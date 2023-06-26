Keep Your Eyes in Top ShapeCNET CouponsLiving Off the GridBest Satellite Internet ProvidersHow to Watch 'Evil Dead Rise'Meal Delivery Services RatedMortgage RatesBest Solar Companies
Best Internet Providers in Boise, Idaho

Whether you want a cheap wireless plan or lightning-fast fiber service, the Boise metro has plenty of options.

Mike De Socio Contributor
Mike De Socio is a CNET contributor who writes about energy, personal finance and climate change. His path in journalism has taken him through almost every part of the newsroom, earning awards along the way from the Boston Press Photographers Association and the Society of Professional Journalists. As an independent journalist, his work has also been published in Bloomberg, The Guardian, Fortune and beyond.
5 min read
T-Mobile Home Internet - Best overall internet provider in Boise
  • Prices from $50 per month
  • Speeds from 72 - 245Mbps
  • Unlimited data
CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber - Best fiber internet provider in Boise
  • Prices from $30 - $70 per month
  • Speeds from 200 - 940Mbps
  • Unlimited data
Sparklight - Best cable internet provider in Boise
  • Prices from $40 - $110 per month
  • Speeds from 200 - 940Mbps
  • Data caps on most plans
Rise Broadband - Best budget internet provider option in Boise
  • Prices from $25 - $65 per month
  • Speeds from 25 - 50Mbps
  • Unlimited data on some plans
If you're hunting for an internet service provider in Boise, Idaho, you might easily get overwhelmed by all the options. Between cable, fiber, wireless and satellite options, there's a lot to choose from -- all at wildly different prices.

We've done the homework for you and found that T-Mobile Home Internet is probably the best overall service for most people, thanks to its low price and simple setup. But there are plenty more to consider, especially if you're interested in superspeedy fiber or dirt-cheap wireless.

Best internet providers in the City of Trees

You have a lot of options for internet providers in Boise, from fiber to satellite to fixed wireless plans. They come in a wide range of prices and speeds, too. Here's how to pick the best one for you.

T-mobile logo
James Martin/CNET

T-Mobile Home Internet

Best overall internet provider in Boise

Product details
Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees

T-Mobile Home Internet beats out much of the competition with its customer-friendly perks: no contracts or data caps and one simple, affordable pricing plan that is easy to understand. It might not be the fastest option, but it earns a high rating overall with the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

T-Mobile Home Internet is available in most of Boise, serving plenty of homes on the west side of the city, East End, Southeast Boise and Hillcrest areas, as well as the Boise Bench. Its single pricing plan is $50 per month (or $30 for eligible Magenta Max mobile customers), with no equipment fees or contracts. It offers speeds of 33-182Mbps download and 6-23Mbps upload.

Read our T-Mobile Home Internet overview.

CenturyLink logo on a phone screen
Sarah Tew/CNET

CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber

Best fiber internet provider in Boise

Product details
Price range $30 - $70 per month Speed range 200 - 940Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included with gigabit tier

If your heart is set on fiber internet in Boise, you don't have many options. Quantum Fiber, a service offered by CenturyLink, is likely your best bet, offering two fiber internet plans depending on your needs, location and budget.

Quantum Fiber's service area blankets the whole of Boise, but you can check a specific address here. It offers two plans, costing as little as $30 per month for 200Mbps downloads or as much as $70 per month for 940Mbps. There are no data caps, but there is an optional $15 monthly equipment rental fee (which is included with the gigabit tier).

Read our CenturyLink home internet review.

sparklight-logo-2022-349

Sparklight

Best cable internet provider in Boise

Product details
Price range $40 - $110 per month Speed range 200 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Data caps on most plans, no contracts, 30-day money-back guarantee

When it comes to bread-and-butter cable internet, Sparklight rises to the top. It's known for its straightforward, affordable pricing. It also offers pretty competitive speeds.

Sparklight is available in most of Boise and west out to Meridian and Nampa. The plans range from $40-$110 monthly, with no contracts or cancellation fees. There is an optional $13 per month modem rental fee. The speeds range from 200 to 940Mbps, depending on the plan. Data caps on the lowest plan are 700GB, but the top tier plan has no data caps.

Read our Sparklight review.

Rise Broadband
Sarah Tew/CNET

Rise Broadband

Best budget internet provider option in Boise

Product details
Price range $25 - $65 per month Speed range 25 - 50Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data on some plans, low price increase

If keeping an eye on the bottom line is your primary concern, Rise Broadband is worth checking out. Its base plan is just $25 per month, the lowest of any provider in the area.

Because it's a wireless internet provider, it's available just about anywhere in the Boise region, including rural areas. The basic plan offers speeds of 25Mbps, but you can upgrade to 50Mbps for $35 monthly. Both plans have a 250GB data cap, but you can remove the cap for an extra $10 a month. No contracts are required, and there is an optional modem and router rental fee.

Read our Rise Broadband home internet review.

Internet providers in Boise overview

ProviderInternet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber Internet DSL/Fiber$49-$7020-940Mbps$15 for modem/router rental (optional)NoneNone6.7
CTC Telecom/Wilderness Wireless Fixed Wireless$49-$9510-100MbpsRouter included

N/A
EarthLink Home Internet DSL/Fiber$55-$9012-1,000Mbps$13 equipment rental feeNone1 year6.3
Rise Broadband Fixed wireless$25-$6525-50Mbps$10 modem; $5-$15 router (skippable)250GB or unlimitedNone, but required for some promotions6.2
Sparklight Cable $40-$110200-940Mbps$13 modem rental (optional)700-1,500GB, or unlimitedNone6.9
SpeedyQuick Networks Fixed Wireless$60-$1655-20MbpsNoneNone1 yearN/A
T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless$50 33-182MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
White Cloud Fixed wireless$25-$751-20Mbps$8-$12 (skippable)Unlimited for most plansNone (but installation fee is charged if you cancel before 12 months)N/A
Show more (3 items)

All available Boise residential internet providers

In addition to the top providers we listed above, there are a few more options in Boise that might be worth considering:

  • CTC Telecom/Wilderness Wireless: This company provides internet service to customers in Idaho and Eastern Oregon. There are no contracts required. The base plan is $49 per month, and the top-tier plan is $95 monthly.
  • Satellite internet: These services are available virtually everywhere. Two options for this type of provider are HughesNet and Viasat. Viasat features plans from $70-$300 monthly, customers can expect speeds from 12-100Mbps. It requires a two-year contract. HughesNet plans will run from $65-$125 monthly, with an available speed of about 25Mbps. This also requires a two-year contract and equipment rental or purchase.
  • SpeedyQuick Networks: This is another wireless provider serving the Boise region, with plans costing anywhere between $60 and $165 per month. Download speeds range from 5-20Mbps.
  • White Cloud: This is an Idaho-based company that offers residential internet in Boise. It's a wireless connection, and plans range from $25-$75 monthly.
Downtown Boise at sunset with fresh snow on the foothills in the distance.
Anna Gorin/Getty Images

Boise internet details at a glance

Boise's internet providers represent a range of options, from big national corporations to local startups. Cable and wireless providers make up the majority, but there are some fiber and satellite providers in the city, too.  

Broadband availability

N/Apeople have access to broadband internet of any type
No provider data available
Source: FCC

Most available internet technology

    Source: FCC

    Pricing details on Boise home internet service

    Most of the internet options in Boise start around $42 per month. Prices quickly rise as internet speeds increase, so you very much get what you pay for.

    Cheap internet options in the Boise metro area

    The absolute cheapest internet plan you'll find in town is $25 per month, with either the base plan from Rise Broadband with 25Mbps download speeds, or the base plan from White Cloud with 1Mbps downloads. The best values, however, are Sparklight and CenturyLink, whose base plans give you the most Mbps for the dollar.

    You might also be eligible to get a price reduction on your internet plan through the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal discount of up to $30 monthly intended for low-income households.

    What's the cheapest internet plan in Boise?

    ProviderStarting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment feeContract
    Rise Broadband $25 25Mbps$10 modem; $5-$15 router (skippable)None
    White Cloud $25 1Mbps$8-$12 (skippable)None (but installation fee is charged if you cancel before 12 months)
    Sparklight $40 200Mbps$13 modem rental (optionalNone
    T-Mobile Home Internet $50 182MbpsNoneNone
    CenturyLink Internet $50 200Mbps$15 for modem/router rental (optional)None
    EarthLink Home Internet $55 12Mbps$13 1 year
    Show more (1 item)

    Here are the internet speeds you can find in Boise

    There are only a handful of high-speed options available in Boise. The cable and fiber providers' top-tier plans are your best in that department.

    Download speeds

    Boise - 138 Mbps
    MN - 112 Mbps
    US - 133 Mbps

    Upload speeds

    Boise - 41 Mbps
    MN - 39 Mbps
    US - 46 Mbps
    *Data sourced from M-LAB speed tests taken by real users in Boise.

    Fastest internet providers in Boise

    Three providers tie for the fastest internet in Boise: Rise Broadband, Sparklight and CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber, which all top out at about 1,000Mbps, and show some of the highest ranges on speed tests.

    What are the fastest internet plans in Boise?

    ProviderMax download speedMax upload speedStarting priceData capContract
    EarthLink 1,000Mbps1,000Mbps$90 None1 year
    Rise Broadband 1,000Mbps1,000Mbps$100 NoneNone
    CenturyLink 940Mbps940Mbps$70 NoneNone
    Sparklight 940Mbps50Mbps$110 NoneNone

    What's the final word on internet providers in Boise?

    Boise has a good range of internet providers, meeting lots of different customer preferences. You can opt for a cheap wireless plan, or go all in on a top-of-the-line fiber plan. Either way, you're likely to find reliable, fast service for your home in the metro area.

    Best internet providers in Boise FAQs

    Which is the best internet service provider in Boise?

    Our best overall pick for internet in Boise is T-Mobile Home Internet. It has a great mix of perks (no contracts or data caps), and the pricing is simple and affordable. It's not the fastest or cheapest plan out here, but it's likely to work for most people.

    Is fiber internet available in Boise?

    Yes, depending on where exactly you live. Quantum Fiber/CenturyLink is likely your best bet and offers some of the fastest fiber plans. Check the Quantum Fiber site to see if it's available at your specific location. Sparklight also offers fiber options in Boise.

    Which is the cheapest internet provider in Boise?

    Two providers are tied for the cheapest plans in town: Rise Broadband and White Cloud, both with a $25-per-month base plan.

    Which internet provider in Boise offers the fastest plan?

    Three internet providers in Boise offer 1,000Mbps (or very close), the fastest plans available in the city: Rise Broadband, Sparklight and CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber. 

