. Plans and pricing Xfinity has the area’s cheapest plan with its 300Mbps tier for $30 monthly. Plans range from 300Mbps to 2,000Mbps, starting at $30 to $95. Some areas, however, may have access to Xfinity’s 150Mbps plan tier starting at $20. Fees and service details While customers might enjoy Xfinity’s broad coverage offerings in the area, customers can expect a steep jump in price after the promo period ends. Depending on your plan, the price increase ranges from $25 to $60 per month after two years. Some Xfinity plans will also require a one to two-year contract. There are no data caps, but customers can expect an additional $15 to $25 monthly when renting a modem. Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans Compare Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best alternative internet in Camden, NJ Our take - While it might not be the fastest internet provider in the area, T-Mobile does offer unlimited data and features no contracts or equipment fees. If you want to sidestep the price hike from cable and fiber internet providers, then a 5G fixed wireless connection from T-Mobile is a good alternative. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability According to the latest data from the FCC, T-Mobile is available to approximately 47% of households in Camden. You'll find the most coverage in East Camden and the neighboring areas near North Crescent Boulevard and Whitman Park. Although, if you reside near Parkside expect little to no coverage. Check if your location is eligible for T-Mobile's 5G wireless home internet service. Plans and pricing T-Mobile Home Internet offers a single plan for $60 per month. The download speed ranges from 72 to 245Mbps. In addition, eligible Go5G Plus or Magenta Max mobile customers can get the monthly plan for only $40 monthly. Fees and service details Customers must pay a $35 activation fee or device connection charge. While T-Mobile doesn't come with the fastest speeds, it comes with other perks, such as free equipment rental, unlimited data and no contracts. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Camden internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Hughesnet

Read full review Satellite $50-$90 ($75-$120 after 12 months) 50-100Mbps $15-$20 a month or $300-$450 one-time purchase 100-200GB 2-years 6 Starlink

Read full review Satellite $120; $140-$500 (Priority); $150-$5,000 (Mobile) 25-220Mbps $599 one-time purchase (or $2,500 for Priority) Unlimited; 40GB-5TB (Priority) None 6.5 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps (varies by location) None None None 7.2 Verizon Fios

Read full review Fiber $50-$90 ($25-$65 with select 5G mobile plans) 300-940Mbps None None None 7.6 Viasat

Read full review Satellite $100 Up to 150Mbps $15 or $250 one-time purchase None None 6.1 Xfinity

Read full review Cable $30-$95 300-2,000Mbps $15-$25 included in some plans None 1-year 7 Show more (2 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Camden? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect More

Read full review $30 300Mbps $15 gateway rental (optional) Hughesnet

Read full review $50 ($75 after 12 months) 50Mbps $15 a month or $300 one-time purchase Verizon Fios 300Mbps

Read full review $50 ($25 with select 5G mobile plans) 300Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 for eligible mobile customers) 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Benjamin Franklin Bridge spanning the Delaware River from Philadelphia to Camden, New Jersey. Sean Pavone/Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Camden

The best internet deals and top promotions in Camden depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Camden internet providers, such as T-Mobile and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, like Verizon Fios, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Camden Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection Xfinity Gigabit X2

Read full review $95 2,000Mbps 200Mbps None Cable Xfinity Gigabit Extra

Read full review $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Xfinity Gigabit

Read full review $70 1,000Mbps 20Mbps None Cable Verizon Fios 1 GIg

Read full review $90 ($65 with select 5G mobile plans) 940Mbps 880Mbps None Fiber Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Camden

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Camden FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Camden? Verizon Fios is the best internet provider in Camden. Verizon Fios offers fiber-optic coverage to 73% of households in Camden, according to the latest data from the FCC.

Is fiber internet available in Camden? Yes, fiber internet is available to 83% of Camden households, according to the FCC data. Verizon Fios is the main fiber provider in the city.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Camden? The cheapest internet provider in Camden is Xfinity's $30-per-month plan for 300Mbps. Watch out for that price to double after the promo period ends in the second year. Elsewhere, T-Mobile and Verizon 5G Home Internet have cheap internet offerings for eligible mobile customers.