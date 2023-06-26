Best Internet Providers in Boise, Idaho

T-Mobile Home Internet - Best overall internet provider in Boise Prices from $50 per month

Speeds from 72 - 245Mbps

Unlimited data Check with T-Mobile Or call to order: (877) 847-4729 CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber - Best fiber internet provider in Boise Prices from $30 - $70 per month

Speeds from 200 - 940Mbps

Unlimited data Check with CenturyLink Or call to order: (833) 995-1961 Sparklight - Best cable internet provider in Boise Prices from $40 - $110 per month

Speeds from 200 - 940Mbps

Data caps on most plans Check with Sparklight Internet Or call to order: (833) 430-1568 Rise Broadband - Best budget internet provider option in Boise Prices from $25 - $65 per month

Speeds from 25 - 50Mbps

If you're hunting for an internet service provider in Boise, Idaho, you might easily get overwhelmed by all the options. Between cable, fiber, wireless and satellite options, there's a lot to choose from -- all at wildly different prices.

We've done the homework for you and found that T-Mobile Home Internet is probably the best overall service for most people, thanks to its low price and simple setup. But there are plenty more to consider, especially if you're interested in superspeedy fiber or dirt-cheap wireless.

Best internet providers in the City of Trees

You have a lot of options for internet providers in Boise, from fiber to satellite to fixed wireless plans. They come in a wide range of prices and speeds, too. Here's how to pick the best one for you.

James Martin/CNET T-Mobile Home Internet Best overall internet provider in Boise Check availability Or call to order: (877) 847-4729 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile Home Internet beats out much of the competition with its customer-friendly perks: no contracts or data caps and one simple, affordable pricing plan that is easy to understand. It might not be the fastest option, but it earns a high rating overall with the American Customer Satisfaction Index. T-Mobile Home Internet is available in most of Boise, serving plenty of homes on the west side of the city, East End, Southeast Boise and Hillcrest areas, as well as the Boise Bench. Its single pricing plan is $50 per month (or $30 for eligible Magenta Max mobile customers), with no equipment fees or contracts. It offers speeds of 33-182Mbps download and 6-23Mbps upload. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet overview. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: (877) 847-4729

Sarah Tew/CNET CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet provider in Boise Check availability Or call to order: (833) 995-1961 Product details Price range $30 - $70 per month Speed range 200 - 940Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included with gigabit tier If your heart is set on fiber internet in Boise, you don't have many options. Quantum Fiber, a service offered by CenturyLink, is likely your best bet, offering two fiber internet plans depending on your needs, location and budget. Quantum Fiber's service area blankets the whole of Boise, but you can check a specific address here. It offers two plans, costing as little as $30 per month for 200Mbps downloads or as much as $70 per month for 940Mbps. There are no data caps, but there is an optional $15 monthly equipment rental fee (which is included with the gigabit tier). Read our CenturyLink home internet review. Check CenturyLink availability Or call to order: (833) 995-1961

Sparklight Best cable internet provider in Boise Check availability Or call to order: (833) 430-1568 Product details Price range $40 - $110 per month Speed range 200 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Data caps on most plans, no contracts, 30-day money-back guarantee When it comes to bread-and-butter cable internet, Sparklight rises to the top. It's known for its straightforward, affordable pricing. It also offers pretty competitive speeds. Sparklight is available in most of Boise and west out to Meridian and Nampa. The plans range from $40-$110 monthly, with no contracts or cancellation fees. There is an optional $13 per month modem rental fee. The speeds range from 200 to 940Mbps, depending on the plan. Data caps on the lowest plan are 700GB, but the top tier plan has no data caps. Read our Sparklight review. Check Sparklight Internet availability Or call to order: (833) 430-1568

Sarah Tew/CNET Rise Broadband Best budget internet provider option in Boise Check availability Or call to order: (855) 267-1057 Product details Price range $25 - $65 per month Speed range 25 - 50Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data on some plans, low price increase If keeping an eye on the bottom line is your primary concern, Rise Broadband is worth checking out. Its base plan is just $25 per month, the lowest of any provider in the area. Because it's a wireless internet provider, it's available just about anywhere in the Boise region, including rural areas. The basic plan offers speeds of 25Mbps, but you can upgrade to 50Mbps for $35 monthly. Both plans have a 250GB data cap, but you can remove the cap for an extra $10 a month. No contracts are required, and there is an optional modem and router rental fee. Read our Rise Broadband home internet review. Check Rise Broadband availability Or call to order: (855) 267-1057

Internet providers in Boise overview

Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber Internet DSL/Fiber $49-$70 20-940Mbps $15 for modem/router rental (optional) None None 6.7 CTC Telecom/Wilderness Wireless Fixed Wireless $49-$95 10-100Mbps Router included



N/A EarthLink Home Internet DSL/Fiber $55-$90 12-1,000Mbps $13 equipment rental fee None 1 year 6.3 Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $25-$65 25-50Mbps $10 modem; $5-$15 router (skippable) 250GB or unlimited None, but required for some promotions 6.2 Sparklight Cable $40-$110 200-940Mbps $13 modem rental (optional) 700-1,500GB, or unlimited None 6.9 SpeedyQuick Networks Fixed Wireless $60-$165 5-20Mbps None None 1 year N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 33-182Mbps None None None 7.4 White Cloud Fixed wireless $25-$75 1-20Mbps $8-$12 (skippable) Unlimited for most plans None (but installation fee is charged if you cancel before 12 months) N/A Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

All available Boise residential internet providers

In addition to the top providers we listed above, there are a few more options in Boise that might be worth considering:

CTC Telecom/Wilderness Wireless : This company provides internet service to customers in Idaho and Eastern Oregon. There are no contracts required. The base plan is $49 per month, and the top-tier plan is $95 monthly.



This company provides internet service to customers in Idaho and Eastern Oregon. There are no contracts required. The base plan is $49 per month, and the top-tier plan is $95 monthly. Satellite internet : These services are available virtually everywhere. Two options for this type of provider are HughesNet and Viasat Viasat HughesNet



These services are available virtually everywhere. Two options for this type of provider are SpeedyQuick Networks : This is another wireless provider serving the Boise region, with plans costing anywhere between $60 and $165 per month. Download speeds range from 5-20Mbps.



This is another wireless provider serving the Boise region, with plans costing anywhere between $60 and $165 per month. Download speeds range from 5-20Mbps. White Cloud: This is an Idaho-based company that offers residential internet in Boise. It's a wireless connection, and plans range from $25-$75 monthly.

Boise internet details at a glance

Boise's internet providers represent a range of options, from big national corporations to local startups. Cable and wireless providers make up the majority, but there are some fiber and satellite providers in the city, too.

Broadband availability N/A people have access to broadband internet of any type No provider data available Most available internet technology

Pricing details on Boise home internet service

Most of the internet options in Boise start around $42 per month. Prices quickly rise as internet speeds increase, so you very much get what you pay for.

Cheap internet options in the Boise metro area

The absolute cheapest internet plan you'll find in town is $25 per month, with either the base plan from Rise Broadband with 25Mbps download speeds, or the base plan from White Cloud with 1Mbps downloads. The best values, however, are Sparklight and CenturyLink, whose base plans give you the most Mbps for the dollar.

You might also be eligible to get a price reduction on your internet plan through the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal discount of up to $30 monthly intended for low-income households.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Boise? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Rise Broadband $25 25Mbps $10 modem; $5-$15 router (skippable) None White Cloud $25 1Mbps $8-$12 (skippable) None (but installation fee is charged if you cancel before 12 months) Sparklight $40 200Mbps $13 modem rental (optional None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 182Mbps None None CenturyLink Internet $50 200Mbps $15 for modem/router rental (optional) None EarthLink Home Internet $55 12Mbps $13 1 year Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Here are the internet speeds you can find in Boise

There are only a handful of high-speed options available in Boise. The cable and fiber providers' top-tier plans are your best in that department.

Download speeds Boise - 138 Mbps MN - 112 Mbps US - 133 Mbps Upload speeds Boise - 41 Mbps MN - 39 Mbps US - 46 Mbps

Fastest internet providers in Boise

Three providers tie for the fastest internet in Boise: Rise Broadband, Sparklight and CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber, which all top out at about 1,000Mbps, and show some of the highest ranges on speed tests.

What are the fastest internet plans in Boise? Provider Max download speed Max upload speed Starting price Data cap Contract EarthLink 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $90 None 1 year Rise Broadband 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $100 None None CenturyLink 940Mbps 940Mbps $70 None None Sparklight 940Mbps 50Mbps $110 None None Shop Providers

What's the final word on internet providers in Boise?

Boise has a good range of internet providers, meeting lots of different customer preferences. You can opt for a cheap wireless plan, or go all in on a top-of-the-line fiber plan. Either way, you're likely to find reliable, fast service for your home in the metro area.

Best internet providers in Boise FAQs

Which is the best internet service provider in Boise? Our best overall pick for internet in Boise is T-Mobile Home Internet. It has a great mix of perks (no contracts or data caps), and the pricing is simple and affordable. It's not the fastest or cheapest plan out here, but it's likely to work for most people.

Is fiber internet available in Boise? Yes, depending on where exactly you live. Quantum Fiber/CenturyLink is likely your best bet and offers some of the fastest fiber plans. Check the Quantum Fiber site to see if it's available at your specific location. Sparklight also offers fiber options in Boise.

Which is the cheapest internet provider in Boise? Two providers are tied for the cheapest plans in town: Rise Broadband and White Cloud, both with a $25-per-month base plan.