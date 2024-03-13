Best Internet Providers in Bozeman, Montana

What is the best internet provider in Bozeman?

Yellowstone Fiber is CNET’s pick for the best internet service provider overall for many households in Bozeman because of its fast, symmetrical speeds. That being said, Yellowstone Fiber isn’t available everywhere in Bozeman, so Spectrum, Quantum Fiber or SkyNet are also solid picks, depending on what you can get at your address.

If you’re hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds, we’ve also found those top options. The cheapest internet in Bozeman is SkyNet’s $25-per-month 100Mbps fixed wireless plan. Bozeman's fastest internet speed is Yellowstone Fiber’s 10,000Mbps fiber plan, which is available in partnership with several ISPs.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Bozeman across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Bozeman. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Bozeman, Montana

Connection Fiber Speed range 250 - 10,000 Mbps Price range $65 - $630 Yellowstone Fiber Best internet provider in Bozeman, MT Our take - Yellowstone Fiber is in the middle of an aggressive buildout across Bozeman in partnership with Utah-based Utopia Fiber. Yellowstone acts as a fiber backbone. Customers choose from one of four ISPs – Xmission, Global Net, Hoplite Xiphos or Sumo Fiber – for service. With speeds up to 10,000Mbps, this is a smart way to get fast fiber internet in Bozeman. . . . Or call to learn more: (855) 840-6132 Check with Yellowstone Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 250 - 10,000 Mbps Price range $65 - $630 Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Yellowstone’s network reaches much of the southern end of town and is available in patchwork areas across the central-western part of the city. Check the buildout timelines to see when service is expected to reach your neighborhood. Plans and pricing Plans vary depending on which ISP you choose. Yellowstone Fiber charges a $30-per-month lease fee. Add that to the ISP plan price to get your total. Pricing differs among the ISPs. For example, Global Net and Sumo Fiber’s 250Mbps plans cost $65 per month, including the lease fee. The most affordable 10,000Mbps plan comes from Sumo Fiber and will cost you $230 monthly. The same plan from Xiphos runs $630 per month. Compare plans among the ISPs to find the best deal for the speed level you want. Fees and service details Terms and conditions may vary with the ISP you choose, but generally, you’ll find no data caps, and you should plan on providing your own router. Sumo Fiber offers the option to rent a router for $14 monthly. Some of the ISPs are month-to-month. Xiphos, notably, requires a one-year term commitment. Key Info No data caps

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best cable internet in Bozeman, MT Our take - Spectrum’s wide coverage across Bozeman means it’s one of the best options for households that don’t yet have access to fiber. With speeds up to a gig, it’s much faster than CenturyLink’s widespread DSL network. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Compare Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Spectrum covers nearly 88% of homes in Bozeman, according to the Federal Communications Commission’s National Broadband Map. Chances are good it reaches your address. It has the widest availability of any wired internet provider in town. Plans and pricing There are three plans to pick from. You can get 300Mbps for $50 per month, 500Mbps for $70 per month or 1,000Mbps for $80 per month. Fees and service details There are no contracts or data caps. Spectrum includes a modem and allows you to rent a router for $7 per month or skip that extra fee and provide your own. While the plans are pretty straightforward, be prepared for a price hike after your initial one- or two-year introductory period is up. Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best fiber alternative in Bozeman, MT Our take - CenturyLink's sibling service, Quantum Fiber (both owned by the same company, Lumen Technologies), offers refreshingly straightforward plans. You can get higher speeds through some Yellowstone Fiber ISPs, but Quantum Fiber has affordable plans, especially at the 500Mbps level. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 609-6623 Check with Quantum Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Pros and Cons Pros Fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons Availability limited to select areas

Plan selection varies by address Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Quantum Fiber coverage is hit-and-miss and weighted toward Bozeman's northern and western regions. You'll also find some availability near Southbridge and over by Creekwood. Plans and pricing The entry-level plan gets you 500Mbps symmetrical speeds for $50 monthly. If you need more speed, look to the 940Mbps plan for $75 per month. Fees and service details There are no data caps, equipment fees or contracts. Quantum Fiber has been promoting a price-for-life offer that keeps your rate the same for as long as you keep your plan. Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $50 SkyNet Communications Best fixed wireless internet in Bozeman, MT Our take - If fiber or cable options don’t work out for you, check into local ISP SkyNet Communications and its fixed wireless plans that can reach symmetrical gig speeds in some areas. SkyNet also has some of the most affordable monthly prices in town. . . . Or call to learn more: (855) 538-8859 Check with SkyNet Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $50 Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability SkyNet has broad coverage across Bozeman. Speeds will vary depending on your location. Here’s how fixed wireless compares to other types of internet connections. Plans and pricing SkyNet’s most attractive residential offerings are called “LightSpeed” plans, with symmetrical uploads and downloads. Current promotional pricing is $25 monthly for 100Mbps, $37 for 250Mbps or $50 for 500Mbps. Customers at the $50 level may be able to get gig speeds where available. SkyNet also offers other residential plans, so contact the ISP to sort through what’s available at your address. Fees and service details There are no contracts or monthly equipment fees. SkyNet has a 1.2TB data cap with the option to add data if needed. Key Info 1.2TB data cap

no contracts

Bozeman internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink

Read full review DSL $50 3-140Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 SkyNet Communications Fixed wireless $25-$110 100-1,000Mbps None 1.2TB None N/A Spectrum

Read full review Cable $50-$80 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $7 router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plan) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Yellowstone Fiber Fiber $65-$630 250-10,000Mbps Varies None Varies N/A

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Bozeman

CenturyLink : CenturyLink’s old-school DSL network covers a lot of ground in Bozeman, but it’s slow compared to fiber and cable. Top speed varies with the address. You might get 10Mbps, or you might top out at 140Mbps. The price is $50 for whatever speed you can get. There’s an optional $15-per-month equipment lease. There are no contracts or data caps.

: CenturyLink’s old-school DSL network covers a lot of ground in Bozeman, but it’s slow compared to fiber and cable. Top speed varies with the address. You might get 10Mbps, or you might top out at 140Mbps. The price is $50 for whatever speed you can get. There’s an optional $15-per-month equipment lease. There are no contracts or data caps. Montana Opticom : Montana Opticom offers fiber coverage primarily along the western side of Bozeman. The ISP doesn’t offer details on pricing or speeds. You’ll need to contact the company to find out what’s available for your address. Look to Yellowstone Fiber or Quantum Fiber for more transparent fiber plans and pricing.

: Montana Opticom offers fiber coverage primarily along the western side of Bozeman. The ISP doesn’t offer details on pricing or speeds. You’ll need to contact the company to find out what’s available for your address. Look to Yellowstone Fiber or Quantum Fiber for more transparent fiber plans and pricing. Satellite internet : Rural residents outside Bozeman may not have many options for getting online. If cable, DSL and fixed wireless don’t work out for your address, check into satellite from Starlink, Viasat or Hughesnet. Starlink, in particular, is worth a look. The up-front equipment cost is high, but the speeds and monthly prices may work out better than the competition.

: Rural residents outside Bozeman may not have many options for getting online. If cable, DSL and fixed wireless don’t work out for your address, check into satellite from Starlink, Viasat or Hughesnet. Starlink, in particular, is worth a look. The up-front equipment cost is high, but the speeds and monthly prices may work out better than the competition. T-Mobile Home Internet : T-Mobile’s 5G home internet plan costs $60 monthly for typical download speeds of 72-245Mbps. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to lower your internet price to $50 or $40 per month, depending on the mobile plan. There are no data caps or contracts, and equipment is included. You’ll need to check with T-Mobile to see if a home internet slot is open for your address. Here’s what you need to know about 5G home internet.

: T-Mobile’s 5G home internet plan costs $60 monthly for typical download speeds of 72-245Mbps. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to lower your internet price to $50 or $40 per month, depending on the mobile plan. There are no data caps or contracts, and equipment is included. You’ll need to check with T-Mobile to see if a home internet slot is open for your address. Here’s what you need to know about 5G home internet. Verizon 5G Home Internet: Verizon has two plan options. The 5G Home plan tops out at 100Mbps downloads for $50 monthly. The 5G Home Plus plan can reach speeds of 300Mbps for $70 per month. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to bring your home internet price down to $35 per month for 5G Home or $45 per month for 5G Home Plus. There are no data caps, equipment fees or contracts.

Cheap internet options in Bozeman

Bozeman is competitive on internet prices compared to other Montana cities like Missoula and Helena. Most ISPs start around $50 per month for entry-level plans. SkyNet Communications’ 100Mbps LightSpeed plan at $25 per month is a notable exception. Quantum Fiber has the most affordable fiber plan in town, but Yellowstone Fiber offers a good value at higher speed levels, depending on which partner ISP you choose. Sumo Fiber’s Yellowstone plans come in at $70 per month for 1,000Mbps and $230 per month for 10,000Mbps. That’s a good value if you need that blazing-fast multi-gig speed.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Bozeman?

Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee SkyNet Communications $25 100Mbps None CenturyLink

Read full review $50 140Mbps $15 (optional) Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None Spectrum

Read full review $50 300Mbps Free modem; $7 router (optional) Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 100Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Yellowstone Fiber $65 250Mbps Varies

Diane Bentley Raymond/Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Bozeman

The best internet deals and top promotions in Bozeman depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Bozeman internet providers, such as Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many providers, including Quantum Fiber, CenturyLink and the Yellowstone Fiber ISPS, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Bozeman broadband?

Bozeman’s internet future looks bright as fiber availability expands across the city. Spectrum’s gig speed plan is widely available, but fiber brings fast uploads and multi-gig options. A recent Ookla speed test report has Bozeman logging a roughly 200Mbps median download speed for fixed internet. That’s a strong showing compared to Montana’s overall average of 120Mbps. Your personal speed test results may vary considerably depending on your ISP, plan, network congestion and Wi-Fi equipment. Check out these tips for speeding up your internet connections.

Fastest internet plans in Bozeman

Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection Yellowstone Fiber $230 10,000Mbps 10,000Mbps None Fiber SkyNet Communications $50 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps 1.2TB Fixed wireless Spectrum Internet Gig

Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 9940Mbps None Fiber

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Bozeman

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Bozeman?

Your options for home internet in Bozeman will depend on which ISPs service your address. Spectrum has the broadest coverage of any wired provider across town, so chances are good you can get access to a gig cable plan if you need that download speed. Yellowstone Fiber and its ISP partners make a strong case for switching to fiber thanks to symmetrical speeds and a 10,000Mbps option for power users. If fiber doesn’t reach your address and you’re looking for an alternative to cable, check into fixed wireless from SkyNet Communications, which has some affordable plans.

Internet providers in Bozeman FAQs

What is the cheapest internet provider in Bozeman? SkyNet Communications’ $25-per-month 100Mbps fixed wireless plan is one of the most affordable options in town. For entry-level plans, other ISPs start in the $50-$65 range.

Which internet provider in Bozeman offers the fastest plan? Yellowstone Fiber’s 10,000Mbps level is the fastest residential option in Bozeman. Pricing varies depending on which ISP you choose to pair with Yellowstone. Sumo Fiber has the most affordable version of the plan at $230 per month, with the Yellowstone connection fee included in that price.

Is fiber internet available in Bozeman? Yellowstone Fiber and Quantum Fiber are the fiber alternatives to Spectrum’s cable network in Bozeman. Quantum’s coverage is patchwork, while Yellowstone is expanding its network across town.