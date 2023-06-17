Best Internet Providers in Bradenton, Florida

Frontier - Best overall among internet providers in Bradenton Prices from $50 - $155 per month

Speeds from 500 - 5,000Mbps

Spectrum - Best cable internet among broadband providers in Bradenton Prices from $50 - $90 per month

Speeds from 300 - 940Mbps

Verizon 5G Home Internet - Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Bradenton Prices from $50 - $70 per month

Speeds from 85 - 1,000Mbps

Bradenton is home to cute cottages, the Riverwalk, the Village of the Arts and plenty of history, making it an attractive place to live and work. Sure, it gets humid, but that's a small price to pay for easy access to the coast and the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, which is best known for giving manatees a helping hand.

Whether you're moving to Bradenton or already a resident, you'll want fast, reliable internet service that will keep you connected for entertainment, gaming or remote work. Our choice for the best ISP in Bradenton is Frontier, thanks to its widely available fiber network, which delivers fast download and upload speeds. Cable competitors Spectrum and Xfinity are also worth considering, as are fixed wireless providers T-Mobile and Verizon. Let's sort through the best internet providers in Bradenton to find the strongest option for your online needs.

Best internet providers in the Friendly City

Our picks for the best ISPs in Bradenton run the gamut from fiber to fixed wireless. With a variety to choose from, you're bound to find a home internet plan that fits your needs and wants.

Frontier Best overall among internet providers in Bradenton
Product details Price range $50 - $155 per month Speed range 500 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, no equipment fee Frontier gets our nod as the best internet provider in Bradenton, thanks to being the one option for residential fiber in the area. Fiber can be fast, and its upload speeds match the download speeds, which is an important consideration for anyone who needs to move big files around. Availability: While Frontier offers a slower DSL service in many areas, you should consider its fiber service. Frontier has solid fiber coverage across Bradenton, so don't worry about those pokey DSL speeds. Plans and pricing: Frontier's slowest plan -- 500Mbps for $50 a month -- is still plenty fast for most internet users. Super-users, however, can look to the $155-a-month Fiber 5 Gig plan for 5,000Mbps speeds. If that's a bit much, then look to the intermediate tiers, like the $70-per-month 1,000Mbps plan. All prices are after a $10 monthly autopay discount. Fees and service details: Equipment is included and there are no data caps. Be prepared for an $85 installation fee, but look for a special that knocks that down to $50. Frontier generally doesn't require contracts, but keep an eye on the fine print for signup bonuses. The company has been offering a $200 Visa reward card for the 2-gig service, but it requires a one-year agreement to keep the card free and clear. You can decline the card if you don't want to feel locked in. Read our Frontier home internet review.

Spectrum Best cable internet among broadband providers in Bradenton
Product details Price range $50 - $90 per month Speed range 300 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cable internet isn't as glamorous as fiber, but it's still a stalwart of the ISP scene. Spectrum stands out for its various affordable plans, including special offers for qualified low-income households. Not all plans may appear when you check online, so consider calling Spectrum to see what is available at your address. Availability: Spectrum has a wide presence across the Tampa Bay metro area. It solidly covers Bradenton and surrounding communities, so chances are good it's available at your address. Plans and pricing: Spectrum has been pushing a 500Mbps plan for $50 a month. A 300Mbps plan may be available, but you might have to call to inquire. If speedier is better for you, look at the Internet Gig plan for $70 monthly. Some plans may increase by $50 per month after the first two years, so read the terms carefully when you sign up. Qualified low-income households can check into Spectrum's 30Mbps Internet Assist plan for just $20 monthly. Fees and service details: No contracts or data caps are music to our ears, but watch out for future price hikes for some plans. Spectrum includes a modem, and you can rent a router for $5 a month. Read our Spectrum home internet review.

Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Bradenton
Product details Price range $50 - $70 per month (50% off for eligible 5G mobile customers) Speed range 85 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Verizon and T-Mobile offer 5G home internet in Bradenton, but availability for each provider is limited. It's extremely address dependent, so run your location to see if a slot is open. Verizon edges T-Mobile on our best list thanks to a higher max speed of 300Mbps in Bradenton. Availability: Verizon's fastest 5G Ultra Wideband technology has good coverage across Bradenton. The biggest challenge may be finding an open slot for your address. I checked locations across Bradenton and found some availability in the southwestern part of town. Plans and pricing: While Verizon offers up to 1,000Mbps in some parts of the country, typical speeds for Bradenton will be between 85 to 300Mbps. Plans start at $50 a month with autopay. Pair that with an eligible phone plan, and you can get a bargain deal on internet for just $25 monthly. Fees and service details: Verizon 5G Home Internet keeps it simple with no data caps or contracts. Equipment is included. Read our Verizon 5G Home Internet review.

Internet providers in Bradenton overview Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Frontier DSL/fiber $50-$155 10-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 Rapid Systems Fixed wireless $79-$99 10-25Mbps None (router rental available) None None N/A Spectrum Cable $50-$120 300-940Mbps Free modem; $5 router None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible phone plan) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 (50% off with eligible phone plan) 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $30-$90 75-1,200Mbps Varies 1.2 TB Varies 7 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

All available Bradenton residential internet providers

While Frontier has fiber covered and Spectrum is the main cable provider for Brandenton, some other ISPs are vying for your attention. Xfinity is a notable cable competitor with limited coverage in the area, while T-Mobile's 5G home internet service is worthy of consideration if you're looking into fixed wireless.

Rapid Systems: Local provider Rapid Systems services communities around Florida with fixed wireless internet. ISPs like this typically focus on rural and underserved areas. Pricing and speeds may not be attractive if another ISP already covers your area. Plans start at $79 a month for 10Mbps service and top out at $99 monthly for 25Mbps. No data cap and no contract are required, but a $149 installation fee applies.

Satellite internet: Most internet shoppers in Bradenton will go with fiber, cable or fixed wireless. Satellite internet providers Starlink, Viasat and HughesNet are available if you need a backup option or live in a rural area without other coverage.

T-Mobile Home Internet: T-Mobile and Verizon are competitors in Bradenton regarding 5G fixed wireless home internet. T-Mobile offers typical speeds of 72 to 245Mbps for $50 a month. Bundling with an eligible phone plan can knock that down to $30 a month. Availability is hit-and-miss. I plugged in addresses from around Bradenton and got a lot of wait-list messages, but the service is open in some locations.



Xfinity: Comcast's cable internet service only covers a small part of Bradenton compared to other ISPs, but it's worth a mention if it reaches your address. Xfinity offers a wide variety of plans, with some requiring contracts and some with equipment included. On the low end, you can get 75Mbps service for $30 a month on up to 1,200Mbps for $90 a month (with no term contract). Spend some time digging into the plan details for equipment costs, contracts and data cap information.

halbergman/Getty Images

Bradenton internet details at a glance

With fiber, cable and fixed wireless all on the menu for Bradenton, you might be wondering how to pick an ISP. Need fast uploads as well as downloads? Frontier Fiber is calling your name. On a tight budget? Spectrum and Xfinity have affordable plans. Want to try something different with very little commitment? T-Mobile and Verizon have tempting home internet deals when you bundle them with a phone plan.

Broadband availability N/A people have access to broadband internet of any type No provider data available Most available internet technology

Pricing details on Bradenton home internet service

With Spectrum's Internet Assist plan in the mix, Bradenton's average starting price for home internet is $40. All the ISPs in the area offer affordable plans at the $50-a-month level, though speeds differ considerably. On the fast end, Frontier and Spectrum both offer 500Mbps service at that price, giving you a good bang for the buck.

Cheap internet options in the Bradenton area

Let's talk budget. The cheapest internet in Bradenton comes from Spectrum's Internet Assist plan at $20 a month, but there are low-income eligibility requirements you need to meet to qualify. The next-cheapest plan comes from bundling Verizon 5G Home Internet with a qualified phone plan to knock your monthly internet price down to $25. After that, look to Xfinity's $30-per-month (for the first year) service for speeds up to 75Mbps. Be sure to check into the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. If you qualify, you could get at least $30 off your bill, which means you can get free or deeply discounted internet service.

Bradenton internet speed details

Thanks to fiber provider Frontier and cable provider Spectrum, residents of Bradenton have access to some decent internet speeds. Ookla's Speedtest.net data shows a median download speed of nearly 277Mbps for Bradenton. That's respectable. Look to Frontier for the fastest speeds in the area, though Spectrum is competitive at the 1 gig level.

Download speeds Bradenton - 180 Mbps FL - 153 Mbps US - 133 Mbps Upload speeds Bradenton - 51 Mbps FL - 48 Mbps US - 46 Mbps

Fastest internet providers in Bradenton

There's no competition for the fastest internet provider in Bradenton. Frontier's fiber plans reign supreme with 1-gig, 2-gig and 5-gig options (in some areas). The highest speed tier comes at a price of $155 a month, but that may be well worth it to households with demanding internet needs. Here's what you need to know about the best multi-gigabit internet plans.

What's the final word on internet providers in Bradenton?

Frontier is a clear front-runner among ISPs in Bradenton thanks to its wide availability, fiber technology and reasonably priced plans. Give strong consideration to Frontier's Fiber 1 Gig plan at $70 a month. Spectrum and Xfinity (if you fall within its small coverage area for Bradenton) are worth looking at for cable, but they can't touch the upload speeds or max speeds you can get with Frontier.

Internet providers in Bradenton FAQs

Is fiber internet available in Bradenton? Frontier, a company offering fiber and DSL services, has Bradenton covered with fiber. That means upload speeds that match download speeds. Frontier's plans range from 500Mbps service up to 5,000Mbps in some areas.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Bradenton? If your financial situation qualifies you for Spectrum's Internet Assist program, you can get online for just $20 a month. The Affordable Connectivity Program may also be able to get you set up with free or very cheap internet. Otherwise, look to bundle a phone plan to get Verizon 5G Home Internet for $25 a month or T-Mobile Home Internet for $30 monthly.

Which internet provider in Bradenton offers the fastest plan? Frontier blows by the competition with a 5,000Mbps plan for $155 a month. That's the kind of speed that will thrill big-time gamers and any household with multiple demanding internet users. Upload speeds are just as fast, which is an attractive perk for remote workers who need to move lots of data around.